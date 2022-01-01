Springfield breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Springfield

Casper's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Casper's

601 W Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chzburger$4.99
Large Chili$5.49
Frito Pie$6.99
More about Casper's
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

400 E Walnut St,Ste 100, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Mascarpone$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
Lemoncello$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
Funky Monkey$10.00
Whipped cream and Nutella served with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
More about Aviary Cafe
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.00
12" Medi$17.00
12" Cheese$15.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewco Hot Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
Steak Wrap$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
Brewco's Beer Pretzels$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemoncello$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
Fruit & Mascarpone$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
Turkey Bacon Swiss$10.00
Turkey, applewood bacon and swiss with our garlic & herb aioli on buttered grilled sourdough.
More about Aviary Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Cedars South

3322 s campbell, SPRINGFIELD

Avg 4.3 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Bacon$2.99
More about Cedars South

