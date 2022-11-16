Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chocodiem

review star

No reviews yet

325 Northampton St

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

General

Macaron

Macaron

$2.83

Macaron 6 Piece

$16.51
Macaron 8 Piece

Macaron 8 Piece

$21.70

Macaron 12 Piece

$31.13

Macaron 18 Piece

$45.28

Macaron 20 pcs Medici Box

$54.72
Macaron 48 Piece

Macaron 48 Piece

$119.81

Macaron 2 pcs in clear box

$7.08

Clear Box

1 Truffle

$2.64

2 Truffle

$4.95

8 Truffle

$18.87

12 Truffle Bundle

$28.30

18 Truffle

$40.57

2 Truffle Clear Box

$7.08

Truffle Gift Box 3

$8.96
Truffle Gift Box 6

Truffle Gift Box 6

$17.45

Truffle Gift Box 9

$25.94

Truffle Gift Box 12

$33.96

Truffle Red Box 16

$44.34

Truffle 3 Tier Box

$66.04

Truffle 4 Tier Box

$105.66

Dragon with Wafers

$7.08

1 Grab & Go

$5.66

2 Grab & Go

$10.38

2 Marshmallow Designs

$5.66

1 Marshmallow Design

$3.30

Drinks

Hot Chocolate Cup 4 oz.

$2.83

Hot Chocolate Cup 8 oz

$4.72

Hot Chocolate DIY

$15.10

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.13

Marshmallow

$0.47

Add to drink on request

Marshmallow

$0.47

Fridge

Mousse

$3.77

Dark, milk and white chocolate

Pudding

$5.66

Verrines with ganache and cookies

VEGAN PUDDING

$6.60

DARK CHOCOLATE, ALMONDS, OREO CRUMBS

XMas

Calendar Truffles

$70.76

Calendar Solid

$28.30

Hybrid Advent Calendar

$47.17

13 Truffles 12 Solids

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a selection of the finest Belgian Artisan Chocolates, perfect for gift giving or catered events. Top 10 Chocolatier in North America 2016 | Forbes voted Best Chocolate For Gift Giving | exceptional artisan Belgian chocolates.

Website

Location

325 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy's Downtown Diner - Easton
orange star4.1 • 469
123 South 3rd Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The Bayou - Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mister Lee's Noodles
orange star4.5 • 536
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1 Lehns Court Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market
orange star4.5 • 13
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston