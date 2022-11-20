Main picView gallery

Chela & Garnacha 33-09 36th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

33-09 36th Ave

Astoria, NY 11106

Popular Items

Taco Camarón Adobado
Taco Bistec en Pasilla*
Taco Gringa*

Guacamole & Chips

Both freshly made every day
Guac/Chips Small

$8.00

Both made freshly every day.

Guac/ Chips Large

$14.00

Both made freshly every day.

Chips & Salsa

Chips con Salsa Verde

$7.00

Freshly made Green Salsa to dip with our homemade tortilla chips.

Chips con Salsa Roja

$7.00

Freshly made Red Salsa to dip with our homemade tortilla chips.

Chips con Salsa Verde y Roja

$9.00

Freshly made Red and Green Salsa to dip with our homemade tortilla chips.

Cebollitas Preparadas

Grilled spring onions with taqueria style seasoning.
$8.00

Grilled spring onions with taqueria-style seasoning.

Ceviche Acapulco

Acapulpo style ceviche (Corvina)

Ceviche

$16.00

Acapulpo style ceviche (Corvina)

Esquites

White corn kernels in a cup slathered with mayo, cotija cheese, lime and chile powder

$8.00

White corn kernels in a cup slathered with mayo, cotija cheese, lime and chile powder

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Huitlacoche

$10.00

Three per order. Corn mushroom. Vegetarian.

Quesadillas Flor De Calabaza

$10.00

Three per order. Zucchini Blossom. Vegetarian

Quesadillas Solo Queso

$9.00

Three per order. Cheese only. Vegetarian.

Quesadillas Combo

$10.00

Three per order. Option of corn mushroom, zuchini bloosom and only cheese. Vegetarian

Intrincadas

Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, chipotle adobo, sour cream & with:
Intrincadas Shredded Chicken

$17.00

Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with shredded chicken.

Intrincadas Flor de Calabaza

$17.00

Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with fried Zucchini Blossoms.

Intrincadas Combo

$17.00

Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with a choice of shredded chicken and fried Zucchini Blossoms.

Flautas

Crispy rolled fried tacos

Flautas Papa

$12.00

Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with mashed potato topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.

Flautas Frijol

$12.00

Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.

Flautas Pollo

$12.00

Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with shredded chicken, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.

Flautas Combo

$12.00

Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with mashed potato, shredded chicken and refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.

Volcanes

Charred corn tortilla, grilled mushrooms, onion, carne asada over melted queso Chihuahua topped with sliced avocado
$20.00

Three per order. Charred corn tortilla, grilled mushrooms, onion, carne asada over melted queso chihuahua topped with fresh sliced avocado.

Volcanes Variados

$20.00

Three per order. Charred corn tortilla, then choose: Tinga, Bistec, Adobo, Pastor or Carne asada over melted queso Chihuahua topped with sliced avocado.

Tacos

Taco Adobo*

$5.00

Slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers' adobo recipe

Taco Pastor*

$5.00

Pork tenderloin in our al pastor marinaded topped with a slice of fresh pineapple

Taco Gringa*

$7.00

Al pastor on a flour tortilla, mixed with melted cheese & grilled pineapple....... Momma's favorite!

Taco Tinga*

$5.00

Shredded chicken breast marinated with chipotle, tomato and onion

Taco Birria

$5.00

Jalisco Style shredded beef, usually dipped in a consome

Taco Bistec en Pasilla*

$5.00

Top round steak marinated in a drunken beer & pasilla sauce

Taco Carne Asada

$6.00

Grilled steak topped with grilled onions

Taco Camarón Adobado

$7.00

Adobo shrimp, crispy grilled cheese & guacamole

Taco Pescado

$6.00

Wild cod topped with Baja slaw, tomato, cilantro & lettuce

Taco Hongos al Ajillo

$4.50

Mushrooms grilled with olive oil and garlic

Taco Nopales

$4.50

Grilled cactus with panela cheese

Taco Vegetales

$5.00

Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, crispy cheese, sour cream

Birria Combo

$13.00

Two Jalisco Style shredded beef tacos with consome

Tortas

Torta Al Pastor

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with pork tenderloin in our al pastor marinade topped with sliced fresh pineapple. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Adobo

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers adobo recipe. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Tinga

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with shredded chicken breast marinated with chipotle, tomato and onion. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Bistec en Pasilla

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with top round steak marinated in a drunken beer & pasilla sauce. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Milanesa De Res

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with breaded steak and salsa verde. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Birria

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Jalisco style beef. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Pollo Deshebrado

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Shredded chicken and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Torta Aguacate

$13.00

Hearty Mexico city sandwich with lots of avocado and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.

Brunch

Huevos Montados Divorciados

$15.00

Two crispy masa patties, fried eggs, salsa verde, salsa roja & refried beans

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips drenched with hot salsa verder topped off with cheese, sour cream, white onion & a side of refried beans.

Nopal con Huevos y Queso

$15.00

Grilled cactus with Panela cheese topped off with salsa verde, two fried eggs & a side of refried black beans.

Enfrijoladas

$15.00

Lightly fried tortillas filled with shredded chicken or panela cheese swimming in a black bean topped off with sour cream, raw onion & cheese

Margaritas

Clasica

$11.00
Tamarindo

$12.00

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$12.00

Paloma

Agave, lime juice, grapefruit soda & tajin rim

$12.00

Paloma is a delicious transformation of a Margarita when you run out of simple syrup and have a few limes left

Sopa

Black Bean

Sopa Calabacita Con Elote

$7.00

Zucchini & Corn serve with homemade chips.

Sopa Frijol

$7.00

Black Bean Soup, top with sour cream, served with our homemade chips.

Consome de Birria

$7.00

Jalisco style beef stew consomé (soup). Enjoy by dipping your tacos in it or just as a beef soup.

Consome de Birria (Dipping Size)

$4.00

Jalisco style beef stew consomé (soup). Enjoy by dipping your tacos in it or just as a beef soup.

Buñuelos

Nutella

$8.00

The one and only

Cajeta

$8.00

caramelized burnt goat's milk

Guayaba

$8.00

homemade guava syrup

Options

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Black Refried Beans

$4.00

2 Eggs any style

$4.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side Salsa Roja

$3.00

Side Salsa Maya

$3.00

Side Salsa 100 Chiles

$3.00

Cokes

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

Pina

$3.00

Toronja

$3.00

Mandarina

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Limonada

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Cafe - French Press

$4.00+

Tea

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chelas

Tecate

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

White Wine

Pino Grigio

$9.00

Reisling

$9.00

Albarino

$10.00

Pino Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Reisling Bottle

$35.00

Albarino Bottle

$39.00

Red Wine

Grenache

$9.00

Tempranillo

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Grenache Bottle

$35.00

Tempranillo Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$39.00

Malbec Bottle

$39.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Rose Wine

Pinot Noir Rose

$11.00

Pinot Noir Rose Bottle

$42.00

Craft Beer

Industrial Arts Tools of the Trade

$8.00

Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$9.00

Singlecut Frequence Lager

$8.00

Singlecut 18-Watt IPA

$8.00

Singlecut Softly Spoken Magic Spells

$10.00

Singlecut Weird & Gilly IPA

$9.00

Lawson's Little Sip Of Sunshine IPA

$10.00

Brooklyn Cider Rose

$8.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best tacos in NYC!

Location

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Astoria