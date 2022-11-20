Chela & Garnacha 33-09 36th Ave
Astoria, NY 11106
Guacamole & Chips
Chips & Salsa
Cebollitas Preparadas
Ceviche Acapulco
Esquites
Quesadillas
Quesadillas Huitlacoche
Three per order. Corn mushroom. Vegetarian.
Quesadillas Flor De Calabaza
Three per order. Zucchini Blossom. Vegetarian
Quesadillas Solo Queso
Three per order. Cheese only. Vegetarian.
Quesadillas Combo
Three per order. Option of corn mushroom, zuchini bloosom and only cheese. Vegetarian
Intrincadas
Intrincadas Shredded Chicken
Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with shredded chicken.
Intrincadas Flor de Calabaza
Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with fried Zucchini Blossoms.
Intrincadas Combo
Three per order. Crispy masa patty topped with guacamole, sour cream and chipotle adobado with a choice of shredded chicken and fried Zucchini Blossoms.
Flautas
Flautas Papa
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with mashed potato topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.
Flautas Frijol
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.
Flautas Pollo
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with shredded chicken, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.
Flautas Combo
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with mashed potato, shredded chicken and refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.
Volcanes
Volcanes
Three per order. Charred corn tortilla, grilled mushrooms, onion, carne asada over melted queso chihuahua topped with fresh sliced avocado.
Volcanes Variados
Three per order. Charred corn tortilla, then choose: Tinga, Bistec, Adobo, Pastor or Carne asada over melted queso Chihuahua topped with sliced avocado.
Tacos
Taco Adobo*
Slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers' adobo recipe
Taco Pastor*
Pork tenderloin in our al pastor marinaded topped with a slice of fresh pineapple
Taco Gringa*
Al pastor on a flour tortilla, mixed with melted cheese & grilled pineapple....... Momma's favorite!
Taco Tinga*
Shredded chicken breast marinated with chipotle, tomato and onion
Taco Birria
Jalisco Style shredded beef, usually dipped in a consome
Taco Bistec en Pasilla*
Top round steak marinated in a drunken beer & pasilla sauce
Taco Carne Asada
Grilled steak topped with grilled onions
Taco Camarón Adobado
Adobo shrimp, crispy grilled cheese & guacamole
Taco Pescado
Wild cod topped with Baja slaw, tomato, cilantro & lettuce
Taco Hongos al Ajillo
Mushrooms grilled with olive oil and garlic
Taco Nopales
Grilled cactus with panela cheese
Taco Vegetales
Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, crispy cheese, sour cream
Birria Combo
Two Jalisco Style shredded beef tacos with consome
Tortas
Torta Al Pastor
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with pork tenderloin in our al pastor marinade topped with sliced fresh pineapple. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Adobo
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers adobo recipe. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Tinga
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with shredded chicken breast marinated with chipotle, tomato and onion. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Bistec en Pasilla
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with top round steak marinated in a drunken beer & pasilla sauce. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Milanesa De Res
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with breaded steak and salsa verde. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Birria
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Jalisco style beef. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Pollo Deshebrado
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Shredded chicken and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Aguacate
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with lots of avocado and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Brunch
Huevos Montados Divorciados
Two crispy masa patties, fried eggs, salsa verde, salsa roja & refried beans
Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla chips drenched with hot salsa verder topped off with cheese, sour cream, white onion & a side of refried beans.
Nopal con Huevos y Queso
Grilled cactus with Panela cheese topped off with salsa verde, two fried eggs & a side of refried black beans.
Enfrijoladas
Lightly fried tortillas filled with shredded chicken or panela cheese swimming in a black bean topped off with sour cream, raw onion & cheese
Paloma
Sopa
Sopa Calabacita Con Elote
Zucchini & Corn serve with homemade chips.
Sopa Frijol
Black Bean Soup, top with sour cream, served with our homemade chips.
Consome de Birria
Jalisco style beef stew consomé (soup). Enjoy by dipping your tacos in it or just as a beef soup.
Consome de Birria (Dipping Size)
Jalisco style beef stew consomé (soup). Enjoy by dipping your tacos in it or just as a beef soup.
Mexican Coke
Pellegrino
Aguas Frescas
White Wine
Red Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best tacos in NYC!
