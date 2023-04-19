Chao Vietnamese Street food 7854 E 96th St

Restaurant info

All the way from the streets in Vietnam, we bring you the authentic flavor of the most delicious food on the planet! Normally, you would have to travel up and down the busy streets of Vietnam in order to find such mouthwatering meals, but we are bringing them to you here in Indiana! Flavorful food that is both fast and healthy! Blends of Vietnamese spices that harmoniously come together to bring you the best tasting meals you've ever had! From Vietnam to Indiana, we bring you the best ingredients to make de the most flavorful food you can imagine.

Website