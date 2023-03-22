A map showing the location of Clicks - Casselberry 1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291View gallery

Clicks - Casselberry 1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291

review star

No reviews yet

1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291

Casselberry, FL 32707

Beverages

Bottled & Canned Beer

$1 Stella Rosa Spritzer

$1.00

$1 Tequila Seltzer

$1.00

$3 Beer Bottle

$3.00

$4 Beer Bottle

$4.00

Amberbock

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Blue Point Imperial Sunshine CAN

$8.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager CAN

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light ALUMMINUM

$4.25

Bud Light LIME

$4.00

Bud Light ORANGE

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

DogFish SOUR CAN

$5.00

Dos XX

$6.50

Estrella Jalisco

$2.00

Guiness

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Heineken Silver

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Light

$4.00

Miller ALUMMINIUM

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Modelo Negra

$6.50

Moosehead

$6.50

OBP Orange Blossom Pilsner CAN

$6.00

PBR

$4.25

Rolling Rock Can

$4.25

Stella

$6.50

Strongbow Cider

$6.50

Twisted Tea

$6.50

Ultra

$4.00

Ultra Gold

$4.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Draft Beer

Big Wave Pint

$7.00

Bud Light Pint

$4.50

Bud Pint

$4.50

Coors Light Pint

$4.50

Heineken Pint

$6.00

Jai Lai Pint

$10.00

Mango Cart Pint

$9.00

Mich Ultra Pint

$4.50

Miller Light Pint

$4.50

Shock Top Pint

$6.00

Space Dust Pint

$9.00

Stella Pint

$7.00

Sweetwater 420 Mango Kush Pint

$9.00

Voodoo Ranger Pint

$9.00

Yeungling Pint

$6.00

BAB Bud

$7.50

BAB Bud light

$7.50

BAB Coors Light

$7.50

BAB Mich Ultra

$7.50

BAB Miller Light

$7.50

BAB Shock Top

$12.00

BAB Yeungling

$10.00

Pitcher Bud Lt.

$11.00

Pitcher Budweiser

$11.00

Pitcher Coors Lt.

$11.00

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$11.00

Pitcher Miller

$11.00

Pitcher Shock Top

$18.00

Pitcher Yeungling

$15.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$5.50

Smirnoff Apple

$5.50Out of stock

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Razz

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.50

Smirnoff Whipped

$5.50

Three Olives Berry

$7.00

Three Olives Cherry

$7.00

Three Olives Grape

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$14.00

Absolut Peach DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Kettle One DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.00

Three Olives DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Benchmark Bourbon Bonded

$6.50

Bulliet

$9.00Out of stock

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00Out of stock

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough

$6.00

Ole Smokey Peach

$6.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$6.00

Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Tullamoredew

$7.00

Turkey Honey

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Proper Twelve

$5.50

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.00

Benchmark Bonded Bourbon

$13.00

Bushmills DBL

$20.00

Crown Apple DBL

$16.00

Crown DBL

$16.00

Crown Peach DBL

$16.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL

$18.00

Jack Fire DBL

$13.00

Jack Honey DBL

$13.00

Jameson Black DBL

$20.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam Red Stag DBL

$11.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough DBL

$12.00

Ole Smokey Peach DBL

$12.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter DBL

$12.00

Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon DBL

$12.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$12.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey Honey DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$16.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$7.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$5.00

21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber

$5.00

21 Seeds Orange Valencia

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Mezcal Union

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teremana Repasado

$6.50

Teremana Silver

$6.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Reposado DBL

$14.00

1800 Silver DBL

$14.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus DBL

$10.00

21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber DBL

$10.00

21 Seeds Orange Valencia DBL

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$22.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$13.00

Mezcal Union DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Teremana Gold DBL

$14.00

Teremana Silver DBL

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.50

Blue Chair Banana

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Blue Chair Pineapple Cream

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Appleton Rum

$5.00

Well Rum DBL

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$13.00

Bacardi Dragonberry DBL

$13.00

Blue Chair DBL

$13.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Aviation

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.00

Aviation DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$10.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$10.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Red DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Year DBL

$20.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve DBL

$20.00

Amaretto DiSar

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kamora

$5.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Mr.Black Coffee

$4.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Snapps

$5.00

Well Amaretto

$4.00

Well Irish Cream

$5.00

Amaretto DiSar DBL

$18.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$14.00

Goldschlager DBL

$14.00

Hennessey DBL

$22.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kamora DBL

$10.00

Lemoncello DBL

$10.00

Rumchata DBL

$13.00

Rumpleminz DBL

$14.00

Snapps Flavor of choice DBL

$10.00

Well Amaretto DBL

$8.00

Well Irish Cream DBL

$10.00

Alabama Slamma

$6.50

Bahama Mamma

$6.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Chocolate cake

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$6.50

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Lemondrop

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.50

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Ocean Water

$6.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$6.50

Starburst

$6.50

Toast Crunch

$6.50

Tootsie Roll

$5.50

Tres Leches

$6.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

White Tea

$6.50

Jello Shot

$3.00

Monthly Shot

$4.00

Open Liquor $4.50

$4.50

Open Liquor $5

$5.00

NA Beverages

Water Pitcher

Glass of Water

Becks NA

$3.27

Bloody Beer

$0.45

Bottled Water

$2.09

Bud Zero

$3.27

Club Soda

$0.91

Coffee

$1.87

Coffee Large

$2.34

Coke

$2.80

Cranberry

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.80

Ginger Beer N/A

$3.73

Heineken ZERO

$3.27

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.80

Lemonade

$2.80

Orange Juice

$2.80

Pineapple Juice

$2.80

Red Bull Regular

$3.73

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.73

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.73

Redbull Yellow

$3.73

Soda Pitcher

$3.74

Sprite

$2.80

Tonic

$2.80

Virgin Mary

$4.70

Seltzers

Ciroc Citrus Sunset

$6.00

Ciroc Pina Colda

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$6.00

Ciroc Watermelon Kiwi

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Truly Black Cherry

$6.00

Truly Blueberry

$6.00

Truly Raz Lime

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

White Zinn

$6.00

Chandon Champagne

$6.00

Mimosa Ladies League

$4.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Alumma Bucket

$18.00

Seltzer Bucket

$20.00

Specials

$3 Jello Shot

$3.00

$4 Monthly Shot Melon Ball

$4.00

$4.50 Shot

$4.50

$5 Monthly Shot WELL Grean tea

$5.00

$5 Shock Top Draft

$5.00

$6 Guiness Bottle

$6.00

$6 Shot

$6.00

$6.50 PIA

$6.50

Tom Tall

$4.00

PIA DBL

$12.00

Long Island DBL Regular

$12.00

Long Island DBL BLUE

$12.00

$12 Double

$12.00

Monday Specials

Jolly Rancher WELL

$5.00

Green Tea WELL

$5.00

Tootsie Roll

$5.00

Tullamoredew

$6.00

Jolly Rancher WELL DOUBLE

$10.00

Green Tea WELL DOUBLE

$10.00

Tootsie Roll DOUBLE

$10.00

Tullamoredew DOUBLE

$12.00

Tuesday Specials

Cîroc Citrus Sunset

$5.00

Cîroc Pina Colada

$5.00

Cîroc Pineapple Passion

$5.00

Cîroc Watermelon Kiwi

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Drops

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.00

Ocean Water

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Blueberry

$5.00

Truly Raz Lime

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Wednesday Specials

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$5.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Rose

$5.00

21 Seeds Orange Valencia

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit DOUBLE

$10.00

21 Seeds Jalapeno DOUBLE

$10.00

21 Seeds Orange DOUBLE

$10.00

Fireball DOUBLE

$10.00

Titos DOUBLE

$10.00

Thursday Specials

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Gummy Bears

$5.00

Starbursts

$5.00

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$10.00

Crown DOUBLE

$12.00

Crown Apple DOUBLE

$12.00

Crown Peach DOUBLE

$12.00

Friday Specials

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough

$5.00

Ole Smokey Peach Whiskey

$5.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$5.00

Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon

$5.00

Teremana Gold

$6.00

Teremana Silver

$6.00

Washington Apple WELL

$5.00

Ole Smokey Cookie Dough DOUBLE

$10.00

Ole Smokey Peach Whiskey DOUBLE

$10.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter DOUBLE

$10.00

Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon DOUBLE

$10.00

Teremana Gold DOUBLE

$12.00

Teremana Silver DOUBLE

$12.00

Washington Apple WELL DOUBLE

$10.00

Saturday Specials

Gummy Bears

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Strongbow

$5.00

White Tea WELL

$5.00

Gummy Bear DOUBLE

$10.00

Jack Daniel DOUBLE

$12.00

Jack Daniel Fire DOUBLE

$12.00

Jack Daniel Honey DOUBLE

$12.00

White Tea WELL DOUBLE

$10.00

Sunday Specials

$3 Estrella Bottles

$3.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Chandon Champagne

$6.00

Well Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bacardi DOUBLE

$10.00

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$10.00

Bloody Mary WELL DOUBLE

$10.00

Food

Food Menu

8 Buffalo Wings

$11.21

Piping hot, melt-in-your mouth, down right tasty, breaded buffalo wings.

16 Buffalo Wings

$18.68

Piping hot, melt-in-your mouth, down right tasty, breaded buffalo wings.

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.14

100% Natural ingredients. 100% Italian mozzarella. No added sugars or preservatives

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.01

100% Natural ingredients. 100% Italian mozzarella. No added sugars or preservatives

Chicken Tenders

$9.34

Crispy breaded chicken strips served with french fries or tater tots and your choice of dipping sauce.

Hamburger

$9.34

Our delicious hamburger with lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served with your choice of fries or tater tots.

Potato Skins

$8.39

Six potato shells loaded with cheese and bacon bits topped with sour cream.

Loaded French Fries

$7.47

Take your favorite classic to a whole new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheeses to french fries and top it with bacon!

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.47

Take your favorite classic to a whole new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheeses to tater tots and top it with bacon!

Broccoli & Cheddar Bites

$7.47

Cheddar cheese with mini broccoli florets, bacon and sweet onions in a crisp potato breading.

French Fries

$4.67

Basked of seasoned, golden brown fries. Served with ketchup or ranch

Tater Tots

$4.67

Crispy potatoes, fried and served with ketchup.

Pretzel Bites

$2.80

Soft baked pretzels seasoned with salt, served with mustard

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.67

Crinkly-cut dill pickle chips breaded with a hint of spice for mouthwatering flavor in every bite

Cheese Sticks

$7.47

Six Golden fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara.

One Hot Dog

$2.80

Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard.

Two Hot Dogs

$4.67

Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard.

Hot Dog Meal

$6.07

Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard. With a choice of french fries or tater tots.

Mini Corn Dog Bites

$5.61

Bite sized chicken cocktail wieners that are wrapped in a honey cornmeal batter and fried to a sweet and savor golden crisp.

NachoCheese Fries

$5.61

NachoCheese Tots

$5.61

Popcorn

$1.87

Add Fries

$2.80

SM Loaded Nachos

$3.74

Cheese and bacon smothered tortilla chips.

LG Loaded Nachos

$5.61

Cheese and bacon smothered tortilla chips.

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$3.74

Sausage Egg Cheese Burrito

$3.74

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$3.74

Chips & Salsa

$4.67

Fresh salsa served with tri-colored tortilla chips.

Spinach & Cheese Dip

$6.55

Our tri-colored tortilla chips served with a delicious blend of cheese and spinach.

Chips and Cheese

$2.79

Side of Chips

$0.93

Big Salsa Side

$1.87

Mini Hard Pretzels

$0.93

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$3.74

To Go Box

$0.93

Side Of Bacon 3 Pieces

$1.00

Cigs

Marl. Reds

$11.21

Newport

$11.21

Marl. Lights

$11.21

Retail

Resale Items

Powder Bags

$1.00

8 Ball Retractable Black Chalker

$20.00

Aramith JR Training Ball Jim Rempe

$50.00

B5305 18 OZ

$130.00

BG026 Clear Handle 19 OZ Cue

$100.00

Black SQUARE Case

$100.00

Black Tube Case

$115.00

Bourne Supreme Dart Set

$45.00

Conditioner

$5.00

Cue Tip Tool - BLUE

$24.00

Cue Tip Tool - PURPLE

$24.00

Dart Flights

$4.00

Dart O rings

$3.00

Dart Shafts

$8.00

Dart Tips

$3.00

Glove

$15.00

GOLD Tip Tapper

$10.00

Q-Wiz

$7.00

Super Aramith PRO CUP Cue Ball

$50.00

Tapper and Scuffer Combo BLACK

$28.00

Williards Cue Tip Shaper (silver disc)

$16.00

Uniforms

Clicks hat

Clicks shirt

Clicks jacket

Clicks apron

MARCH MADNESS SPECIALS

March Madness BEER SPECIALS

$4 Budlight Draft

$4.00

$4 Budweiser Draft

$4.00

$4 Miller Light Draft

$4.00

$4 Coors Light Draft

$4.00

$4 Ultra Draft

$4.00

$10 Budlight Pitcher

$10.00

$10 Budweiser Pitcher

$10.00

$10 Ultra Pitcher

$10.00

$10 Miller Light Pitcher

$10.00

$10 Coors Light Pitcher

$10.00

March Madness LIQUOR SPECIALS

$5 Fireball

$5.00

$6 Absolute

$6.00

$6 Absolute Citron

$6.00

March Madness SELTZER SPECIALS

Ciroc Pineapple

$5.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$5.00

Ciroc Pinacolada

$5.00

Ciroc Citrus

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.00

Truly Blueberry

$5.00

Truly Raz Lime

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291, Casselberry, FL 32707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

