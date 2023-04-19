Chao Vietnamese Street food 7854 E 96th St

  • Home
Popular Items

Spring rolls
Bún
Cơm (Rice Dish)

Main Menu

Appetizers

Pork Eggroll

Pork Eggroll

$7.00

Crispy fried vietnamese eggrolls. Order of 2.

Spring rolls

Spring rolls

$8.00

Refreshing springrolls filled with lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, rice noodles, and thai basil.

Chao Fries

Chao Fries

$12.00

Thick cut-beer-battered-curly fries that are topped with Chao’s signature lemongrass pork, pickled daikon and carrots and homemade spicy mayo.

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$5.50+

Steamed- cloud-like, house made Bao bun filled with braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots and cucumbers, cilantro and topped with homemade spicy mayo.

Bacon jalapeno rangoons

Bacon jalapeno rangoons

$7.00

Gỏi (Salads)

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$8.00+

Delicious green papaya tossed with daikon, carrots, fried shallots, peanuts, cilantro and your choice of shrimp, pork, shrimp and pork, or vegetarian. Mixed in with our special sour dressing.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.00+

Crispy Cucumber tossed with daikon, carrots, fried shallots, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro and your choice of shrimp, pork, shrimp and pork, or vegetarian. Mixed in with our special sour dressing.

Bánh mì (Vietnamese Sandwiches)

Chao special Banh mi

$8.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with Peppered ham, Vietnamese ham and thinly sliced vietnamese steamed pork belly

Pork Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$8.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños filled with pork Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Chicken Banh Mi

$8.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with chicken Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Steak Banh Mi

Steak Banh Mi

$9.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with Steak Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Shrimp Banh Mi

$9.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with Shrimp Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Vegetarian Banh Mi

Vegetarian Banh Mi

$9.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with Grilled tofu marinated in our vegetarian sauce.

Chao breakfast Banh Mi

$10.00

A crispy Vietnamese baguette filled with pickled daikon and carrots, pate, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños. Filled with Fried eggs, peppered ham and thinly sliced pork belly

Bún (Noodle dish)

Bún

Bún

$12.00

Vietnamese rice bun noodles topped with chopped leaf lettuce, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts, topped with peanuts and our green onion oil. Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Vegetarian Bún

$16.00

Cơm (Rice Dish)

Cơm (Rice Dish)

Cơm (Rice Dish)

$12.00

Your selection of protein marinated in our house Lemongrass sauce, over jasmine rice, leaf lettuce, cucumbers, pickled daikon and carrots. Marinated in our lemongrass sauce, grilled and charbroiled.

Pork Chop Rice Dish

$16.00+

Vietnamese style Charbroiled Lemongrass Pork chop.

Crispy Chicken Com

$13.00

Classic vietnamese style fried quarter thighs.

Vegetarian Com

$12.00

Fried, marinated and grilled tofu with vegetarian cha.

Phở (Noodle soups)

Phở Tái (Eye Round)

$14.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime

Phở Gầu (Brisket)

$16.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime

Phở Bò Viên (Beef Balls)

$14.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime

Phở Đặc Biệt (Special)

Phở Đặc Biệt (Special)

$16.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime. This special pho has eye round, brisket, tripes and beef balls.

Phở Gà (Chicken)

$13.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime

Phở Chay (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Traditional Vietnamese soup consisting of rice noodles, flavored with mixture of vietnamese style spices. Served with Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime. Vegetarian and Vegan

Small pho

$10.00

12 Oz Pho

$7.00

Kids Meal

Kids Phở

$8.50

A small 13 oz portion of our Phở. Either Beef, Chicken, or Vegetarian.

Kids Cơm

$8.50

A Kids size portion of our rice dish. Pork, or chicken marinated in our lemongrass marinade, or vegetarian with fried tofu grilled with our vegetarian mushroom sauce. Side salad of green leaf lettuce, cucumber, and pickled daikon and carrots

Vietnamese Classics

Bún bò Huế

Bún bò Huế

$16.00

A spicy Vietnamese Noodle soup containing, beef, pork and housemade Cha lua (a peppered meat roll). Hue is a city in central Vietnam, popular for this kind of noodle soup.

Seafood Phở

$17.00

Delicious Phở made with a medley of seafood. Calamari, octopus, clams, shrimp, and krab.

Jal+Fish Sauce SSC

Jal+Fish Sauce SSC

$18.00

Fried SoftShell Crab on a caramelized onion and jalapeno oil. Served over rice, along with lettuce, cucumbers, and pickled diakon and carrots.

Chao Specials

Vietnamese Tacos

$4.50+

Tender, Asian pear marinated porkbelly, charbroiled and topped with pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, spicy mayo, and avocado cream sauce.

Black Garlic Truffle Steak

Black Garlic Truffle Steak

$25.00

A flat iron steak rice dish marinated with black garlic and truffle.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Gma-style fried wings. Chose from our Hot braised sauce (a better sweet and sour), jalapeno and fish sauce, or plain.

Bo luc lac

$18.00

Pho short rib

$17.00

A beef photo with a Fischer farms short rib, slow cooked for up to 48 hours.

Carnitas banh mi

$10.00

Slow cooked pork belly cubes flavored in a Mexican carnitas style

Drinks

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

Fresh fruit smoothies!

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our house milk tea.

Milk Shake

$7.00+
Viet Iced Coffee

Viet Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Our house made viet iced coffee. A creamy but strong coffee

Hibiscus T Lemonade

$5.00

Mangonada

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00+

Viet Hot Coffee

$4.00

Viet Drip Coffee

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coke Products

$2.00

Bottled coke

$2.50

Bubble waffles

Bubble Waffle

$7.00

Our Pandane flavored bubble waffle.

Very Berry

Very Berry

$10.00

Our bubble waffle topped with our house made ice cream, berries, drizzles of sweet cream, and whipped cream.

Chocolate Crushed

$10.00

Our bubble waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, crushed chocolate bar, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Tropical Delight

$10.00

Our bubble waffle topped your choice of our house made ice cream, with crushed pineapple, coconut shreds, roasted peanuts, and sweet cream drizzle.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Our house made ice cream

Viet yogurt

$3.50+

Soda and bottles

Coke products

$2.00

Coke bottle

$2.50

Sprite bottle

$2.50

Fiji water

$2.00

Foco roasted coconut juice

$3.50Out of stock

Fish sauce container 32 oz

$10.00

Chaoracha

$6.00

A house fermented sriracha style hot sauce. Made with natural ingredients and tons of love.

Bai Coconut Juice

$3.50

Nguyen Cold Brew

$4.50

Sides

Thick cut curly fries

$5.00

Bowl of rice

$2.00

Side of grilled meat

$8.95

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Pickled daikon and carrots

$3.00+

Pho noodles

$3.00

Pho broth

$4.00+

Bun noodles

$3.00

Drink menu

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

All the way from the streets in Vietnam, we bring you the authentic flavor of the most delicious food on the planet! Normally, you would have to travel up and down the busy streets of Vietnam in order to find such mouthwatering meals, but we are bringing them to you here in Indiana! Flavorful food that is both fast and healthy! Blends of Vietnamese spices that harmoniously come together to bring you the best tasting meals you've ever had! From Vietnam to Indiana, we bring you the best ingredients to make de the most flavorful food you can imagine.

Website

Location

7854 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

