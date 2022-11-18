Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cinco de Mayo Mexican restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

580 Nonaville Road

Mount Julia, TN 37122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(15) Pollo Enquesado
8oz Cheese Dip
4oz Cheese Dip

Appetizers

4oz Cheese Dip

$5.25

8oz Cheese Dip

$9.75

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

$7.50

4oz Guacamole Dip

$5.25

8oz Guacamole Dip

$9.75

Bean Dip

$7.50

Queso Fundido

$10.50

Fried Jalapeños Seasoned

$4.50

Fried Jalapeños W/ Aguacate

$7.50

Nachos Regular

$8.99

Nachos Supreme Reg

$11.50

Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken

$14.25

Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak

$15.50

Fajita Nachos Sup Texana

$14.75

Fajita Nachos Pollo

$13.99

Fajita Nachos Stk

$14.25

Fajitas Nachos Texanas

$16.25

Nachos Al Carbon Chicken

$14.25

Nachos Al Carbon Steak

$15.50

Nachos Al Carbon Beans

$9.99

Wings (10)

$12.75

Wings (6)

$7.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.75

CEVICHE TOSTADA

$8.50

TACOS

1-REG CRUNCHY TACOS

$3.25

3-REG CRUNCHY TACOS

$8.50

3-STEAK TACO U.S.A

$11.25

3-SHRIMP TACO U.S.A

$11.25

3-GRILLED TACO U.S.A

$9.75

4-GRILLED TACO U.S.A

$15.00

5-GRILLED TACO U.S.A

$18.75

3-MEX STEAK TACOS

$11.99

3-MEX SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

3 MEX GRILLED TACOS

$10.50

4 MEX GRILLED TACOS

$15.00

5 MEX GRILLED TACOS

$18.75

3-TACOS DORADOS SHRIMP

$11.99

3-TACOS DORADOS FISH

$11.99

Cinco De Mayo Combinations

C-1

$9.99

C-2

$10.99

C-3

$10.50

C-4

$11.75

C-5

$9.99

C-6

$11.75

C-7

$11.75

Platos De Pollo (Chicken Dishes)

(12)Taquitos Mexicanos (4)

$12.75

(13) Pollo Fundido

$12.99

(13 Carne Asada Fundido

$14.75

(14) Pollo Encremado

$13.75

(15) Pollo Enquesado

$13.25

(15) Steak Enquesado

$14.25

(15)Shrimp Enquesado

$14.25

(15)Veggie Enquesado

$8.99

(16) Quesadilla Regular

$8.99

(16) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

(16) Steak Quesadilla

$10.75

(16) Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.75

Enchilada Plates

(17)Enchilada Supreme

$12.25

(18Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

(19)Enchiladas del Norte

$13.25

(20)Enchiladas Guerrero

$15.25

Pescado Y Camaron

(21) Camarones

$16.25

(21)Camarones Con Piña

$16.25

(23) Fish Tacos

$11.99

(23)Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

(22)Tilapia Dinner

$11.50

Burritos

(23) Hot And Spicy Burrito

$11.50

(24) Steak Fajita Burrito

$13.99

(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.99

(25) Reg Burritos Polo

$9.99

(25) Steak Burritos Polo

$10.99

(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo

$10.50

(26) Burrito Supreme

$10.75

(26)Burrito Sup Faja

$12.99

(27)Steak California Burrito

$12.99

(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito

$11.99

(27) CAMARON California Burrito

$13.25

(28)Burrito Dinner

$11.50

Especialidades

(29)Mixed Vegetable Plate

$14.75

(30)Carnitas

$13.75

(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.75

(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$14.75

(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.25

(32)GUISADO DE PUECO SALSA VERDE

$12.99

(33)Carne En Su Jugo

$12.99

(34)Reg Chimichanga

$10.25

(34)Chimichanga Especial

$11.50

(34)Steak Chimichanga

$11.99

(34)Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

(35)Chile Colorado

$12.99

Fajitas Y Carnes

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (1)

$18.99

(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)

$33.99

(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)

$15.50

(37)Chicken Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$31.99

(38)Fajitas Texanas (1)

$18.50

(38)Fajitas Texanas (2)

$30.99

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (1)

$19.50

(39)Parrilla Mexicana (2)

$34.99

(40)Bistec Ala Tampiquena

$16.25

(41)Bistec Ala Mexicana

$14.99

(42)Carne Asada

$14.50

Veggie Fajitas

$9.99

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(2)

$12.99

(43) Tacos de Asada Plate(3)

$14.99

Salads, Soups & More

Cheesesteak Torta

$10.99

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$9.50

Sopa de Pollo

$10.50

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.50

Steak Fajita Salad

$12.50

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad Camaron

$13.99

Taco Salad

$9.75

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

House Salad

$3.25

Ensalada de Fajita

$4.50

BANDERA

$3.99

Luncheon Specials

SP1 Speedy Gonzales

$7.65

SP2

$9.25

SP3

$9.50

SP4 Burrito Supreme

$8.75

SP5 REG Chimichanga

$8.75

SP5 Chimi FAJA POLLO

$9.99

SP5 Steak Chimichanga

$10.99

SP6 Reg Taco Salad

$8.75

SP6 Taco Salad FJ POLLO

$9.99

SP6 Steak Taco Salad

$10.99

SP7 Reg Quesadilla

$8.15

SP7 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

SP7 Steak Quesadilla

$10.75

SP8 Pollo Enquesado

$10.75

SP8 Steak Enquesado

$11.99

SP9 Tilapia Filet

$8.50

SP10 Nachos Supreme

$9.99

SP10 1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.25

SP11 Mixed Vegetables Plate

$10.75

SP12 Burrito Grande

$9.50

SP13 Steak Fajitas

$11.99

SP14 Chicken Fajitas

$10.50

SP15 Cheesesteak Torta

$9.99

SP16 Huevos Al Gusto

$9.25

Children's Menu

N-1

$5.25

N-2

$5.25

N-3

$5.25

N-4

$5.25

N-5

$4.99

N-6

$4.99

N-7 Steak

$6.75

N-7 Pollo

$6.75

N-15 Pollo Enquesado

$6.75

N-15 Steak Enquesado

$6.75

Side Orders

Side 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side 2 Oz Guacamole

$1.99

Side 1 Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side 2 Oz Small Sour Cream

$0.75

Side 4 Oz Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Side 4 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 2 Oz Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side Canned Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

O/ Jalapenos preparados

$3.25

Side Fresh Lime Juice And Seasoned

Side Grilled Vegetables

$2.75

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.75

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Habanero Salsa

$1.75

O/ tortillas maiz

$0.80

O/ tortilla harina

$0.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.75

32 oz Salsa

$8.99

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$2.50

O/ 4 oz Tomato

$1.50

Flour Chips ko[[

$2.99

Free Salsa ToGo

Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Desserts/Postre

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Sopapilla

$3.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$5.50

Mexican Flan

$3.99

Xangos

$4.50

Candy

$0.25

Churros

$4.99

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$3.00

Accesories

Camisas

$8.00

TO GO MARGARITAS

16 OZ ROCKS (3 drinks)

$17.60

16 OZ FROZEN (1 1/4 drinks)

$7.64

16 OZ SKINNY (3 drinks)

$23.45

16 OZ TEXAS ROCKS (3 drinks)

$23.45
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia, TN 37122

Directions

Gallery
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
orange starNo Reviews
1984 Providence Parkway #104 Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurantnext
Habanero Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2543 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
orange star4.6 • 188
1313 woodland st Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
orange star4.5 • 834
135 2nd ave N Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mount Julia
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston