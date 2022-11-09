Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi Family Express 3907 General Electric Road

No reviews yet

3907 General Electric Road

Bloomington, IL 61704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Order of Crab Rangoon
Fried Dumplings
Steamed Dumplings

20 oz Soda

Pepsi

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Crush Orange Soda

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Cherry Pepsi

$1.75

Sierra Mist

$1.75

Crush Grape Soda

$1.75

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.75

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Wonton Soup

$2.75

Seasoned chicken broth with pork filled wontons

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$4.25

House Special Soup

$8.95

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$7.70

Seafood Hot & Sour Soup

$12.95

Crab Rangoon

$1.05

Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Order of Crab Rangoon

$5.95

6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese

Egg Roll

$2.25

Barbecue Beef Sticks

$7.95

Fried Dumplings

$7.49

Steamed Dumplings

$7.49

Edamame

$5.50

Wonton Soup

$2.75

Seasoned chicken broth with pork filled wontons

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75

Hot and Sour Soup 🌶️

$4.25

House Special Soup

$11.20

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$7.70

Seafood Hot & Sour Soup 🌶️

$12.95
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

