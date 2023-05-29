Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classic Coffee

148 North Glendora Avenue

Glendora, CA 91741

Coffee and Espresso

Latte

Small Latte

Small Latte

$4.35

Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam

Medium Latte

Medium Latte

$5.60

Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam

Large Latte

Large Latte

$6.85

Espresso, steamed milk topped with foam

Small Spanish Latte

Small Spanish Latte

$5.10

Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.

Medium Spanish Latte

Medium Spanish Latte

$6.35

Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.

Large Spanish Latte

Large Spanish Latte

$7.60

Sweetened condensed milk and whole milk, espresso and cinnamon. NO milk substitutions - sorry.

Small Caramel Latte

$5.05

Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Caramel Latte

$6.30

Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Caramel Latte

$7.55

Caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Vanilla Latte

$6.20

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Vanilla Latte

$7.45

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Honey Lavender Latte

$5.15

Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Honey Lavender Latte

$6.40

Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Honey Lavender Latte

$7.65

Housemade lavender syrup with a touch of honey, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Hazelnut Latte

$4.95

Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Hazelnut Latte

$6.20

Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Hazelnut Latte

$7.45

Hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Toffee Latte

$4.95

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Toffee Latte

$6.20

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Toffee Latte

$7.45

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Irish Cream Latte

$4.95

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Irish Cream Latte

$6.20

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Irish Cream Latte

$7.45

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Sugar-free Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Sugar-free Vanilla Latte

$6.20

Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Sugar-free Vanilla Latte

$7.45

Sugar-free vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Sugar-free Caramel Latte

$4.95

Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Sugar-free Caramel Latte

$6.20

Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Sugar-free Caramel Latte

$7.45

Sugar-free caramel, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Small Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte

$4.95

Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte

$6.20

Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Sugar-free Hazelnut Latte

$7.45

Sugar-free hazelnut syrup, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Ghirardelli Mocha

Small Ghirardelli Mocha

$5.05

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Ghirardelli Mocha

$6.30

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large Ghirardelli Mocha

$7.55

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Ghirardelli White Mocha

Small Ghirardelli White Mocha

$5.20

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Medium Ghirardelli White Mocha

$6.55

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Large White Mocha

$7.80

Ghirardelli white chocolate, espresso, steamed milk and topped with foam

Americano

Small Americano

$3.35

Espresso cut with water to make a full cup of coffee

Medium Americano

$4.10

Espresso cut with water to make a full cup of coffee

Large Americano

$4.85

Espresso cut with water to make a full cup of coffee

Drip Coffee

Small Majestic

$2.85

A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste

Medium Majestic

$3.10

A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste

Large Majestic

$3.35

A blend of African, Central and South American beans is rich and complex but with a soft, sweet aftertaste

L Majestic Refill

$1.40

Small Conquistador

$2.85

This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day

Medium Conquistador

$3.10

This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day

Large Conquistador

$3.35

This blend of Colombian and Central American beans will help you conquer your day

Small French Vanilla

$2.85

A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silky sweet.

Medium French Vanilla

$3.10

A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silky sweet.

Large French Vanilla

$3.35

A delicious French Vanilla, both rich and silkly sweet.

Jump Start

Small Jump Start

$4.10

A cup of drip coffee PLUS two shots of espresso

Medium Jump Start

$4.35

A cup of drip coffee PLUS two shots of espresso

Large Jump Start

$4.60

A cup of drip coffee PLUS two shots of espresso

Cappuccino

Single Cappuccino

$3.75

An Italian cappuccino, this drink will come no larger than 8oz

Double Cappuccino

$4.75

An Italian cappuccino, this drink will come no larger than 8oz

Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

$3.75

Smooth and rich, this coffee is brewed to go over ice

Medium Cold Brew

Medium Cold Brew

$4.50

Smooth and rich, this coffee is brewed to go over ice

Large Cold Brew

Large Cold Brew

$5.25

Smooth and rich, this coffee is brewed to go over ice

Nitro

Small Classic Nitro

$4.95

Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start

Medium Classic Nitro

$5.95

Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start

Large Classic Nitro

$6.95

Nitrogen infused to make our cold brew even smoother and give it a velvety foam to start

Small Dark Chocolate Nitro

$5.60

Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener

Medium Dark Chocolate Nitro

$6.60

Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener

Large Dark Chocolate Nitro

$7.60

Nitrogen infused dark chocolate flavored coffee - no added sweetener

Nitroccino

Small Classic Nitroccino

$5.45

Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam

Medium Classic Nitroccino

$6.45

Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam

Large Classic Nitroccino

$7.45

Nitro cold brew topped with sweet cold foam

Small Dark Chocolate Nitroccino

$6.10

Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam

Medium Dark Chocolate Nitroccino

$7.10

Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam

Large Dark Chocolate Nitroccino

$8.10

Dark chocolate nitro topped with sweet cold foam

