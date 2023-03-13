Restaurant header imageView gallery

MacCheesy's

1920 E Independence St

Springfield, MO 65804

Popular Items

4 Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buffalo Chicken


Mac & Cheese

Traditional

Traditional

American, Cheddar & Panko Crunch

4 Cheese

4 Cheese

Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Parmesan & Panko

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Cheddar • Provolone • Chicken • Bacon • Ranch Drizzle • Panko Breadcrumbs

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Mozzarella • Parmesan • Chicken • Italian Herbs • Garlic Seasoning • Marinara Sauce • Panko Breadcrumbs

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

American, Cheddar, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Drizzle & Panko Breadcrumbs

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

American, Provolone, Chicken, Pesto & Panko Breadcrumbs

BBQ Chicken

Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Chicken, BBQ Drizzle & Crispy Onions

Cajun Chicken

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken, Peppers, Tomato, Onions & Cajun Seasoning

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Chicken & Alfredo Seasoning

Taco

Taco

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Taco Meat, Sour Cream Dollop, Tortilla Chip Crunch

Frito Chili

Frito Chili

Sharp Cheddar, Mild Cheddar, Chili, Frito Chips and Sour Cream

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

Mild Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken, Tikka Masala Sauce

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

Mild Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, Burnt Ends, BBQ Drizzle & Crispy Onions

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

Sharp Cheddar, Mild Cheddar, Bacon & Panko Crunch

Pizza

Pizza

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni, Italian Herbs & Marinara Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce & Panko Crunch

Lobster Alfredo

Lobster Alfredo

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lobster, Panko

Cajun Shrimp

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Shrimp, Peppers, Tomato, Onions & Cajun Seasoning

Cajun Lobster

Build Your Own Mac

SMALL - Feeds 1

$7.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

MEDIUM - Feeds 2-3

$14.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

FAMILY - Feeds 3-5

$24.99

Add 1 or 2 cheeses, then build your own masterpiece by adding any ingredients, sauces or seasonings you desire.

Grilled Cheese

GC - Classic

$6.99

American & Cheddar Cheese

GC - Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

American, Cheddar, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Drizzle

GC - Pesto Chicken

$9.99

GC - BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken & BBQ Sauce

GC - Bacon Cheddar

$9.99

American, Cheddar & Bacon

GC - Chipotle Chicken

GC - Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Chicken, Peppers & Chipotle Aioli

GC - Chicken Bacon Ranch

GC - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Cheddar, Provolone, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

GC - Burnt Ends

GC - Burnt Ends

$11.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce

Sides

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.99+

Twisted Bread Knots With Garlic & Parmesan

Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$1.95+

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Romaine Lettuce, Parmasean, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Chicken, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Ranch Dressing, Crispy Onions

Burnt Ends BBQ Salad

Burnt Ends BBQ Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, Burnt Ends, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Ranch Dressing, Crispy Onions

Kids

Traditional Mac

$6.99

American and Cheddar cheese. Includes Juice Box

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with side chips. Includes Juice Box

Drinks

Drinks

Drinks

Shakes & Desserts

Skillet Cookie

Skillet Cookie

$7.99

10 oz cookie

Classic Milkshake

$5.99
Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$11.95
S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$11.95
Swiss Roll Shake

Swiss Roll Shake

$11.95
Strawberry Shortcake Shake

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$11.95

Ice Cream

$4.99

Little Debbie Snacks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a deluxe Mac & Cheese restaurant offering a wide variety of twists on everyones favorite comfort food. Made fresh, fast and always sure to please!

Website

Location

1920 E Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

