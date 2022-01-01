- Home
Chops and Hops Watkinsville
No reviews yet
2 south Main Street Suite 112
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Starters
Salads
Burgers
Sandwiches
Steaks & Chops
Mains
Kids
Sides
Side Brussel Sprouts
$4.00
Side Celery
$1.00
Side French Bread
$4.00
Side French Fries
$4.00
Side Fruit
$4.00
Side Green Beans
$4.00
Side Grits
$4.00
Side Mac N Cheese
$4.00
Side Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Side Of Honey
$0.25
Side Pita
$1.00
Side Sweet Waffle
$4.00
Pint Chicken Salad
$10.00
Quart Chicken Salad
$16.00
Side Parm Mash
$4.00
Side Lima Beans
$4.00
Side Broccoli
$4.00
Side Roasted Butternut
$4.00
Add Protein
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Homecoming/prom
Beer & Cider
Abita Amber
$5.00
Abita Purple Haze
$5.00
Abita Strawberry Lager
$5.00
Akademia Little Marmalade
$6.00
Blake's Beach Party
$6.00
Athentic Escape Button
$6.00
Atlanta Cider
$6.00
Bells Octoberfest
$5.00
Brooklyn Summer Ale
$4.00
Creature Comforts Classic City Lager
$4.00
Creature Comforts Tropicália | IPA
$5.00
Echigo Flying IPA
$6.00
Elysian Contact Haze
$6.00
Heinekin 0.0
$5.00
Left hand Milk Stout
$6.00
Oconee Round Here Beer
$5.00
Rogue Dead Guy
$6.00
SBC Red and Black
$5.00
Stone Delicious IPA
$6.00
Sycamore Beach Candy
$6.00
Sycamore Sun Grown
$6.00
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
$6.00
Terrapin Rec Ale
$5.00
The Finnish Cranberry
$7.00
The Finnish Hard Drink
$7.00
The Finnish Long Drink
$7.00
The Finnish Sugar Free
$7.00
Truley Mango
$5.00
Truley Pineapple
$5.00
Truley Watermelon
$5.00
Truly Passionfruit
$5.00
Cocktails
1989
$12.00
7 & 7
$9.00
Ameretto Sour
$9.00
Amethyst
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Aviation
$10.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Bay Breeze
$9.00
Bees Knees
$10.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Blackberry Grapefruit Margarita
$11.00
Blackberry Mint Julep Margarita
$10.00
Blackberry Sage Martini
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Bowers Basil
$12.00Out of stock
Bramble
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Caipirinha
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$9.00
Coal Miners Daughter
$12.00
Comet
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Daquiri
$10.00
Dark And Stormy
$8.00
Desert Flower
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Featherington
$12.00
Flower Shop
$12.00
Frank's Drank
$10.00
French 75
$9.00
French Connection
$10.00
Garden Of Eden
$9.00
Georgia Time
$12.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Gin Fizz
$10.00
Gin, Germaine, & Ginger
$10.00
Gin-uine Delight
$11.00
Godfather
$10.00
Godmother
$10.00
Golden Age
$12.00
Grapefruit Paloma
$10.00
Green Goddess
$12.00Out of stock
Greygoose& Orange Juice
$10.00
Greyhound W/ Greygoose
$12.00
Greyhound W/ Titos
$10.00
Habanero Passion Fruit Margarita
$12.00
Handsome & Wealthy
$14.00
Hawaii Five-O
$10.00
House Margarita
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$10.00
Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita
$12.00
Kamikaze
$9.00
Kirby Mint
$12.00
Kukumber Kick
$10.00
Lady Whistledown
$12.00
Lemondrop Martini
$8.00
Lemondrop Shot
$6.00
Long Island
$9.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Main Street Mule
$9.00
Mango Jalepeno Margarita
$11.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita Superior
$12.00
Marquess
$10.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Monarch
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Negroni
$9.00
New York Sour
$10.00
O-bomb
$7.00
Oasis
$10.00
Oconee Cosmo
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Painkiller
$10.00
Painted Lady
$11.00
Paloma
$10.00
Paper Plane
$10.00
Peach Bellini
$9.00
Peach Martini
$10.00
Penecillian
$10.00
Perfect Martini
$10.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Pisco Sour
$11.00
Pomegranate Martini
$11.00
Pouire 76
$12.00
Pretty Persuasion
$10.00
Punch Drunk Love
$12.00
Rum Runner
$10.00
Rye-Sing Stone
$12.00
S'More Little Piggy
$13.00
Salty Dog
$10.00
Salty Dog w/ Greygoose
$12.00
Salty Dog W/ Titos
$11.00
Sangria
$14.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Seabreeze
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$9.00
Sidecar
$9.00
Sir Newton
$12.00
Space Cowboy
$10.00
Stetson Strawberry
$12.00
Strawberries and Cream Martini
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
The Crossley Cocktail
$10.00
The Imogen
$10.00
The Locale
$10.00
The Roper Pump Cocktail
$10.00
Titos & Grapefruit Juice
$9.00
Titos & Orange Juice
$9.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Vesper Martini
$10.00
Vixen
$10.00
Where You At, Mario?
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
Williams Peches
$12.00
Alice
$12.00
Madhatter
$12.00
Cheshire
$12.00Out of stock
Cordials
Amaretto
$9.00
Amaro Nonino
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Apricot Liqueur
$8.00
Baileys
$8.00
Blackberry Liqueur
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Carpano Antica
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Espresso Liqueur
$8.00
Extra Filthy Cherries
$0.50
Fireball
$7.00
frangelico
$7.00
Galliano Apertivo
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Limoncello
$8.00
Midori
$8.00
Mozart Milk Chocolate
$10.00
Mozart White Chocolate
$10.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Pinaq Blue
$10.00
Pinaq Colada
$10.00
Pinaq Rose
$10.00
Rose Liqueur
$8.00
St. Germaine
$9.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Domestics
Draft Beer
Flight
$8.00
Glover Park
$4.00+
Back 40
$3.00+
Blakes Cider
$3.00+
Currahee Brush Creek
$3.00+
Dogfish Punkin
$3.00+
Draft Margarita
$9.00
Goatopia
$3.00+
Guinness
$3.00+
Hi-Wire 5W-30
$3.00+
Normaltown Orange Sour
$3.00+
Normaltown Tourist
$3.00+Out of stock
SBC FireFly
$3.00+
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing
$3.00+
Sierra Nevada Celebration
$3.00+
Spindletap
$3.00+
Gin
Kitchen Round
Mocktails
Rum
Shots
Tequila/Mezcal
Casamigos Anejo
$11.00
Casamingos Blanco
$10.00
Codigo Anejo
$16.00
Codigo Blanco
$13.00
Herradura Anejo
$11.00
Insolito
$11.00
Insolito Repo
$12.00
Insolito Reposado
$11.00
Lunazul Extra Anejo
$14.00
Lunazul-House
$8.00
Ocho Anejo
$15.00
Ocho Blanco/Plata
$11.00
Ocho Reposado
$13.00
Tanteo Habenero Tequila
$9.00
Teramana Blanco
$12.00
Teramana Reposado
$14.00
Vago Elote
$13.00
Vago Elote- Tio REYES
$14.00
Vago Espadin
$14.00
Vago Espadin Emigdio
$14.00
Vodka
Whiskey & Scotch
1792
$12.00
Agneesia 1799
$12.00
Amador Double Barrel
$10.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Ansac Cognac
$12.00
Ardbeg 10
$12.00
Ascendent Spirit Breaker
$10.00
ASW Burns Night
$9.00
ASW Duality
$10.00
ASW Fiddler Soloist
$12.00
ASW Fiddler Union
$10.00
ASW Resurgence Rye
$10.00
ASW Tire Fire
$9.00
Aultmore 12
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Basil Hayden Rye
$12.00
Benriach 10
$10.00
Blantons
$14.00
Blue Note Whiskey
$9.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Charbay R5
$14.00
Chicken Cock
$10.00
Cooperstown Distiller
$10.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Dalmore 12
$14.00
Dewars
$8.00
Distillery Of The Month
$10.00
Eagle Rare 10 yr
$12.00
Elijah Craig
$12.00
Evan Williams
$6.00
Glendalough 7yr
$11.00
Glendronach
$10.00
Glenglassaugh
$10.00
Glengoyne Cask Strength
$11.00
Glenrothes 12
$10.00
Glenrothes Cask Strength
$12.00
Grahams 20
$11.00
Grahams Tawny Port
$15.00
Great Wagon Road Rua
$10.00
Heavens Door Double Barrel
$10.00
Heavens Door Straight Rye
$12.00
Isle of Jura`
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$10.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Black Barrell
$10.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
John Barr
$10.00
Kilbeggan
$10.00
Knobb Creek
$9.00
Laphroig 10
$12.00
Larceny
$11.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Old Forester
$10.00
Old Fourth
$11.00
Redwood Lost Monarch Blend
$11.00
Redwood Pipe Dream Bourbon
$10.00
Redwood Rye
$10.00
Savannah Bourbon
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Shackleton Whisky
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Suntori Toki
$12.00
Talisker
$10.00
Tomatin
$10.00
Tullamore D.E.W
$11.00
Watershed
$11.00
Wellers Reserve
$9.00
Whiskey Flight
$16.00
Whistlepig 10 Yr
$12.00
Whistlepig 12 year
$15.00
Whistlepig 15 year
$24.00
Whistlepig Boss Hog 1 Oz
$32.00
Whistlepig Farmstock
$12.00
Whistlepig Homestock
$12.00
Whitlepig PiggyBack
$10.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Wild Turkey Longbanch
$12.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodson Bourbon
$14.00
Writers Tears
$10.00
Yamato
$16.00
Wine
Alsina & Sarda Merlot | Spain
$12.00+
Ben Marco Malbec | Argentina
$12.00+
Oberon 2017 Cabernet | California
$13.00+
Strangeways Pinot Noir 2018 | California
$11.00+
Xanadu Cabernet 2018 | Australia
$10.00+
House Chardonnay (12-ounce can) Chile
$10.00
House Red (12-ounce can) Chile
$10.00
House Rosé (12-ounce can) | Chile
$10.00
B-Side Chardonnay | California
$9.00+
Bacchus Chardonnay 2020 | California
$10.00+
Fritz Riesling 2020 | Australia
$11.00+
Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio 2018 | Italy
$9.00+
Voga Prosecco | Italy
$9.00+
Wairua River Sav Blanc 2019 | New Zealand
$10.00+
Conundrum Red Blend
$12.00+
Bodegas Stereo White
$11.00+
The Critic | California
$45.00
Scattered Peaks | California
$65.00
Cedar + Salmon Pinot Noir
$50.00
Antinori il Bruciato
$65.00
Banquet Wine
$6.00
Signature Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
High quality food, wide selection of the best craft beers & a warm, welcoming staff. Also offering a 50 person banquet space for any event. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 south Main Street Suite 112, Watkinsville, GA 30677
Gallery
