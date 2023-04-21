- Home
Center Street Grille
135 North Center Street
Northville, MI 48167
Food
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna
Seared rare over a bed of Spring Mix. Served with Siracha and soy sauce.
Asian Pot Stickers
Lightly fried pork pot stickers. Served with Thai chili and soy sauce.
Baked Goat Cheese
Goat cheese blend, and basil with a tomato sauce. Served in a cast iron skillet with house-made herb garlic bread.
Beer Cheese Dip
Smoked gouda, cream cheese, red peppers, and fresh garlic. Served with toasted pretzel sticks.
Center Street Chicken
Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites, seasoned, lightly dusted, and fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chips N Salsa
Hummus And Veggies
Roasted garlic hummus, red peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with grilled pita.
Pepperoni Cheese Bread
Hand tossed dough topped with our house cheese blend and pepperoni. Brushed with garlic butter and served with ranch.
Steak N' Port Tips
Tenderloin tips seared and seasoned with portabella mushrooms. Accompanied by our fresh hummus and grilled pita bread,served with our signature Zip sauce.
Street Nachos
Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken, beef or pulled pork, house-made cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese, baked to a golden brown.Topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole.
Wings
One pound of our fresh wings and drumettes lightly dusted and fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Thai Chili, Teriyaki, or Cajun Rubbed
Soups and Salads
French Onion
Chicken Tortilla
Chili
Soup Of The Day
Ahi Salad
Seared Ahi tuna, cabbage and kale blend, carrots, cilantro, red onions, cucumber, and crispy wontons, chopped and tossed in our ginger dressing
·Beet Salad
Cabbage Kale blend, beets, mandarin oranges, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Broccoli Salad
Broccoli florets, applewood smoked bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, candied pecans, and dried cherries.Tossed in our creamy poppy seed dressing.
Chef Salad
Spring Mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, diced turkey, ham, hardboiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Green Apple Salad
Spring Mix, grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, Granny Smith apples, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and candied pecans. Served with our cherry vinaigrette.
Orchard Salad
Baby spinach, mandarin oranges, strawberries, apples, candied pecans, red onions, and feta. Served with our cherry dressing.
Salmon Salad
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn and tortilla strips. Served with our BBQ ranch.
Sandwiches
Ahi Wrap
Seared Ahi tuna cabbage kale blend tossed in thai chili, avocado, carrots and cucumbers. Served in a tortilla with black bean cilantro rice.
Blt Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, topped with mayo, leaf lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on a brioche bun with fries.
BLTE
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and over an easy egg. Served on your choice of bread with fries
Center Street Thai Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Thai marinated Atlantic salmon, served with sriracha mayo and topped with Thai chili slaw. Served on a brioche bun with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast, with romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing. Served on a flour tortilla with fries
Club Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey, sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on your choice of bread with fries.
Italian Grinder
Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, mild peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and drizzled with Italian dressing. Served on a homemade hoagie bun with fries
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, and feta cheese. Served on a flour tortilla with fries.
Pork N' Pickles
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast with fries.
Santa Fe Steak Wrap
Thinly sliced flank steak, mixed cheeses, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served on a warm flour tortilla with salsa.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pico de gallo. Served on a brioche bun with fries.
Street Cuban
Sliced ham, smoked pulled pork, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard, and mayo. Served on a grilled pretzel bun with fries.
Whitefish Reuben
Lightly dusted whitefish filet topped with chipotle coleslaw, Russian dressing, and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye with fries.
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Served with our signature cucumber wasabi, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on a brioche bun served with fries
California Burger
Half pound Angus burger with guacamole, tomato, lettuce, pesto, and Monterey jack cheese on a pretzel bun.
Center Street Burger
Half pound Angus burger with your choice of toppings, and your choice of cheese served with fries.
G.o.a.t Burger
Half pound Angus burger with garlic tomato sauce, goat cheese blend and fresh basil on a salted pretzel bun served with fries.
Mustang Melt
Half pound Angus beef topped with swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, and mushrooms. Served with sriracha mayo on grilled marble rye bread served with fries
Yolked Burger
Half pound Angus burger with fried egg, cheddar cheese, and bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickle served with fries.
Entrees
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Cajun Atlantic salmon, served over black bean cilantro rice. Accompanied with a side salad.
Baked Whitefish
Oven baked whitefish seasoned and topped with a parmesan panko crust. Accompanied by a vegetable and a side salad.
Fish Tacos
Seasoned and seared with white fish, pico de gallo, feta, chipotle coleslaw, cucumber wasabi, and corn tortilla. Accompanied by a black bean and cilantro rice.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Two boneless skinless grilled chicken breast, topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, or BBQ. Accompanied with redskin mashed potatoes and a side salad.
Grilled Pork Chop
Sirloin Filet
A 10 oz. cut filet grilled to perfection and served with our signature center street zip sauce. Accompanied by a baked potato and a side salad.
Sizzling Fajitas
Your choice of protein over a bed of sizzling onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mac N Cheese
Build Your Own Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce.
Bbq Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with BBQ pulled pork and topped with onion straws.
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with buffalo chicken and Bleu cheese. Drizzled with hot sauce.
Gouda Mac
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with applewood smoked bacon, gouda, and diced onions.
Kids
Sides
Extras
Pizza
Small Pizzas
Small BYO Pizza
Starts with our house-made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Small Bbq Chicken
Chicken, bacon, red onions, green and red peppers, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh cilantro.
Small Blt Pizza
Mozzarella cheese with applewood smoked bacon. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Small Caprese Pizza
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Small Center Street Supreme
Pepperoni, ham. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, Italian sausage.
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Small Veggie Pizza
Red and green peppers, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and black olives.
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Large Pizzas
Large BYO Pizza
Starts with our house-made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Large Bbq Chicken Pizza
Chicken, bacon, red onions, green and red peppers, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh cilantro.
Large Blt Pizza
Mozzarella cheese with applewood smoked bacon. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Large Caprese Pizza
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Large Center Street Supreme
Pepperoni, ham. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, Italian sausage.
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Large Veggie Pizza
Red and green peppers, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and black olives.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Gluten Free Pizzas
NA Beverage
Faygo
Soda/Water
Bottle Beer
Domestic & Imports
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Guinness
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt Blue Non Alcoholic
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
PBR
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Local Craft Bottles
Hard Seltzer
Good Boy Iced Tea & Lemonade
Good Boy Summer Watermelon
Nutrl Mango
Nutrl Pinapple
Nutrl Raspberry
Nutrl Watermelon
Truly Berry Punch
Truly Citrus Punch
Truly Fuit Punch
Truly Pineapple
Truly Tropical Punch
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Rasberry
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
135 North Center Street, Northville, MI 48167