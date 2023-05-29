Classic Coffee
148 North Glendora Avenue
Glendora, CA 91741
Coffee and Espresso
Latte
Small Latte
Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam
Medium Latte
Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam
Large Latte
Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam
Small Spanish Latte
Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.
Medium Spanish Latte
Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.
Large Spanish Latte
Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.
Small Caramel Latte
Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Caramel Latte
Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Caramel Latte
Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Honey Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Honey Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Honey Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Toffee Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Toffee Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Toffee Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Irish Cream Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Irish Cream Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Irish Cream Latte
Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Sugar-free Vanilla Latte
Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Sugar-free Vanilla Latte
Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Sugar-free Vanilla Latte
Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Sugar-free Caramel Latte
Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Sugar-free Caramel Latte
Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Sugar-free Caramel Latte
Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Small Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte
Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte
Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte
Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Ghirardelli Mocha
Ghirardelli White Mocha
Small Ghirardelli White Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Medium Ghirardelli White Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Large White Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam
Americano
Drip Coffee
Small Majestic
A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste
Medium Majestic
A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste
Large Majestic
A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste
L Majestic Refill
Small Conquistador
This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day
Medium Conquistador
This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day
Large Conquistador
This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day
Small French Vanilla
A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silky sweet.
Medium French Vanilla
A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silky sweet.
Large French Vanilla
A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silkly sweet.
Jump Start
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Nitro
Small Classic Nitro
Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start
Medium Classic Nitro
Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start
Large Classic Nitro
Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start
Small Dark Chocolate Nitro
Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener
Medium Dark Chocolate Nitro
Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener
Large Dark Chocolate Nitro
Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener
Nitroccino
Small Classic Nitroccino
Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam
Medium Classic Nitroccino
Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam
Large Classic Nitroccino
Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam
Small Dark Chocolate Nitroccino
Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam
Medium Dark Chocolate Nitroccino
Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam
Large Dark Chocolate Nitroccino
Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam