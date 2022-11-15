Ciros Pizza & Subs imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Ciros Pizza & Subs Stanley

review star

No reviews yet

558 D West Main Street

Stanley, VA 22851

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES (Regular)
16" CHEESE
STEAK AND CHEESE

Specials Today

Sicilian Pizza 1-Topping

$10.99Out of stock

14'' Deep Dish Square Pizza made to resemble Italy's Finest.

Pizza

12" CHEESE

$8.00

12" MEDITERRANEAN

$9.90

Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil

12" WHITE PIZZA

$9.90

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese

12" CIROS BACON

$12.00

Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese

12" CIROS SPECIAL

$13.10

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

12" VEGGIE

$13.10

Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic

12" MEAT LOVERS

$13.10

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef

12" HAWAIIAN TOUCH

$10.90

Pineapple and Ham

Special topping (Chicken)

$4.25
14" CHEESE

$10.05

14" MEDITERRANEAN

$11.99

Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil

14" WHITE PIZZA

$11.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese

14" CIROS BACON

$16.10

Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese

14" CIROS SPECIAL

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

14" VEGGIE

$18.20

Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic

14" MEAT LOVERS

$18.20

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef

14" HAWAIIAN TOUCH

$14.95

Pineapple and Ham

16" CHEESE

$11.20

16" MEDITERRANEAN

$13.99

Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil

16" WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese

16" CIROS BACON

$17.95

Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese

16" CIROS SPECIAL

$22.40

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

16" VEGGIE

$21.45

Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic

16" MEAT LOVERS

$21.65

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef

16" HAWAIIAN TOUCH

$17.80

Pineapple and Ham

Large Stuffed Pizza

$19.20

Pizza Pie filled with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

X-Large Stuffed Pizza

$21.99

Pizza Pie filled with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

Slice Cheese

$1.95

Slice Meatlovers

$3.30

Slice Veggie

$2.99

Slice Ciros Special

$3.30

A slice of pizza loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

Slice Ciros Bacon

$2.99

Bacon, ground beef, Extra Cheese

Slices Hawaiian

$2.60

Calzones

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ham shaped into a half-moon and baked to a golden brown.
Small Calzone

$9.35

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ham shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.

Small Spinach Calzone

$9.35

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and broccoli shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.

Large Calzone

$15.25

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ham shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.

Large Spinach Calzone

$15.25

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and broccoli shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.

Small meatloves calzone

$10.50

Large meat loves calzone

$17.95

Strombolis

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, green pepper, am, sauce, mozzarella cheese, then rolled up and baked. (Regular Stromboli)
Small Stromboli

$11.35

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, green peppers, ham, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$11.35

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with steak, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Small Grilled Chicken & Cheese Stromboli

$11.35

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with grilled chicken, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Large Stromboli

$20.00

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, green peppers, ham, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$20.00

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with steak, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Large Grilled Chicken & Cheese Stromboli

$20.00

Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with grilled chicken, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.

Appetizers

FRENCH FRIES (Regular)

$3.99

CHEESE FRIES /MOZZARELLA

$4.80

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.20

ONION RINGS (Regular basket)

$4.80

WINGS (7 Pieces)

$8.99

HOT WINGS(7 Pieces)

$8.99

CHICKEN STRIPS (4 Pieces)

$7.65

POPCORN CHICKEN BITES

$6.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5 Pieces)

$6.65

JALAPENO POPPERS (7 Pieces)

$6.95

GARLIC TOASTED BREAD

$3.60

GARLIC BREAD ADD MOZARELLA

$4.50

Hot & Cold Subs/Sandwiches

SteakSub(No Ch)

$6.90
STEAK AND CHEESE

$6.90
STEAK AND CHEESE SPECIAL

$8.60

Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and melted American Cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.90

GRILLED CHICKEN AND CHEESE SPECIAL

$8.60

Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and melted American Cheese

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$7.65

Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese

STEAK PARMIGIANA

$7.65

Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese

CHICKEN L.T.

$7.65

Lettuce & Tomato

BACON L.T.

$7.65

Lettuce & Tomato

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$7.60

Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese

MEATBALL AND PEPPERS SUB

$7.60

PIZZA SUB

$7.60

Grilled Pepperonis topped with marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB

$7.60

Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese

SAUSAGE AND PEPPER SUB

$7.60

CIROS DELUXE

$8.60

Ham, Salami, Turkey, and Provolone

AMERICAN

$7.60

Ham, Turkey, & American Cheese

TURKEY AND PROVOLONE

$7.60

SALAMI AND PROVOLONE

$7.60

VEGGIE SUB

$7.40

Provolone Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers

ITALIAN SUB

$7.60

Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese

HAM AND PROVOLONE

$7.60

HAMBURGER ¼ POUNDER

$3.95

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$5.95

HAMBURGER SUB

$7.70

BACON CHEESE BURGER SUB

$8.80

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$6.75

Spaghetti Pastas

LASAGNA

$11.25

Noodles with beef & ricotta smothered in tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$8.90

Ravioli Shells filled with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato sauce.

MANICOTTI

$8.90

Shells stuffed with ricotta and topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

RAVIOLI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$8.90

Ravioli shells filled with cheese and topped with Meat Sauce

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$8.90

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$8.90

With Ground Beef & Tomato Sauce

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

$8.90

With fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, & tomato sauce.

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$8.90

Linguine, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, & Tomato Sauce

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$8.90

With Meatballs & Tomato Sauce

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$8.90

Baked with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then topped with another layer of mozzarella cheese.

8 MEATBALLS

$6.95

Meatballs & Marinara Sauce

8 MEATBALLS/CHEESE

$6.95

Meatballs with melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

SPAGHETTI NOODLES & BUTTER

$5.99

Linguini Pastas

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$11.25

Linguine in Alfredo Sauce topped with grilled chicken.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$11.25

Linguine in Alfredo Sauce topped with Grilled Shrimp

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$8.59

LINGUINI NOODLES & BUTTER

$5.99

LINGUINI ALFREDO BROCCOLI & PESTO

$11.25

Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Basil Sauce(pesto)

LINGUINI ALFREDO SHRIMP & PESTO

$11.25

LINGUINI ALFREDO w/PESTO & BROCOLLI

$11.25

LINGUINI ALFREDO W/ SHRIMP

$11.25

Shrimp Alfredo with added grilled Mushrooms

LINGUINI SHRIMP & MARINARA

$11.25

Linguine Noodles with shrimp & marinara sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO - NO NOODLES

$6.99

LINGUINI Grilled Chicken & Pesto

$11.25

Salads

TOSSED SALAD AND CRACKERS

$4.85

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots

CAESAR SALAD AND CRACKERS

$4.85

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD AND ROLL

$8.45

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

STEAK SALAD AND ROLL

$8.35

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Croutons

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD AND ROLL

$8.45

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD AND ROLL

$8.45

Fried Chicken Strips cut small with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

SHRIMP SALAD AND ROLL

$8.35

Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons

CHEF SALAD AND CRACKERS

$7.80

Cut strips of Ham and Provolone cheese mixed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

TURKEY SALAD AND CRACKERS

$7.15

Cut Strips of Turkey and Provolone, mixed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bacon

1/2 Order Appetizers

1/2 French Fries Regular

$2.10

1/2 Cheese Fries

$2.55

1/2 Baconch Fries

$3.15

1/2 Onion Rings

$2.25

1/2 Chicken Strips

$3.99

1/2 Wings

$4.99

1/2 Hot Wings

$4.99

1/2 Popcorn Chicken

$3.80

1/2 Mozzarella Sticks

$3.90

1/2 Jalapeno Poppers

$3.90

1/2 Garlic Bread(no cheese)

$2.10

1/2 Garlic Bread w/cheese

$2.80

1/2 Order Pastas

1/2 CHEESE RAVIOLI

$6.95

1/2 RAVIOLI W/ MEAT SAUCE

$6.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$6.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$6.95

1/2 CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

$6.95

1/2 BAKED SPAGHETTI

$6.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$6.95

1/2 MANICOTTI

$6.95

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$6.95

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN & PESTO

$6.95

1/2 SHRIMP ALFREDO

$6.95

1/2 SHRIMP ALFREDO W/ MUSHROOMS

$6.95

1/2 SHRIMP MARINARA

$6.95

1/2 SHRIMP & PESTO

$6.95

1/2 CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$6.95

1/2 LASAGNA

$6.95

1/2 MEATBALLS(ONLY) & SAUCE

$3.99

1/2 LINGUINI ALFREDO (No Meat)

$6.95

1/2 LINGUINI ALFREDO w/PESTO & BROCOLLI

$6.95

1/2 LINGUINI NOODLES AND BUTTER (No Meat)

$6.95

1/2 SPAGHETTI NOODLES AND BUTTER (No Meat)

$6.95

1/2 Linguini Grilled chicken & pesto

$6.95

Desserts

SLICE/CHEESECAKE

$4.50

CUP/TIRAMISU

$4.50Out of stock

Others

Dressings

$0.40

Xtra Sauce

$0.50+

Oil + Vinegar in a cup

Cup of Jalapeño

$0.50

Grilled Shrimp 6 pieces

$4.25

Cup of mayo

Grilled Chicken portion

$4.25

Tea + Sodas

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

PINK LEMONADE

$1.95+
PEPSI

$1.95+
Dr. PEPPER

$1.95+
DIET PEPSI

$1.95+
SIERRA MIST

$1.95+
MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.95+
SWEET ICE TEA

$1.95+
Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.95+
Cup of Ice

$0.50

1\2 sweet tea 1\2 unsweetened tea

$1.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Ciros Pizza in Stanley. Order with confidence at our locally owned friendly restaurant. We provide quality food ingredients and products to our customers. Try our homemade marinara sauce today!

Website

Location

558 D West Main Street, Stanley, VA 22851

Directions

