Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub 1935 S Glenstone Ave
2,096 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Classic Steakhouse, the Tradition Continues.
Location
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen - 1235 East Cherokee Street
No Reviews
1235 East Cherokee Street Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave
No Reviews
1370 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield