Breakfast & Brunch

Cedars South

317 Reviews

$

3322 s campbell

SPRINGFIELD, MO 65807

Salads & More

Chef Salad

$8.49

Crisp lettuce topped with ham, turkey, cheese, tomato and boiled egg.

Low-Cal Plate Chicken

$8.49

Chicken breast or hambuger patty served with cottage cheese and sliced tomatoes on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Low-Cal Plate Burger

$8.49

Chicken breast or hambuger patty served with cottage cheese and sliced tomatoes on a bed of crisp lettuce.

Chicken Breast Salad

$8.49

Crisp lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, boiled egg and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Side Salad

$3.99

Crispy lettuce and juicy tomato.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Single Hamburger

$7.49

1/3 lb patty of ground beef on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Double Hamburger

$9.49

Two 1/3 lb patty of ground beef on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Single Cheeseburger

$7.99

1/3 lb patty of ground beef topped with Swiss and American cheese on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Two 1/3 lb patty of ground beef topped with Swiss and American cheese on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Tenderloin

$8.99

Fresh tenderloin hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Tenderloin w/ Cheese

$9.49

Fresh tenderloin hand breaded, fried to a golden crisp and topped with cheese. Served on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Turkey Breast Sand

$7.99

A breast of turkey, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted white or wheat bread. Served with French fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded or grilled chicken served on a toasted bun. Served with French fries.

BLT

$7.99

Four strips of hickory smoked bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

French Dip

$8.49

Sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus and a side of French fries.

Hillbilly

$7.99

Chopped beef steak breaded and deep fried on a hoagie bun. Served with French fries.

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded cod deep fried and served on a lightly toasted bun. Served with French fries.

Reuben

$7.99

Sliced corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island on Rye bread. Served with French fries.

Hot Roast Beef

$8.49

Tender slices of roast beef served between two slices of grilled Texas toast with mashed potatoes and smothered with our savory beef gravy.

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Cedar’s triple-decker comes on three slices of white or wheat toast, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo stacked between large portions of ham, turkey and bacon topped with American and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American and Swiss cheese served on toasted white bread. Served with French fries.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Shaved ham with American and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries.

Cold Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Philly

$8.49

Patty Melt

$8.49

Dinners

Top Sirloin

$14.49

8 oz of tender juicy steak charbroiled to perfection.

Ribeye

$15.99

Roast Beef

$8.49

Tender roast beef smothered with home style beef gravy.

Chopped Steak

$8.49

8 oz of bacon-wrapped ground steak.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$8.49

A boneless, skinless chicken breast served either grilled or fried.

Chicken Strips

$8.49

Six battered chicken strips fried to a golden crisp.

Ham Dinner

$8.49

8 oz ham steak.

5oz Pork Chop

$8.49

Center cut pork chops served either grilled or fried.

10oz Pork Chop

$11.99

Center cut pork chops served either grilled or fried.

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.49

Battered and golden fried fantail shrimp.

Liver & Onions

$8.49

Lightly floured and sauteed.

Chicken Fried Steak

$7.99

Dipped in buttermilk hand breaded and fried to a golden crisp, and topped in white gravy. This prime pork cut is the Cedars best seller.

Grilled Pork Steak

$8.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Hamburger Patty

$7.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Sides

Side French Fries

$2.49

Side Potato Salad

$2.49

Side Potato Chips

$2.49

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Side Breakfast Gravy

$0.99

Side White Gravy

$0.99

Side Brown Gravy

$0.99

Peas

$2.49

Hominy

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Spinich

$2.49

Okra

$2.49

Corn Nugget

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Mashed White Gravy

$2.49

Mashed Brown Gravy

$2.49

Mashed No Gravy

$2.49

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Extra Roll

$0.99

Texas Toast

$0.99

Tator Tots

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Extra

$0.50

Carrots

$2.49

Cabbage

$2.49

Au Gratin

$2.49

Desserts

Fresh Baked Cobbler

$3.99

Slice Cream Pie

$4.49

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$4.99

All Day Breakfast

Sirloin Breakfast

$14.49

Ribeye

$15.99

5oz Pork Chop Breakfast

$8.49

10oz Pork Chop Breakfast

$12.49

Pork Steak Breakfast

$8.99

Hamburger Patty Breakfast

$7.49

Ham Breakfast

$6.99

Sausage Breakfast

$6.99

Bacon Breakfast

$6.99

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.49

Chicken Breast Breakfast

$8.49

A boneless, skinless chicken breast served either grilled or fried.

Chop Steak

$8.49

Breakfast Favorites

Cedars Hash Browns

$7.49

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

French Toast

$5.99

Half order French Toast

$4.49

Small Biscuits & Gravy

$3.49

Large Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

One Hot Cake

$3.99

Short Stack Hot Cakes

$4.99

Stack Hot Cakes

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$7.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.49

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Western Omelette

$9.49

Vegetarian Omelette

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$0.99

Two Eggs

$1.98

Three Eggs

$2.97

Side American Fries

$2.49

Side Grilled American Fries

$2.49

Side Hasbrowns

$2.49

Side Bacon

$3.49

Side Ham

$3.49

Side Sausage Patty

$3.49

One Piece of Toast

$0.79

Side of Toast

$1.49

Side English Muffin

$1.49

Side Biscuit

$1.49

Side Grits

$2.49

Side Oatmeal

$2.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Side Sauasge Links

$3.49

Half order Links

$1.99

Half Order Patty

$1.99

Half Order Bacon

$1.99

Side of Tomatoes

$1.99

Kids Breakfast

Kid Breakfast

$3.99

Kids Biscuit Breakfast

$4.49

Kids Cake Breakfast

$4.49

Kids Cake

$2.49

Kids CFS Breakfast

$4.49

Tuesday Specials

Hamburger Steak

$7.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$8.99

Beef Stir Fry

$9.99

Ham & Beans

$7.99

Tuesday Breakfast Specials

Sausage Breakfast

$6.49

Bacon Cheese Omelette

$7.49

Chili Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Sodas

Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Razz Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Coffee/Juice/Tea

Coffee

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

White Milk

$2.99

Rolls

Half Dozen Rolls

$3.99

One Dozen Rolls

$6.99

Deserts

Whole Pie

$20.00

Whole Cobbler

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3322 s campbell, SPRINGFIELD, MO 65807

Directions

