Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen 1235 East Cherokee Street

1235 East Cherokee Street

Springfield, MO 65804

Popular Items

Pico Chicken Taco
BBQ Pork Nachos
Frito Pie

Lunch

Chips Salsa

$2.49

With our Rustic Salsa

Chips Queso

$3.49

With our Rustic Salsa.

Chips Guac

$3.89

With our Rustic Salsa.

Pico Vegan Taco

$6.99

Large flour tortilla, hummus wild rice, beans corn & mushrooms, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.

Pico Chicken Taco

$7.89

Large flour tortilla, Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.

Brisket Taco

$8.89

Large flour tortilla, brisket burnt ends, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pick de gallo. Chips and salsa.

Steak Tips

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 pound beef tenderloin steak tips. Balsamic glaze. Served with mash potatoes.

Frito Pie

$8.49

Fritos, chili beef & beans, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Pulled Chicken Slider

$4.00

Shredded chicken, sharp cheddar and smoked bacon aioli on a sourdough slider bun.

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.50

BBQ Pulled pork, sharp Cheddar and smoked bacon aioli spread on a sourdough slider bun.

Prime Burger Slider

$4.00

Missouri Prime Beef, sharp cheddar, bacon aioli spread on a sourdough slider bun.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.89

Sweet basil pulled chicken, spring mix, cheese, tomato, artichoke hearts, ranch and balsamic glaze in garden infused tortilla wrap served cold.

Loaded Chicken Salad

$9.89

Shredded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, cheese, tomato, artichoke hearts, basil vinaigrette and ranch dressing.

Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Served with ranch side salad .

Brisket Nachos

$11.39

Tortilla chips layered with brisket burnt ends, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce

BBQ Pork Nachos

$9.89

Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce

Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Tortilla chips layered with pulled chicken, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Cashew Chick Nachos

$9.89Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.49

9” flatbread. BBQ sauce, pulled chicken, provel cheese blend.

Margherita pizza

$9.89

9” flatbread. Roma tomato, basil, balsamic glaze. Red sauce.

Cashew Chick Pizza

$10.49Out of stock

Jar salsa

$6.00

Snacks

Pretzel

$2.49

Small Cheese

$1.29

Candy

$1.29

Bag of Chips

$0.79

Rice Krispie Treat

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.69

Bottled Soda

$1.69

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.99

Adds/Sides

Add Queso

$2.69

Add Guacamole

$2.69

Add Salsa

$0.79

Add BBQ

$0.79

Add Dressing

$1.00

Add Sour Cream

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.89

Add Chicken

$2.49

Side Mac n Cheese

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.89

Desserts

Cookie

$0.99

3 Cookies

$2.25

Frozen Treat

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on the Ground Floor of Mercy Kids. Offering food from Metropolitan Grill, Hard Knox BBQ, Great American Taco Co and Retro Metro. .

Location

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

