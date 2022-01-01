Chops and Hops imageView gallery

Chops and Hops Watkinsville

review star

No reviews yet

2 south Main Street Suite 112

Watkinsville, GA 30677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

3 Cheese Arancini

$10.00

App Feature

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Butternut Squash Hummus

$14.00

Featured Soup

$4.00+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Salmon Cakes

$14.00

Stuffed Portobello

$12.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

1/2 Chicken Salad Salad

$7.00

1/2 Green Goodness

$7.00

1/2 Harvest Traditions

$7.00

1/2 House

$6.00

1/2 Wedge

$7.00

App Salad

Full Caesar

$12.00

Full Chicken Salad Salad

$14.00

Full Green Goodness

$14.00

Full Harvest Traditions

$14.00

Full House

$12.00

Full Wedge

$14.00

Burgers

Better Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Burger Feature

$15.00

Chops Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

The Homestead

$16.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

French Dip

$14.00

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$14.00

FG Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Steaks & Chops

14-oz Ribeye

$36.00

6-oz Filet

$38.00

8-oz Sirloin

$26.00

Feature Cut

$28.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Mains

Asian Braised Beef

$22.00

Fresh Catch

$25.00

Local Meatloaf

$20.00

Salmon Entree

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Tuscan Chicken

$24.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.00

Kids

12 Nugget

$16.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Sirolin

$12.00

Sides

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side French Bread

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Of Honey

$0.25

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Sweet Waffle

$4.00

Pint Chicken Salad

$10.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$16.00

Side Parm Mash

$4.00

Side Lima Beans

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Roasted Butternut

$4.00

Add Protein

Side 4 oz Steak

$11.00

Side BB Patty

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Precise Cattle Burger

$6.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side Salmon Cake

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Desserts

Blondie

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Iced Pumpkin Bundt

$8.00

Toffee Date Cake

$6.00

Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Pibb Extra

$2.25

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Tonic Water

$4.00

Water

Rootbeer

$2.50

Homecoming/prom

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Spin Art Dip

$11.00

Squash Puppies

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Caesar

$6.00+

12 Nuggets

$16.00

Better Cheddar

$12.00

Chicken Club

$14.00

Mac N Side

$7.00

8-oz Sirloin

$26.00

Beer & Cider

Abita Amber

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

Abita Strawberry Lager

$5.00

Akademia Little Marmalade

$6.00

Blake's Beach Party

$6.00

Athentic Escape Button

$6.00

Atlanta Cider

$6.00

Bells Octoberfest

$5.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$4.00

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

$4.00

Creature Comforts Tropicália | IPA

$5.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$6.00

Elysian Contact Haze

$6.00

Heinekin 0.0

$5.00

Left hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Oconee Round Here Beer

$5.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$6.00

SBC Red and Black

$5.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Sycamore Beach Candy

$6.00

Sycamore Sun Grown

$6.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Terrapin Rec Ale

$5.00

The Finnish Cranberry

$7.00

The Finnish Hard Drink

$7.00

The Finnish Long Drink

$7.00

The Finnish Sugar Free

$7.00

Truley Mango

$5.00

Truley Pineapple

$5.00

Truley Watermelon

$5.00

Truly Passionfruit

$5.00

Cocktails

1989

$12.00

7 & 7

$9.00

Ameretto Sour

$9.00

Amethyst

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Grapefruit Margarita

$11.00

Blackberry Mint Julep Margarita

$10.00

Blackberry Sage Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bowers Basil

$12.00Out of stock

Bramble

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Coal Miners Daughter

$12.00

Comet

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Dark And Stormy

$8.00

Desert Flower

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Featherington

$12.00

Flower Shop

$12.00

Frank's Drank

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

French Connection

$10.00

Garden Of Eden

$9.00

Georgia Time

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Gin, Germaine, & Ginger

$10.00

Gin-uine Delight

$11.00

Godfather

$10.00

Godmother

$10.00

Golden Age

$12.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$10.00

Green Goddess

$12.00Out of stock

Greygoose& Orange Juice

$10.00

Greyhound W/ Greygoose

$12.00

Greyhound W/ Titos

$10.00

Habanero Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Handsome & Wealthy

$14.00

Hawaii Five-O

$10.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Kirby Mint

$12.00

Kukumber Kick

$10.00

Lady Whistledown

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$8.00

Lemondrop Shot

$6.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Main Street Mule

$9.00

Mango Jalepeno Margarita

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita Superior

$12.00

Marquess

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Monarch

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

New York Sour

$10.00

O-bomb

$7.00

Oasis

$10.00

Oconee Cosmo

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Painted Lady

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Peach Martini

$10.00

Penecillian

$10.00

Perfect Martini

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Pouire 76

$12.00

Pretty Persuasion

$10.00

Punch Drunk Love

$12.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Rye-Sing Stone

$12.00

S'More Little Piggy

$13.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Salty Dog w/ Greygoose

$12.00

Salty Dog W/ Titos

$11.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Sir Newton

$12.00

Space Cowboy

$10.00

Stetson Strawberry

$12.00

Strawberries and Cream Martini

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Crossley Cocktail

$10.00

The Imogen

$10.00

The Locale

$10.00

The Roper Pump Cocktail

$10.00

Titos & Grapefruit Juice

$9.00

Titos & Orange Juice

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vesper Martini

$10.00

Vixen

$10.00

Where You At, Mario?

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Williams Peches

$12.00

Alice

$12.00

Madhatter

$12.00

Cheshire

$12.00Out of stock

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apricot Liqueur

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blackberry Liqueur

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Espresso Liqueur

$8.00

Extra Filthy Cherries

$0.50

Fireball

$7.00

frangelico

$7.00

Galliano Apertivo

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Mozart Milk Chocolate

$10.00

Mozart White Chocolate

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pinaq Blue

$10.00

Pinaq Colada

$10.00

Pinaq Rose

$10.00

Rose Liqueur

$8.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Domestics

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft Beer

Flight

$8.00

Glover Park

$4.00+

Back 40

$3.00+

Blakes Cider

$3.00+

Currahee Brush Creek

$3.00+

Dogfish Punkin

$3.00+

Draft Margarita

$9.00

Goatopia

$3.00+

Guinness

$3.00+

Hi-Wire 5W-30

$3.00+

Normaltown Orange Sour

$3.00+

Normaltown Tourist

$3.00+Out of stock

SBC FireFly

$3.00+

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$3.00+

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$3.00+

Spindletap

$3.00+

Gin

Bar Hill Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Etsu Gin

$10.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Gordons Gin

$7.00

Gray Whale Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

McQueen

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Roku

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Kitchen Round

Kitchen Round

$10.00

Mocktails

Blossoming Hibiscus

$8.00

Cos-NO -Politan

$8.00

Honey, Its Basically a Detox

$8.00

Lady Macy

$8.00

Lingering Solstice

$8.00

Mock-scow Mule

$8.00

Secret Garden

$8.00

Shoulda Had a V8

$8.00

Starlette

$8.00

Queens Cup

$10.00

Rain Rose

$10.00

Wild Violet

$10.00

Lilac Lady

$10.00

Rum

Bumbu Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan 9 Spice

$9.00

Cruzan White

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Equiano

$10.00

Goslings Black Strap

$8.00

Plantation Rum

$9.00

Shots

b-52

$8.00

Blowjob Show

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

Lemondrop Shot

$8.00

Melonball Shot

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Pineapple Upside down

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Three Wise Men

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamingos Blanco

$10.00

Codigo Anejo

$16.00

Codigo Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Insolito

$11.00

Insolito Repo

$12.00

Insolito Reposado

$11.00

Lunazul Extra Anejo

$14.00

Lunazul-House

$8.00

Ocho Anejo

$15.00

Ocho Blanco/Plata

$11.00

Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Tanteo Habenero Tequila

$9.00

Teramana Blanco

$12.00

Teramana Reposado

$14.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Vago Elote- Tio REYES

$14.00

Vago Espadin

$14.00

Vago Espadin Emigdio

$14.00

Vodka

360 Vanilla

$10.00

Belvedere Blackberry

$9.00

Burnt Church Cucumber

$9.00

Dixie Black Pepper

$10.00

Fair Quinao Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Haku Vodka

$12.00

House Vodka-Gordons

$6.00

Moulin Vodka

$10.00

New Amsterdam Citron

$8.00

Plume & Petal Lemon

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Whiskey & Scotch

1792

$12.00

Agneesia 1799

$12.00

Amador Double Barrel

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Ansac Cognac

$12.00

Ardbeg 10

$12.00

Ascendent Spirit Breaker

$10.00

ASW Burns Night

$9.00

ASW Duality

$10.00

ASW Fiddler Soloist

$12.00

ASW Fiddler Union

$10.00

ASW Resurgence Rye

$10.00

ASW Tire Fire

$9.00

Aultmore 12

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Benriach 10

$10.00

Blantons

$14.00

Blue Note Whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Charbay R5

$14.00

Chicken Cock

$10.00

Cooperstown Distiller

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dalmore 12

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Distillery Of The Month

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Glendalough 7yr

$11.00

Glendronach

$10.00

Glenglassaugh

$10.00

Glengoyne Cask Strength

$11.00

Glenrothes 12

$10.00

Glenrothes Cask Strength

$12.00

Grahams 20

$11.00

Grahams Tawny Port

$15.00

Great Wagon Road Rua

$10.00

Heavens Door Double Barrel

$10.00

Heavens Door Straight Rye

$12.00

Isle of Jura`

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

John Barr

$10.00

Kilbeggan

$10.00

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Laphroig 10

$12.00

Larceny

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Fourth

$11.00

Redwood Lost Monarch Blend

$11.00

Redwood Pipe Dream Bourbon

$10.00

Redwood Rye

$10.00

Savannah Bourbon

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Shackleton Whisky

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Suntori Toki

$12.00

Talisker

$10.00

Tomatin

$10.00

Tullamore D.E.W

$11.00

Watershed

$11.00

Wellers Reserve

$9.00

Whiskey Flight

$16.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr

$12.00

Whistlepig 12 year

$15.00

Whistlepig 15 year

$24.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog 1 Oz

$32.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$12.00

Whistlepig Homestock

$12.00

Whitlepig PiggyBack

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Wild Turkey Longbanch

$12.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodson Bourbon

$14.00

Writers Tears

$10.00

Yamato

$16.00

Wine

Alsina & Sarda Merlot | Spain

$12.00+

Ben Marco Malbec | Argentina

$12.00+

Oberon 2017 Cabernet | California

$13.00+

Strangeways Pinot Noir 2018 | California

$11.00+

Xanadu Cabernet 2018 | Australia

$10.00+

House Chardonnay (12-ounce can) Chile

$10.00

House Red (12-ounce can) Chile

$10.00

House Rosé (12-ounce can) | Chile

$10.00

B-Side Chardonnay | California

$9.00+

Bacchus Chardonnay 2020 | California

$10.00+

Fritz Riesling 2020 | Australia

$11.00+

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio 2018 | Italy

$9.00+

Voga Prosecco | Italy

$9.00+

Wairua River Sav Blanc 2019 | New Zealand

$10.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00+

Bodegas Stereo White

$11.00+

The Critic | California

$45.00

Scattered Peaks | California

$65.00

Cedar + Salmon Pinot Noir

$50.00

Antinori il Bruciato

$65.00

Banquet Wine

$6.00

Signature Drinks

Lavender Haze

$7.00

Woodstock

$7.00

Open Items

Open Food

Open Beer

Open Wine

Open Liquor

Open Retail

Open Misc

Under 21 Fashion Show

$25.00

Above 21 Fashion Show

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

High quality food, wide selection of the best craft beers & a warm, welcoming staff. Also offering a 50 person banquet space for any event. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 south Main Street Suite 112, Watkinsville, GA 30677

Directions

Gallery
Chops and Hops image

