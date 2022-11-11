Aviary Cafe - Farmers Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.
Location
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield, MO 65807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Springfield
No Reviews
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield