Aviary Cafe - Farmers Park

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120

Springfield, MO 65807

Appetizers

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Aviary Classic hand-cut double fried potatoes. Served with house made garlic aioli.

Loaded Pomme Frites

$11.00

Classic Pomme Frites that are topped with Crème Fraiche, bacon bits, green onions & parmesan cheese

Brussel Sprout Crispers

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts fried crispy then tossed in garlic, lemon juice & topped with house made pickled onions

Salmon Toast

$14.00

Toasted Sourdough bread with house-made mascarpone, smoked salmon. Then topped pickled onions, fried capers & parsley.

Lavender Honey & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Lavender Falls Classic served with toasted sourdough, goat cheese covered in lavender honey & fresh berries.

Crepes

Bananas Foster

$13.00

Sweet Crepe filled with house-made mascarpone then smothered with our flambéed bananas, rum & cinnamon. Garnished with Crème Anglaise & whipped cream.

Fruit & Mascarpone

$12.00

Sweet Crepe filled with house-made mascarpone, then topped with your choice of either fresh strawberries, blueberries or bananas. Garnished with crème anglaise, powder sugar & whipped cream

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Sweet Crepe smothered in house-made salted caramel, crème anglaise, powder sugar & whipped cream.

Limoncello

$13.00

Sweet Crepe rolled up with house made mascarpone, topped with toasted marshmallow fluff, lemon-curd & a warm berry compote. Garnished with crème anglaise & powder sugar

Funky Monkey

$12.00

Sweet crepe filled with Nutella & whipped cream. Then topped with your choice of either strawberries, blueberries or bananas. Garnished with crème anglaise, chocolate ganache & powder sugar

Pineapple Upside Down Crepe

$13.00

The Farmer

$12.00

Sweet Crepe filled with eggs, cheddar jack cheese & your choice of either bacon, ham or sausage. Garnish with powder sugar & served with syrup. Comes with your choice of side

Is It Morning?

$12.00

Savory crepe filled with scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar jack cheese. Served with Crème Fraiche & your choice of side

Crepe Lorraine

$13.00

Savory crepe filled with scrambled eggs, smoked bacon bits, spinach & parmesan cheese, topped with mornay and bacon bits. Served with choice of sides

Steak & Egg

$13.00

Savory crepe filled with seared steak tips, cheddar jack cheese, scrambled eggs & caramelized onions. Garnished with mornay & black pepper. Served with choice of side.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Savory crepe filled with sauteed shrimp, tomatoes & spinach in our house-made basil pesto. Garnished with fried capers & goat cheese. Served with choice of side

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Savory Crepe filled with blackened steak tips & caramelized onions sauteed in a bleu cheese sauce. Topped with crème fraiche, bleu cheese crumbles and blacken seasoning. Served with choice of side.

Crepes Benedict

$14.00

venetian Garden

$14.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Swiss Panini

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon & garlic aioli grilled on a buttered sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side

Humble Brag

$12.00

A butter-grilled croissant sandwiches garlic aioli, 2 over hard eggs with cheddar jack cheese & your choice of either bacon, sausage or ham. Served with your choice of side

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

House-made Chicken Salad & Spring mix between a buttered croissant, an Aviary favorite. Served with choice of side

Cali Chicken Club

$14.00

Your choice of either grilled or fried chicken breasts, served with avocado, bacon, tomato & spring mix. Served with choice of side

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

BEST BURGER EVER!!!! House-made burger patties, cooked to temperature choice. Served with avocado, bacon, white cheddar, sriracha aioli & a fried egg. Served with your choice of side.

Cheese Burger

$13.00

French Dip

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese

Maison Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, apple balsamic vinaigrette, apple slices & topped with house-made croutons & goat cheese

Chicken Chardonnay

$14.00

Spring mix tossed in our house-made honey vinaigrette and then topped with sauteed chicken in Dijon chardonnay sauce. Garnished with sliced almonds, goat cheese & toast points.

Entrees

Breakfast Poutine

$15.00

Crispy pomme frites topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, mornay. Then garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley. Filling and AMAZING!

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Creamy grits made with bacon, cheese & scallions. Topped with sauteed shrimp with our blacken seasoning, tomatoes, red peppers and topped with an egg of your choice.

Beouf & Pomme Hash (Steak & Potatoes)

$18.00

Grilled 6 oz Flank Steak topped with an egg of your choice sitting on a bed of sauteed pomme frites, tomatoes, spinach & bacon bits in a balsamic reduction.

Zoodles

$14.00

Sauteed zucchini with mushrooms, garlic & shallots.

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs, toast, choice of either bacon, ham or sausage & choice of side.

Pain Perdu (French Toast)

$10.00

3 slices of thick brioche bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup.

Poulet Perdu (Fried chicken & French toast)

$15.00

French toast, applewood smoked bacon, fried chicken topped with hot honey on a bed of warm syrup.

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

6 oz grilled Salmon fillet on top of mushrooms & red pepper risotto. Garnished with grilled asparagus & pea Puree. served with choice of soup or salad

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Pan seared chicken breast seared in our creamy Tuscan sauce with tomatoes, spinach & garlic. Served with asparagus and your choice of soup or salad.

Rosemary Garlic Ribeye

$28.00

10oz hand-cut ribeye grilled with rosemary and garlic. Served on a bed of garlic mash & sauteed mixed veggie & choice of soup or salad.

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Chocolate decatent Cake -GF

$6.00

Tid- Bits

$5.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Layered Cake

$6.00

Whole lemon blueberry cake

$45.00

Whole flourless cake

$45.00

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$6.00

Tid Bits Case

$75.00

Kids Menu

Baby Farmer

$6.00

Trifold sweet crepe with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with side of syrup & powder sugar & choice of side

Baby Funky Monkey

$6.00

Sweet Crepe filled with Nutella & whipped cream. Topped with choice of strawberries, blueberries or bananas. Topped with crème anglaise, chocolate ganache & powder sugar

French Toast Dippers

$6.00

2 thick slices of brioche bread French toast, cut into dippable strips and topped with powder sugar & side of syrup. Choice of side

Kids Panini

$6.00

Turkey & white cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. Served with choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic Grilled cheese with white cheddar & cheddar-jack cheese. Served with choice of side

kids steak (4oz)

$8.00

Sides

Eggs

$1.00

Proteins

Upgraded Sides

$4.00

Toast Options

$1.00

Sides*

$4.00

Specialty Coffee

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Cafe Bon- Bon

$5.75

Lavender Latte

$5.75

Coffee

Reg. Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

White

Mia Dolcea Moscato

$9.00+

Lone Birch Reisling

$10.00+

Lola Chardonnay

$9.00+

True Myth Chardonnay

$9.00+

Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Santa Christina Rose

$9.00+

Mythic Mountain Rose

$9.00+

Red

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Josh Cab Sav

$9.00+

Villa Creek Rock & Flowers

$12.00+

Pepper Ridge Cabernet

$13.00+

House

Moscato

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pinto Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

pinot noir

$8.00+

house wine happy hour

$16.00

Bubbly

Wycliff

$8.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Mimosa

Mimosa SGL

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa- SGL

$22.00

Bottomless Mimosa- Refill

Mimosa Board

$25.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mother Mary

$8.00

Lavender Lady

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Early Bird "Espresso" Martini

$11.00

Morning Screw

$8.00

Lavender Prosecco

$8.00

Lavender Manhattan

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Sangria

$9.00

Cucumber Vodka & Lemonade

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

The Charles

$10.00

Blackberry Sweet N Tart

$9.00

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Parisian Cosmo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.

