Springfield breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Springfield
More about Casper's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Casper's
601 W Walnut, Springfield
|Popular items
|Chzburger
|$4.99
|Large Chili
|$5.49
|Frito Pie
|$6.99
More about Aviary Cafe
Aviary Cafe
400 E Walnut St,Ste 100, Springfield
|Popular items
|Fruit & Mascarpone
|$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
|Lemoncello
|$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
|Funky Monkey
|$10.00
Whipped cream and Nutella served with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
|12" Medi
|$17.00
|12" Cheese
|$15.00
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Brewco Hot Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
|Steak Wrap
|$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
|Brewco's Beer Pretzels
|$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
More about Aviary Cafe
Aviary Cafe
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield
|Popular items
|Lemoncello
|$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
|Fruit & Mascarpone
|$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
|Turkey Bacon Swiss
|$10.00
Turkey, applewood bacon and swiss with our garlic & herb aioli on buttered grilled sourdough.