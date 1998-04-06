Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Republic - BloNo 511 Chancellor Drive

511 Chancellor Drive

Bloomington, IL 61704

House Specials

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Pacos

$16.00

Shakshuka

$17.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Steak N Eggs

$22.00

Benedict Republic

Traditional Beni

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Veggie

$15.00

Salmon

$17.00

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Denver Omlete

$15.00

Farmers Omelet

$15.00

Fig Tree omelet

$16.00

Spanish Omelet

$15.00

The French Republic Omelet

$16.00

The Tuscan Omelet

$15.00

Veggie Lovers Omelet

$15.00

Skillets

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Southern Comfort

$16.00

Butchers Choice

$17.00

Tex-Mex

$17.00

The Gardner

$16.00

The Clover

$16.00

Pancakes

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

3 Buttermilk

$10.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

S'mores Galore

$12.00

Stuffed Pancakes

$13.00

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.00

Mixed Berry Clafoutis

$12.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Berry Cheesecake

$15.00

Caramel Pecan

$14.00

Créme Brulé

$16.00

Waffles

Original Waffle

$13.00

Bacon Pecan

$14.00

Birthday Cake

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Morning Reset

Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Overnight Oats

$10.00

For the Indecisive

Republic Combo

$14.00

Biscuts and Gravy Combo

$12.00

Berry Fresh

$12.00

1 Biscuit & wild boar gravy

$6.00

2 Biscuit & wild boar gravy

$9.00

Tradition is a Must

2 eggs any style

$9.00

3 Eggs any style

$10.00

Corned Beef and Hash

$15.00

Sides

Rye Toast

$3.00

side Multi-grain tst

$3.00

Side 2eggs

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

side Biscuits

$3.00

Side Corned Beef

$6.00

Side Cup of Soup

$4.00

side Eng Muff

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Side Hash browns

$4.00

Side Oven Browned Pot

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

side SD tst

$3.00

Side Turkey Patty

$5.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

Side1 egg

$2.00

SideGluten-free toast

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Shareable

Chicken Fried Bacon

$10.00

Pastry

Donut

$4.50

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Golden Peak Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Minute Made Lemonade

$3.00

Specialty Coffee and Tea

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Carmel Cappuccino

$6.00

Lavender Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha Cappuccino

$6.00

Vanilla Cappuccino

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$6.00

Carmel Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Specialty drinks

Lavender lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry lemonade

$6.00

Hibiscus Spritz

$6.00

Spicy pineapple mock-garita

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Juices

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Organic Green

$5.00

Organic Orange

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Alcohol

Keg Grove Beer

$5.00

Liquor Shot

$9.00

Mimosas

$7.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

VIP-Mestres 1312

$60.00

VIP-Collet

$100.00

Signature Cocktails

Lemongrass Sass

$12.00

Cute-Cumber Collins

$13.00

The Pink Lady

$14.00

The Golden Hour

$13.00

oh, So sour

$14.00

"PB" Peanut Bourbon Jelly

$13.00

eR Expresso Martini

$12.00

eR Bloody Mary

$14.00

Seasonal Cocktails

The PSL Martini

$12.00

Fall Fashioned

$13.00

Coffee and Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Hot Black Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Herbal Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$12.00

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

$12.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.00

California Club Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Lover Wrap

$14.00

Sandwiches

Rustic Burger

$15.00

The Classic Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Turkey Combo

$15.00

Adult Grilled Cheese & Soup

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Original Jacks Salad

$15.00

Veggie Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kid Pancake Plate

$8.00

Kid Egg Plate

$8.00

Kid French Toast Plate

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Plate

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders Plate

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
511 Chancellor Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704

