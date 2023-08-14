4th Ave Deli

Sandwiches

Food

Pickle Spear

BLT

$7.00

Cali-LT

$8.00

Tucson-LT

$8.00

Brie-LT

$8.50

Ultimate-LT

$10.00

Turkey

$9.50

Ham

$9.50

Chicken

$9.50

Roast Beef

$9.50

Hot Pastrami

$9.50

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Caprese Veggie

$9.50

T-Town

$10.50

Golden State

$10.50

Bukowski

$10.50

Tucson Tuna

$10.50

Valachi - Veggie

$10.50Out of stock

Garden State - Veggie

$10.50

Dillinger

$11.50

Pretty Boy Floyd

$11.50

Meyer Lansky

$11.50

Bugsy Siegel

$11.50

Bonnie & Clyde

$11.50

Johnny Ringo

$11.50

Crazy Joe

$11.50

Jimmy the Gent

$11.50Out of stock

Billy the Kid

$11.50

Pancho Villa

$11.50

Pearl Hart

$8.50

Ma Barker

$11.50

St. Clair

$12.50

Edna Murray

$12.50

Al Capone

$12.50

Chin Gigante

$12.50

Frank Nitti

$12.50Out of stock

Jack Dragna

$12.50

The Godfather

$12.50

Genovese

$12.50

Lucky Luciano

$15.00Out of stock

Tucson Streetcar

$15.00

Hot Dogs

Reggie Dog

$4.50

NYC Dog

$4.75

Slaw Dog

$4.75

Chili Dog

$5.00

Bama Dog

$5.00

T-Dog

$5.75

Cowboy Dog

$5.75

Dirty White Boy Dog

$5.75

Chicago Dog

$5.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Vegan Sandwiches

A.L.T.

$8.00Out of stock

Belle Starr

$11.50

Sundance Kid

$11.50Out of stock

Pete the Greek

$11.50

Vegan Hot Dogs

Reggie V-Dog

$5.50

NYC V-Dog

$5.75

Slaw V-Dog

$5.75

Chili V-Dog

$6.00

Bama V-Dog

$6.00

Chicago V-Dog

$6.50

Cali V-Dog

$6.50Out of stock

Chip & Drink Combo

Water or AZ Tea & Chips

$2.00

Soda Can & Chips

$3.00

Glass Bottle Soda & Chips

$5.00

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad Cup 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad Bowl 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Coleslaw Cup 8oz

$5.00

Vegan Coleslaw Bowl 16oz

$9.00

3 Bean Chili Cup 8oz

$6.00

3 Bean Chili Bowl 16oz

$11.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Vegan Mini Pie

$5.00

Black & White Cookie

$2.00

Whole pickle

$1.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

AZ Tea with Lemon

$1.00

AZ Green Tea

$1.00

AZ Tea mixed flavors

$1.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Can

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Wildcat Special

Meatball Sub Special

$10.50

Hot Pastrami Special

$10.50

Meat & Cheese by the Pound

Turkey 1/2lb

$6.99

Ham 1/2lb

$6.50

Roast Beef 1/2lb

$7.50

Chicken 1/2lb

$6.99

Pastrami 1/2lb

$7.50

Genoa Salami 1/2lb

Sopressata Salami 1/2lb

Out of stock

Provolone 1/2lb

$5.50

Pepperjack 1/2lb

$5.50

Swiss 1/2lb

$5.50

Cheddar 1/2lb

$5.50

Extras

Gift Card

$10.00

Hot Sauce

$8.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

Online Delivery Menu

Sandwiches

Food

BLT

$7.00

Cali-LT

$8.00

Tucson-LT

$8.00

Brie-LT

$8.50

Ultimate-LT

$10.00

Turkey

$9.50

Ham

$9.50

Chicken

$9.50

Roast Beef

$9.50

Hot Pastrami

$9.50

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Caprese Veggie

$9.50

T-Town

$10.50

Golden State

$10.50

Bukowski

$10.50

Tucson Tuna

$10.50

Valachi - Veggie

$10.50Out of stock

Garden State - Veggie

$10.50

Dillinger

$11.50

Pretty Boy Floyd

$11.50

Meyer Lansky

$11.50

Bugsy Siegel

$11.50

Bonnie & Clyde

$11.50

Johnny Ringo

$11.50

Crazy Joe

$11.50

Jimmy the Gent

$11.50Out of stock

Billy the Kid

$11.50

Pancho Villa

$11.50

Pearl Hart

$8.50

Ma Barker

$11.50

St. Clair

$12.50

Edna Murray

$12.50

Al Capone

$12.50

Chin Gigante

$12.50

Frank Nitti

$12.50Out of stock

Jack Dragna

$12.50

The Godfather

$12.50

Genovese

$12.50

Lucky Luciano

$15.00Out of stock

Tucson Streetcar

$15.00

Hot Dogs

Reggie Dog

$4.50

NYC Dog

$4.75

Slaw Dog

$4.75

Chili Dog

$5.00

Bama Dog

$5.00

T-Dog

$5.75

Cowboy Dog

$5.75

Dirty White Boy Dog

$5.75

Chicago Dog

$5.75

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Vegan Sandwiches

A.L.T.

$8.00Out of stock

Belle Starr

$11.50

Sundance Kid

$11.50Out of stock

Pete the Greek

$11.50

Vegan Hot Dogs

Reggie V-Dog

$5.50

NYC V-Dog

$5.75

Slaw V-Dog

$5.75

Chili V-Dog

$6.00

Bama V-Dog

$6.00

Chicago V-Dog

$6.50

Cali V-Dog

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

Whole pickle

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Lays BBQ Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad Cup 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad Bowl 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan Coleslaw Cup 8oz

$5.00

Vegan Coleslaw Bowl 16oz

$9.00

3 Bean Chili Cup 8oz

$6.00

3 Bean Chili Bowl 16oz

$11.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Vegan Mini Pie

$5.00

Black & White Cookie

$2.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

AZ Tea with Lemon

$1.00

AZ Green Tea

$1.00

AZ Tea mixed flavors

$1.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Can

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Fanta Bottle

$4.00