Cake in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve cake
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Sopapilla Cheese Cake
|$7.25
Agave and cinnamon cheesecake with caramel sopapilla crust.
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Cookie Cake
|$4.50
A Chocolate Chip sheet cake topped with chocolate icing!
The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield
|Butter Cake
|$5.49
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Aviary Chocolate Cake
|$5.95