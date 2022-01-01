Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lo mein in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Lo Mein
Springfield restaurants that serve lo mein
The Wok on Scenic
4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.2
(734 reviews)
Beef Lo Mein
$11.99
Shrimp Lo Mein
$14.99
Chicken Lo Mein
$11.99
More about The Wok on Scenic
China Wok
334 N west bypass, Springfield
Avg 3.1
(59 reviews)
Combo Lo Mein
$14.00
Shrimp Lo Mein
$13.50
Plain Lo Mein
More about China Wok
