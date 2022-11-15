Ciros Pizza & Subs Stanley
No reviews yet
558 D West Main Street
Stanley, VA 22851
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials Today
Pizza
12" CHEESE
12" MEDITERRANEAN
Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil
12" WHITE PIZZA
Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese
12" CIROS BACON
Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese
12" CIROS SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
12" VEGGIE
Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic
12" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef
12" HAWAIIAN TOUCH
Pineapple and Ham
Special topping (Chicken)
14" CHEESE
14" MEDITERRANEAN
Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil
14" WHITE PIZZA
Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese
14" CIROS BACON
Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese
14" CIROS SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
14" VEGGIE
Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic
14" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef
14" HAWAIIAN TOUCH
Pineapple and Ham
16" CHEESE
16" MEDITERRANEAN
Tomatoes, Moazzarella Cheese, Oregano, and Fresh Basil
16" WHITE PIZZA
Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese
16" CIROS BACON
Bacon, Ground Beef, and Extra Cheese
16" CIROS SPECIAL
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
16" VEGGIE
Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Fresh Garlic
16" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Ground Beef
16" HAWAIIAN TOUCH
Pineapple and Ham
Large Stuffed Pizza
Pizza Pie filled with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
X-Large Stuffed Pizza
Pizza Pie filled with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
Slice Cheese
Slice Meatlovers
Slice Veggie
Slice Ciros Special
A slice of pizza loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
Slice Ciros Bacon
Bacon, ground beef, Extra Cheese
Slices Hawaiian
Calzones
Small Calzone
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ham shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.
Small Spinach Calzone
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and broccoli shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.
Large Calzone
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ham shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.
Large Spinach Calzone
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and broccoli shaped into a half-moon and baked a golden brown.
Small meatloves calzone
Large meat loves calzone
Strombolis
Small Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, green peppers, ham, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with steak, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Small Grilled Chicken & Cheese Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with grilled chicken, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Large Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, green peppers, ham, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with steak, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Large Grilled Chicken & Cheese Stromboli
Our own special dough recipe stretched and filled with grilled chicken, sauce, and mozzarella cheese rolled up and baked.
Appetizers
FRENCH FRIES (Regular)
CHEESE FRIES /MOZZARELLA
BACON CHEESE FRIES
ONION RINGS (Regular basket)
WINGS (7 Pieces)
HOT WINGS(7 Pieces)
CHICKEN STRIPS (4 Pieces)
POPCORN CHICKEN BITES
MOZZARELLA STICKS (5 Pieces)
JALAPENO POPPERS (7 Pieces)
GARLIC TOASTED BREAD
GARLIC BREAD ADD MOZARELLA
Hot & Cold Subs/Sandwiches
SteakSub(No Ch)
STEAK AND CHEESE
STEAK AND CHEESE SPECIAL
Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and melted American Cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN
GRILLED CHICKEN AND CHEESE SPECIAL
Fried Onions, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and melted American Cheese
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese
STEAK PARMIGIANA
Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese
CHICKEN L.T.
Lettuce & Tomato
BACON L.T.
Lettuce & Tomato
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese
MEATBALL AND PEPPERS SUB
PIZZA SUB
Grilled Pepperonis topped with marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB
Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese
SAUSAGE AND PEPPER SUB
CIROS DELUXE
Ham, Salami, Turkey, and Provolone
AMERICAN
Ham, Turkey, & American Cheese
TURKEY AND PROVOLONE
SALAMI AND PROVOLONE
VEGGIE SUB
Provolone Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese
HAM AND PROVOLONE
HAMBURGER ¼ POUNDER
BACON CHEESE BURGER
HAMBURGER SUB
BACON CHEESE BURGER SUB
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
Spaghetti Pastas
LASAGNA
Noodles with beef & ricotta smothered in tomato sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ravioli Shells filled with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato sauce.
MANICOTTI
Shells stuffed with ricotta and topped with tomato sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
RAVIOLI WITH MEAT SAUCE
Ravioli shells filled with cheese and topped with Meat Sauce
SPAGHETTI MARINARA
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
With Ground Beef & Tomato Sauce
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
With fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, & tomato sauce.
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Linguine, Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, & Tomato Sauce
SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
With Meatballs & Tomato Sauce
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Baked with mozzarella and ricotta cheese and then topped with another layer of mozzarella cheese.
8 MEATBALLS
Meatballs & Marinara Sauce
8 MEATBALLS/CHEESE
Meatballs with melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
SPAGHETTI NOODLES & BUTTER
Linguini Pastas
GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO
Linguine in Alfredo Sauce topped with grilled chicken.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Linguine in Alfredo Sauce topped with Grilled Shrimp
LINGUINI ALFREDO
LINGUINI NOODLES & BUTTER
LINGUINI ALFREDO BROCCOLI & PESTO
Pasta with Grilled Chicken and Basil Sauce(pesto)
LINGUINI ALFREDO SHRIMP & PESTO
LINGUINI ALFREDO w/PESTO & BROCOLLI
LINGUINI ALFREDO W/ SHRIMP
Shrimp Alfredo with added grilled Mushrooms
LINGUINI SHRIMP & MARINARA
Linguine Noodles with shrimp & marinara sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO - NO NOODLES
LINGUINI Grilled Chicken & Pesto
Salads
TOSSED SALAD AND CRACKERS
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots
CAESAR SALAD AND CRACKERS
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD AND ROLL
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
STEAK SALAD AND ROLL
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Carrots, Croutons
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD AND ROLL
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD AND ROLL
Fried Chicken Strips cut small with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
SHRIMP SALAD AND ROLL
Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons
CHEF SALAD AND CRACKERS
Cut strips of Ham and Provolone cheese mixed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.
TURKEY SALAD AND CRACKERS
Cut Strips of Turkey and Provolone, mixed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bacon
1/2 Order Appetizers
1/2 Order Pastas
1/2 CHEESE RAVIOLI
1/2 RAVIOLI W/ MEAT SAUCE
1/2 SPAGHETTI MARINARA
1/2 SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
1/2 CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
1/2 BAKED SPAGHETTI
1/2 SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
1/2 MANICOTTI
1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO
1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN & PESTO
1/2 SHRIMP ALFREDO
1/2 SHRIMP ALFREDO W/ MUSHROOMS
1/2 SHRIMP MARINARA
1/2 SHRIMP & PESTO
1/2 CHICKEN CACCIATORE
1/2 LASAGNA
1/2 MEATBALLS(ONLY) & SAUCE
1/2 LINGUINI ALFREDO (No Meat)
1/2 LINGUINI ALFREDO w/PESTO & BROCOLLI
1/2 LINGUINI NOODLES AND BUTTER (No Meat)
1/2 SPAGHETTI NOODLES AND BUTTER (No Meat)
1/2 Linguini Grilled chicken & pesto
Others
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Ciros Pizza in Stanley. Order with confidence at our locally owned friendly restaurant. We provide quality food ingredients and products to our customers. Try our homemade marinara sauce today!
558 D West Main Street, Stanley, VA 22851