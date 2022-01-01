Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub 1935 S Glenstone Ave

2,096 Reviews

$$

1935 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Popular Items

SBC GREEN GHOST IPA
Bacon Wrapped Peppadews
Black & Bleu Steak Salad

APPETIZERS

Bacon Wrapped Peppadews

Bacon Wrapped Peppadews

$10.00

Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Our house recipe spinach dip served with garlic toast points.

4 Cheese Garlic Bread

4 Cheese Garlic Bread

$9.00

Pull Apart garlic bread with cheddar, parmesan, Romano and asiago cheeses.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with crab, shrimp and bread crumbs then smothered in melted provolone.

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.

Escargot

$12.00

6 escargot baked on mushroom caps in garlic butter with parmesan cheese.

Steak & Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Steak & Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$12.00

2 Asparagus spears wrapped in steak and bacon, them flame grilled with a citrus and balsamic glaze.

Steak Tips

$16.00

Tenderloin tips sautéed in Worcestershire sauce. served with grilled flat bread triangles, horseradish spread and caramelized onions.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

1 lb of blue mussels steamed in white wine & garlic butter, served with garlic toast.

SALADS & SOUP

All of our salads will be served with dressing on the side when ordered for carryout.
Black & Bleu Steak Salad

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$15.89

Cajun steak tips alongside a split iceberg wedge with green onion, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & Cajun bleu cheese dressing.

Spinach & Chicken Salad

$15.19

Baby spinach and salad greens with grilled chicken, sundried tomatoes, candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion & warm bacon dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.49

Grilled Chicken on a bed of romaine with house Caesar dressing, parmesan, Romano & asiago cheeses, croutons and diced tomatoes.

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.49

Grilled salmon on a bed of romaine lettuce with our house Caesar dressing, parmesan, Romano & asiago cheeses, croutons and diced tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side salad of romaine lettuce tossed in our our house Caesar dressing with croutons, parmesan, Romano & asiago cheeses

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$6.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce with our house made bleu cheese dressing, bleu crumbles and diced tomatoes.

Honey & Balsamic Wedge

$6.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce with honey and balsamic vinaigrette, shredded carrots, bacon and bleu crumbles.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Salad greens, croutons, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and red onion with choice of dressing.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Tender onions in a rich beef stock with a Holland rusk and melted provolone cheese.

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

A decadent blend of lobster and mirepoix in rich cream and sherry.

ENTREES

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Linguine noodles tossed in our Cajun cream sauce with Cajun grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Seafood Ravioli

Seafood Ravioli

$21.00Out of stock

7 raviolis stuffed with shrimp, scallops and lobster in a spinach alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Hawiian Grilled Chicken

$17.00

A grilled chicken breast that has been marinated in our Hawaiian sauce and topped with grilled pineapple.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

A grilled chicken breast on a bed of redskin mashed potatoes smothered with sautéed mushrooms, colbyjack cheese & bacon.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$25.00

A baked Atlantic salmon filet on a char grilled plank of cedar, then finished with a lemon butter cream.

Bourbon Pecan Salmon

Bourbon Pecan Salmon

$25.00

Flame grilled Atlantic salmon filet finished with bourbon glaze and candied pecans.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$24.00

9 bacon wrapped tiger shrimp, flame grilled and served over wild rice with a pesto lemon butter for dipping.

Lobster Tails

$48.00

A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.

Grilled Meatloaf

Grilled Meatloaf

$20.00

3 pieces of our signature angus and chorizo bacon wrapped meatloaf, flame grilled with a sundried tomato demi glace and redskin mashed potatoes.

STEAKS & PRIME RIB

7oz Sirloin

7oz Sirloin

$19.00

Center cut top sirloin, a firm steak with great flavor.

11oz Sirloin

$23.00

Center cut top sirloin, a firm steak with great flavor.

Hawaiian Sirloin

Hawaiian Sirloin

$25.00

11 oz top sirloin marinated in our Hawaiian blend.

12oz NY Strip

12oz NY Strip

$32.00

Thick cut & heavily marbled along the outer edge.

Bourbon Strip

$34.00

NY strip marinated in bourbon and brown sugar.

14oz Ribeye

$38.00

Tender and heavily marbled . Jimm's favorite Steak.

6oz Filet Mignon

$33.00

Our most tender & popular steak. Served with chefs choice vegetable of the day.

8 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Our most tender and popular steak. Served with chef's choice vegetable of the day.

Prime Rib 8oz ( AFTER 3 PM )

Prime Rib 8oz ( AFTER 3 PM )

$22.00

Slow roasted with our signature wet rub and sliced to order. Served with aujus. Degrees of doneness are subject to availability with this item.

Prime Rib 12oz ( AFTER 3 PM )

$27.00

Slow roasted with our signature wet rub and sliced to order. Degrees of doneness are subject to availability with this item.

Prime Rib 16oz ( AFTER 3 PM )

$32.00

Slow roasted with our signature wet rub and sliced to order. Degrees of doneness are subject to availability with this item.

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches served with one side item.
FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$15.49

Our signature Prime Rib shaved and piled on a French bread with melted provolone cheese & horseradish aioli.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.49

Sliced corned beef on marbled rye with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & house made 1000 Island dressing.

JIMM'S BLT

$12.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & peppadew aioli on grilled flat bread.

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.29

House made chicken salad with grapes, red onion, celery, candied pecans 7 tomato on wheatberry bread.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.29

1/2 pound angus steak burger with cheese, bacon , lettuce, tomato & onion on a Brioche bun.

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Rich & moist layered chocolate cake.

Bread Pudding

$6.00

A traditional house favorite with our brandied caramel sauce.

Bruleed Cheesecake

$8.00

Decadent NY style cheesecake with a torched sugar shell and a bit of raspberry sauce.

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

A classic slice with a strawberry puree.

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

WINE / BEER / COCKTAILS

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MILLER LIGHT

$3.00

BLUE MOON BELGIAN WHITE

$3.50Out of stock

STELLA ARTOIS

$3.50Out of stock

SBC GREEN GHOST IPA

$3.50

PINEY RIVER BLACK WALNUT

$3.50Out of stock

MOTHERS 3 BLIND MICE

$3.50

HOUSE CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$15.00

HOUSE WHITE ZINFANDEL

$15.00Out of stock

HOUSE MERLOT

$15.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$15.00

INFUSED BLOODY MARY

$7.50

KISS ON THE LIPS

$7.50

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$10.00

TITOS MOSCOW MULE

$7.50

SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

$7.50Out of stock

DRINKS (CURBSIDE)

ICED TEA

$1.50

SWEET TEA

$1.50

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

DR PEPPER

$1.50

ROOT BEER

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

LEMONADE

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Classic Steakhouse, the Tradition Continues.

Location

1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

