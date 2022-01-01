Chocolate cake in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill - 3044 S. Fremont ave
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Pitch Pizza & Pub - Springfield
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Aviary Keto Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
|Aviary Chocolate Cake
|$5.95