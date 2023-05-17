Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust & Crumble Bakery

No reviews yet

133 1/2 N Glendora Ave

Glendora, CA 91741

Bakery & Cookies

Scones & Muffins

Lemon Rosemary Scone

$3.25

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Vanilla Scone

$3.25

Apricot Almond Scone

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Bran Muffin

$3.25

Banana Muffin

$3.25

Lemon Raspberry Muffin

$3.25

Apple Muffin

$3.25

Corn Muffin

$3.25

Croissants & Danishes

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Everything Pullapart

$3.75

Strawberry Cheese Danish

$4.00

Lemon Cheese Danish

$4.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Danish

$4.25

Blueberry Maple Danish

$4.25

Orange Danish

$4.00

Miscellaneous Sweets

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$3.50

Mocha Cake

$3.50

GF Lemon Poppyseed Loaf

$5.50

GF Chocolate Loaf

$5.50

Jalepeno Cheddar Biscuit

$3.50

Morning Bun

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Olive Oil Cake - Whole

$21.00

Olive Oil Cake - Slice

$3.50

Donut

$2.50

Blood Orange Cake - Whole

$21.00

Blood Orange Cake - Slice

$3.50

Honey Almond Granola

$6.00

Caramel Tart

$1.50

GF Carrot Loaf

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Oatmeal White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.00

Molasses

$2.00

Chocolate Toffee

$2.00

White Chocolate Coconut

$2.00

Funfetti

$2.00

Abbey Snack Dog Treats

$3.50

Brown Butter Shortbread Pack

$5.00

Bread

Sourdough

$6.50

Baguette

$3.50

Slider

$0.50

White Loaf

$6.00

Wheat Loaf

$5.50

Food

Breakfast

The Original

$8.65

The Crusty

$10.85

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.65

French Toast

$9.75

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Side of Egg

$2.50

Side of Meat

$2.75

Side of Toast

$2.50

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$10.85

Chicken Salad Sliders

$9.75

Caprese

$9.75

Ham & Pickle

$9.75

Italian

$11.25

Veggie

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLTA

$10.25

Pastrami

$10.85

Turkey Pesto

$10.85

Chicken Salad Side

$6.00

BYO Cheese

$9.00

Side of Deli Meat

$4.50

Chips

$1.25

Lunch Combo

$4.50

Side of pickles

Pepperoncini Side Cup

Cold Case

Quiche - Slice

$4.00

Quiche - Whole

$24.00

Quiche Veggie

$21.00

Pie Slice

Tart

$6.00

Apple Pie

$21.00

Lemon Merigue Pie

$21.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$21.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$21.00

Banana Cream Pie

$21.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$21.00

Peach Pie

$24.00

Cherry Pie

$24.00

Mixed Berry Pie

$24.00

Pumpkin Pie

$21.00

Pecan Pie

$24.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$24.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Caramel Apple - Plain

$6.00

Caramel Apple - Topping

$5.50

Vegan Chocolate Coconut Cake - Whole

$30.00

Vegan Chocolate Coconut Cake - Slice

$3.75

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Ricotta Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$3.00

PB&B

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

Pear Pecan Salad

$10.00

Cilantro Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Drinks & Coffee

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Small Tropical Iced Tea

$2.50

Medium Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Tropical Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Regular Iced Tea

$2.50

Medium Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Regular Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Lemonade

$2.75

Medium Lemonade

$3.25

Large Lemonade

$3.75

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Medium Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Larger Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cup of Water

Coffee

Small Drip

$2.50

Large Drip

$3.75

Capuccino

$3.75

Small Latte

$3.95

Large Latte

$4.95

Small Americano

$3.15

Large Americano

$4.20

Small Mocha

$4.20

Large Mocha

$4.25

Small Cold Brew

$3.45

Large Cold Brew

$4.80

Small Hot Tea

$1.50

Large Hot Tea

$2.75

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocoate

$4.25

Single Espresso Shot

$1.50

Double Espresso Shot

$2.25

Holiday

Lemon Berry Cake

$20.00

Cupcake Flower Box (4)

$16.00

Cupcake Flower Box (6)

$24.00

Flower Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Mother's Day Sugar Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

133 1/2 N Glendora Ave, Glendora, CA 91741

Directions

