  • Home
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Chelsea Cafe at Raleigh Brewing
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chelsea Cafe at Raleigh Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

2036 Renaissance Park PL

Cary, NC 27513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Catering (24 hr notice requested)

A Dozen Halves Deli

A Dozen Halves Deli

$49.95

12 individually wrapped half sandwiches of your choice with 12 sides.

A Dozen Halves Wraps

A Dozen Halves Wraps

$54.95

Your choice of the Mexicali, Mediterranean, Veggie, Green Goddess, Chicken Bacon Ranch or mix and match up to 3 choices.

Homemade Salads

Homemade Salads

$3.95+

Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Egg Salad Hummus and Pimento Cheese.

Bulk Sides

Bulk Sides

$2.50+

Pasta Salad, Broccoli Salad, Coleslaw, Loaded Potato Salad, Cucumber and Tomato Salad and More. Don't see what you want ...ask.

Family Style House Salad

$3.50

Mixed green, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Priced per person. 10 person minimum. Assorted dressing included.

Family Style Chelsea Salad

$4.95

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, hard boiled egg, green onions, and sunflower seeds. 10 person minimum. 24 hr notice required.

Whole Fruit Bowl

$29.00

Whole assorted fruit. Apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes. Other fruits available upon request. 24 hr notice needed.

Fruit Salad Bowl

$35.00

A mix of melons, berries and pineapple depending on what is in season. 24 hr notice required feeds 10-15 people

Veggie tray with hummus

$24.00

Carrots, Celery, Cucumber, and Peppers with a pint of Hummus. Add olives, feta or pita points below. Great healthy snack for 4-5 people

Pimento Cheese Tray

$29.00

Dozen Brownies

$24.50

Dinner Catering (Coming soon) Ask us.

Examples of what we do call for quotes

Your place or ours. Breakfast, lunch or dinner. Let us know what you are looking for.

Pig Pickin for 50 or more

Low Country Boil 50 or more

Whole Rotisserie Chicken Buffet

BBQ Rib Party

Meatloaf, Smoked Turkey, Pulled Pork, Chicken Cordon Blue

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Now open at the Raleigh Brewing Company at Arboretum.

Location

2036 Renaissance Park PL, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
RallyPoint Sport Grill
orange star5.0 • 1
837 Bass Pro Lane Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
kō•mmunity hub
orange star4.6 • 305
2800 Renaissance Park Pl Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Bru's Public House - 5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Market Center Drive Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103 Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cary

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cary
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston