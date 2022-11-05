  • Home
  • /
  • Hollywood
  • /
  • Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chowology: Asian Kitchen 318 South Flamingo Road

review star

No reviews yet

318 South Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom Chow Bowl
A2. Pork Bao Bun
S1. Katsu TLC

Custom Bowl

Custom Chow Bowl

$12.95

Signature Bowl

S1. Katsu TLC

$12.95

Panko Chicken or Pork with cucumber, purple onion, edamame, carrot, scallion, radish, and pineapple chunk served with HM YumYum (YY) and Cilantro Tzatziki (CT)

S2. Hot Boyz Summa

$12.95

Selected Chow Protein with cucumber, purple onion, edamame, carrot, scallion, black bean, tomato, and crispy onion with HM Spicy Mayo (SM) and Jalapeño Zest (JZ) sauces.

S3. Sassy Belle Ve-gain

$12.95

Chow tofu with cucumber, purple onion, edamame, carrot, scallion, black bean, sweet corn, pineapple chunk, and toppoki chip served with Hawaiian sauce (HW) and HM Ginger Dressing

Appetizers

A1. Egg Roll

A1. Egg Roll

$2.25
A1. Spring Roll (Vegan)

A1. Spring Roll (Vegan)

$2.25
A2. Pork Bao Bun

A2. Pork Bao Bun

$3.95
A3. Red Bean Bao Bun (2)

A3. Red Bean Bao Bun (2)

$3.95
A4. Spicy Edamame

A4. Spicy Edamame

$5.95
A5. Dumplings

A5. Dumplings

$7.25

House Specialty

H1. Sweg-Rangoon (8)

H1. Sweg-Rangoon (8)

$7.95

Renovated Krab-Rangoon made with premium and light cream cheese, carrot, sushi-graded krab meat served with homemade Yum Yum Sauce

H2. Dirty Kimchi Fries

H2. Dirty Kimchi Fries

$8.25

Shoe-string fries fried to crispy mix with you selected protein, homemade kimchi slaw, and served with Cilantro Lime Sauce

H3. Truffle Parm Popcorn Chicken

H3. Truffle Parm Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Halal chicken breast coated with corn flour and fried to crispy. Seasoned with truffle parmesan and served with homemade Yum Yum sauce

H4. Korean Glass Noodle

$11.95

Sweet potato starch noodle stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and your selected protein in a homemade sauce.

H5. Forbidden Pineapple Fried Rice

H5. Forbidden Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Black rice, aka purple rice, stir-fry with sweet corn, black bean, egg, purple onion onion, scallion, pineapple chunk, and selected protein in a savory sauce

H6a. General Mafia Chicken

H6a. General Mafia Chicken

$12.95

Halal chicken breast fried to crispy and made in our house special tangy general tso sauce

H6b. General Mafia Tofu

$12.95
Halal Azn-Tang Wing (6)

Halal Azn-Tang Wing (6)

$10.95

Jumbo Halal chicken wings marinated in fresh Asian herbs and spices lightly coated and freshly fried to crispy. Served with our Azn-Tang sauce

Fruit Tea (22oz)

G1. Passion Fruit GT

$5.75

Carbonated refresher made with fresh orange juice, house mix-berry compote, and mint

G2. Grapefruit GT

G2. Grapefruit GT

$5.75

G3. Mango GT

$5.75
G4. Strawberry Lychee GT

G4. Strawberry Lychee GT

$5.75

G5. Ba-La GT

$5.75

G6. Butterfly Lychee Tea

$5.75

Signature Refresher (22oz)

L1. Ombre Guava Lemonade

L1. Ombre Guava Lemonade

$5.75

Ba-La (aka Guava). Organic lemonade made with homemade guava sauce and butterfly peas tea

L2. Ombre Berry Lemonade

$5.75

L3. Ombre Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

L4. Sunny Berry

$5.75

L5. Strawberry Fizz Yakult

$5.75

Tea Latte (22oz)

T1. Tao Matcha Latte

T1. Tao Matcha Latte

$5.75

Organic matcha made with you selected creamer in homemade Taro sauce

T2. Ba-La (Guava) Matcha Latte

$5.75

T3. Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.75

T4. Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

T5. Thai Tea Latte

$5.75

T6. Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$5.75

T7. Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.75

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coke (12 Oz)

$1.75

Sprite (12 Oz)

$1.75

Diet Coke (12 Oz)

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Asian comfort food that is healthy!

Location

318 South Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vicky Bakery - Miramar
orange star3.0 • 123
12312 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
12100 Miramar Parkway 33025, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pembroke Pines - 11009 Pines Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11009 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Cebiche-Bar - 10860 Pines Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10860 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
10640 pines blvd. suite #101 pembroke pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.2 • 468
11045 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston