Chicken salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nacho Salad$9.49
Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
More about Great American Taco Company
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

 

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Made from scratch! Juicy chicken, red onion, pecans, grapes and mayo. Served on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato.
Hot Chicken Salad$13.00
You pick the sauce and we take care of the rest! Juicy chicken tender strips on a bed of Spring Mix lettuce. Topped with onions, diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, croutons and shredded cheese.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Chicken Salad$10.89
Shredded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, parmesan, tomato, artichoke hearts, basil vinaigrette. Served with Metro bread.
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
More about Pappos Pizzeria
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
House-made Chicken Salad & Spring mix between a buttered croissant, an Aviary favorite. Served with choice of side
More about Aviary Cafe
Bourbon & Beale image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.50
Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Slices of marinated grilled chicken sit atop crispy romaine lettuce, chopped and tossed with tomatoes, and shredded parmesan in our creamy Caesar dressing topped and topped with croutons.
More about Bourbon & Beale

