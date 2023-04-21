Main picView gallery

Center Street Grille

135 North Center Street

Northville, MI 48167

Food

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Seared rare over a bed of Spring Mix. Served with Siracha and soy sauce.

Asian Pot Stickers

$11.00

Lightly fried pork pot stickers. Served with Thai chili and soy sauce.

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Goat cheese blend, and basil with a tomato sauce. Served in a cast iron skillet with house-made herb garlic bread.

Beer Cheese Dip

$11.00

Smoked gouda, cream cheese, red peppers, and fresh garlic. Served with toasted pretzel sticks.

Center Street Chicken

$13.00

Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites, seasoned, lightly dusted, and fried to a golden brown with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips N Salsa

$8.00

Hummus And Veggies

$12.00

Roasted garlic hummus, red peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. Served with grilled pita.

Pepperoni Cheese Bread

$13.00

Hand tossed dough topped with our house cheese blend and pepperoni. Brushed with garlic butter and served with ranch.

Steak N' Port Tips

$17.00

Tenderloin tips seared and seasoned with portabella mushrooms. Accompanied by our fresh hummus and grilled pita bread,served with our signature Zip sauce.

Street Nachos

$16.00

Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken, beef or pulled pork, house-made cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese, baked to a golden brown.Topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, sour cream, and guacamole.

Wings

$15.00

One pound of our fresh wings and drumettes lightly dusted and fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Thai Chili, Teriyaki, or Cajun Rubbed

Soups and Salads

French Onion

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

Chili

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Ahi Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi tuna, cabbage and kale blend, carrots, cilantro, red onions, cucumber, and crispy wontons, chopped and tossed in our ginger dressing

·Beet Salad

$14.00

Cabbage Kale blend, beets, mandarin oranges, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Broccoli Salad

$13.00

Broccoli florets, applewood smoked bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, candied pecans, and dried cherries.Tossed in our creamy poppy seed dressing.

Chef Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes, diced turkey, ham, hardboiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Green Apple Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, Granny Smith apples, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and candied pecans. Served with our cherry vinaigrette.

Orchard Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, mandarin oranges, strawberries, apples, candied pecans, red onions, and feta. Served with our cherry dressing.

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn and tortilla strips. Served with our BBQ ranch.

Sandwiches

Ahi Wrap

$16.00

Seared Ahi tuna cabbage kale blend tossed in thai chili, avocado, carrots and cucumbers. Served in a tortilla with black bean cilantro rice.

Blt Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, topped with mayo, leaf lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on a brioche bun with fries.

BLTE

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and over an easy egg. Served on your choice of bread with fries

Center Street Thai Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Thai marinated Atlantic salmon, served with sriracha mayo and topped with Thai chili slaw. Served on a brioche bun with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, with romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing. Served on a flour tortilla with fries

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced smoked turkey, sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served on your choice of bread with fries.

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, mild peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and drizzled with Italian dressing. Served on a homemade hoagie bun with fries

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken, hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, and feta cheese. Served on a flour tortilla with fries.

Pork N' Pickles

$14.00

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast with fries.

Santa Fe Steak Wrap

$15.00

Thinly sliced flank steak, mixed cheeses, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served on a warm flour tortilla with salsa.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and pico de gallo. Served on a brioche bun with fries.

Street Cuban

$14.00

Sliced ham, smoked pulled pork, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard, and mayo. Served on a grilled pretzel bun with fries.

Whitefish Reuben

$16.00

Lightly dusted whitefish filet topped with chipotle coleslaw, Russian dressing, and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye with fries.

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Served with our signature cucumber wasabi, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on a brioche bun served with fries

California Burger

$16.00

Half pound Angus burger with guacamole, tomato, lettuce, pesto, and Monterey jack cheese on a pretzel bun.

Center Street Burger

$14.00

Half pound Angus burger with your choice of toppings, and your choice of cheese served with fries.

G.o.a.t Burger

$15.00

Half pound Angus burger with garlic tomato sauce, goat cheese blend and fresh basil on a salted pretzel bun served with fries.

Mustang Melt

$15.00

Half pound Angus beef topped with swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, and mushrooms. Served with sriracha mayo on grilled marble rye bread served with fries

Yolked Burger

$16.00

Half pound Angus burger with fried egg, cheddar cheese, and bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and a pickle served with fries.

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Cajun Atlantic salmon, served over black bean cilantro rice. Accompanied with a side salad.

Baked Whitefish

$18.00

Oven baked whitefish seasoned and topped with a parmesan panko crust. Accompanied by a vegetable and a side salad.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Seasoned and seared with white fish, pico de gallo, feta, chipotle coleslaw, cucumber wasabi, and corn tortilla. Accompanied by a black bean and cilantro rice.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Two boneless skinless grilled chicken breast, topped with your choice of Thai chili, Cajun, or BBQ. Accompanied with redskin mashed potatoes and a side salad.

Grilled Pork Chop

$20.00

Sirloin Filet

$22.00

A 10 oz. cut filet grilled to perfection and served with our signature center street zip sauce. Accompanied by a baked potato and a side salad.

Sizzling Fajitas

$14.00

Your choice of protein over a bed of sizzling onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mac N Cheese

Build Your Own Mac

$12.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce.

Bbq Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with BBQ pulled pork and topped with onion straws.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with buffalo chicken and Bleu cheese. Drizzled with hot sauce.

Gouda Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our creamy rich cheese sauce, mixed with applewood smoked bacon, gouda, and diced onions.

Dessert

Apple Pie

$6.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kid Maccaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid 5oz Sirloin

$9.00

Kid 2 Burger

$9.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Black Bean Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Chipotle Coleslaw

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Waffle

$5.00

Fuit Bowl

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Extras

Extra Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Extra Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Extra Zip Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Pretzel

$1.00

Add Dressing

Protein Add On

Small Topping Choice

Extra House Bread

$0.50

2oz Sauce

$0.30

4oz Sauce

$0.50

Pizza

Small Pizzas

Small BYO Pizza

$11.00

Starts with our house-made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Small Bbq Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, red onions, green and red peppers, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh cilantro.

Small Blt Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese with applewood smoked bacon. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Small Caprese Pizza

$14.00

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Small Center Street Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, ham. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, Italian sausage.

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

Small Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Red and green peppers, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and black olives.

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Large Pizzas

Large BYO Pizza

$15.00

Starts with our house-made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, bacon, red onions, green and red peppers, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh cilantro.

Large Blt Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese with applewood smoked bacon. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Large Caprese Pizza

$19.00

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Large Center Street Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, ham. mushrooms, onions, green peppers, red peppers, Italian sausage.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Red and green peppers, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and black olives.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Gluten Free BLT

$16.00

Gluten Free BYO Pizza

$13.00

Gluten Free Caprese

$16.00

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$16.00

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$16.00

Gluten Free Supreme

$16.00

Gluten Free Veggie

$16.00

NA Beverage

Virgin Bevs

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Virgin Smash

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Faygo

Faygo Vanillla

$3.00

Faygo Rock n Rye

$3.00

Faygo Red Pop

$3.00

Faygo Orange

$3.00

Faygo Root Beer

$3.00

Faygo Grape

$3.00

Soda/Water

Acqua Panna

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$2.25

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Lemonade

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Sprite

$2.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottle Beer

Domestic & Imports

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona Extra

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$4.00

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$3.25

Labatt Blue Light

$3.25

Labatt Blue Non Alcoholic

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.25

Local Craft Bottles

Blake's Hard Cider Triple Jam

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Old Nation B-43

$7.50

Old Nation M-43

$8.00

Short's Soft Parade

$5.00

Vander Mill Totally Roasted Cider

$5.50

Hard Seltzer

Good Boy Iced Tea & Lemonade

$6.00

Good Boy Summer Watermelon

$6.00

Nutrl Mango

$6.00

Nutrl Pinapple

$6.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Truly Berry Punch

$6.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$6.00

Truly Fuit Punch

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Rasberry

$6.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

135 North Center Street, Northville, MI 48167

Directions

Main pic

