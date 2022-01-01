Chicken salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Great American Taco Company
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Chicken Nacho Salad
|$9.49
Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Made from scratch! Juicy chicken, red onion, pecans, grapes and mayo. Served on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato.
|Hot Chicken Salad
|$13.00
You pick the sauce and we take care of the rest! Juicy chicken tender strips on a bed of Spring Mix lettuce. Topped with onions, diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, croutons and shredded cheese.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|Loaded Chicken Salad
|$10.89
Shredded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, parmesan, tomato, artichoke hearts, basil vinaigrette. Served with Metro bread.
More about Pappos Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
Roasted chicken breast, sliced and served over our fresh romaine lettuce with homemade creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons.
More about Aviary Cafe
Aviary Cafe
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$12.00
House-made Chicken Salad & Spring mix between a buttered croissant, an Aviary favorite. Served with choice of side
More about Bourbon & Beale
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Slices of marinated grilled chicken sit atop crispy romaine lettuce, chopped and tossed with tomatoes, and shredded parmesan in our creamy Caesar dressing topped and topped with croutons.