CHURROZ

1450 Cornell Ter

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

CHURROS

$15.99

12 PCS

CHURROS PLAIN

$9.99

6 pcs with sugar and you can add a 3oz topping

CHURRO BOX

$25.00

3 topping

$35.00

3 topping

TEQUEÑOS Venezuelan Cheese Sticks

$11.99

12 PCS Venezuelan Cheese Sticks with 2oz garlic sauce.

$8.99

6 PCS Venezuelan Cheese Sticks with 2oz garlic sauce.

BEVERAGE

$1.99
$1.99

EXTRAS

$2.00

Dulce de leche 3oz Side

$2.00

Leche condensada 3oz Side

$2.00
$1.49

Wafer with Coconut Filling from Venezuela

$1.49

Wafer Milk Chocolate filling from Venezuela

$1.49

Milk Chocolate with toast rice from Venezuela

$5.99

Try Something different! Rolled Waffer filled with Hazelnuts and Chocolate

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Churros in town!

1450 Cornell Ter, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

