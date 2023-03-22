- Home
- /
- Casselberry
- /
- Clicks - Casselberry - 1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291
Clicks - Casselberry 1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291
No reviews yet
1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291
Casselberry, FL 32707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Bottled & Canned Beer
$1 Stella Rosa Spritzer
$1 Tequila Seltzer
$3 Beer Bottle
$4 Beer Bottle
Amberbock
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Blue Point Imperial Sunshine CAN
Blue Point Toasted Lager CAN
Bud Light
Bud Light ALUMMINUM
Bud Light LIME
Bud Light ORANGE
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
DogFish SOUR CAN
Dos XX
Estrella Jalisco
Guiness
Heineken
Heineken Silver
Michelob Ultra Light
Miller ALUMMINIUM
Miller Light
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Moosehead
OBP Orange Blossom Pilsner CAN
PBR
Rolling Rock Can
Stella
Strongbow Cider
Twisted Tea
Ultra
Ultra Gold
Yuengling
Draft Beer
Big Wave Pint
Bud Light Pint
Bud Pint
Coors Light Pint
Heineken Pint
Jai Lai Pint
Mango Cart Pint
Mich Ultra Pint
Miller Light Pint
Shock Top Pint
Space Dust Pint
Stella Pint
Sweetwater 420 Mango Kush Pint
Voodoo Ranger Pint
Yeungling Pint
BAB Bud
BAB Bud light
BAB Coors Light
BAB Mich Ultra
BAB Miller Light
BAB Shock Top
BAB Yeungling
Pitcher Bud Lt.
Pitcher Budweiser
Pitcher Coors Lt.
Pitcher Mich Ultra
Pitcher Miller
Pitcher Shock Top
Pitcher Yeungling
Liquors
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Razz
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Whipped
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Titos
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut Peach DBL
Deep Eddy DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Kettle One DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Three Olives DBL
Titos DBL
Benchmark Bourbon Bonded
Bulliet
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrell
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough
Ole Smokey Peach
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamoredew
Turkey Honey
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Proper Twelve
Well Whiskey DBL
Benchmark Bonded Bourbon
Bushmills DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL
Jack Fire DBL
Jack Honey DBL
Jameson Black DBL
Jameson DBL
Jameson Orange DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jim Beam Red Stag DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough DBL
Ole Smokey Peach DBL
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter DBL
Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Wild Turkey Honey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber
21 Seeds Orange Valencia
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cuervo Gold
Mezcal Union
Patron Silver
Teremana Repasado
Teremana Silver
Well Tequila
1800 Reposado DBL
1800 Silver DBL
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus DBL
21 Seeds Jalapeno Cucumber DBL
21 Seeds Orange Valencia DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Cuervo Gold DBL
Mezcal Union DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Teremana Gold DBL
Teremana Silver DBL
Well Tequila DBL
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragonberry
Blue Chair Banana
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum
Bacardi Limon
Blue Chair Pineapple Cream
Sailor Jerry
Appleton Rum
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Dragonberry DBL
Blue Chair DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Well Gin DBL
Aviation DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Johnnie Black
Johnnie Red
Glenlivet 12 Year
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
Johnnie Black DBL
Johnnie Red DBL
Glenlivet 12 Year DBL
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve DBL
Amaretto DiSar
Cointreau
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kamora
Lemoncello
Mr.Black Coffee
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Snapps
Well Amaretto
Well Irish Cream
Amaretto DiSar DBL
Cointreau DBL
Frangelico DBL
Goldschlager DBL
Hennessey DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kamora DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Rumchata DBL
Rumpleminz DBL
Snapps Flavor of choice DBL
Well Amaretto DBL
Well Irish Cream DBL
Alabama Slamma
Bahama Mamma
Black Russian
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate cake
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Jolly Rancher
Key Lime Pie
Lemondrop
Liquid Marijuana
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Ocean Water
Pineapple Upside Down
Purple Hooter
Rum Runner
Sex on the beach
Starburst
Toast Crunch
Tootsie Roll
Tres Leches
Washington Apple
White Russian
White Tea
Jello Shot
Monthly Shot
Open Liquor $4.50
Open Liquor $5
NA Beverages
Water Pitcher
Glass of Water
Becks NA
Bloody Beer
Bottled Water
Bud Zero
Club Soda
Coffee
Coffee Large
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer N/A
Heineken ZERO
Iced Tea Unsweet
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull Regular
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Watermelon
Redbull Yellow
Soda Pitcher
Sprite
Tonic
Virgin Mary
Seltzers
Ciroc Citrus Sunset
Ciroc Pina Colda
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Watermelon Kiwi
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Nutrl Pineapple
Nutrl Watermelon
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Blueberry
Truly Raz Lime
Truly Wild Berry
White Claw
Wine
Specials
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Cîroc Citrus Sunset
Cîroc Pina Colada
Cîroc Pineapple Passion
Cîroc Watermelon Kiwi
Deep Eddy Lemon Drops
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Nutrl Pineapple
Nutrl Watermelon
Ocean Water
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Blueberry
Truly Raz Lime
Truly Wild Berry
Twisted Tea
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday Specials
Angry Orchard
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough
Ole Smokey Peach Whiskey
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon
Teremana Gold
Teremana Silver
Washington Apple WELL
Ole Smokey Cookie Dough DOUBLE
Ole Smokey Peach Whiskey DOUBLE
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter DOUBLE
Ole Smokey Salted Watermelon DOUBLE
Teremana Gold DOUBLE
Teremana Silver DOUBLE
Washington Apple WELL DOUBLE
Saturday Specials
Sunday Specials
Food
Food Menu
8 Buffalo Wings
Piping hot, melt-in-your mouth, down right tasty, breaded buffalo wings.
16 Buffalo Wings
Piping hot, melt-in-your mouth, down right tasty, breaded buffalo wings.
12" Cheese Pizza
100% Natural ingredients. 100% Italian mozzarella. No added sugars or preservatives
12" Pepperoni Pizza
100% Natural ingredients. 100% Italian mozzarella. No added sugars or preservatives
Chicken Tenders
Crispy breaded chicken strips served with french fries or tater tots and your choice of dipping sauce.
Hamburger
Our delicious hamburger with lettuce tomato, onions, and pickles. Served with your choice of fries or tater tots.
Potato Skins
Six potato shells loaded with cheese and bacon bits topped with sour cream.
Loaded French Fries
Take your favorite classic to a whole new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheeses to french fries and top it with bacon!
Loaded Tater Tots
Take your favorite classic to a whole new level. Add monterey jack and cheddar cheeses to tater tots and top it with bacon!
Broccoli & Cheddar Bites
Cheddar cheese with mini broccoli florets, bacon and sweet onions in a crisp potato breading.
French Fries
Basked of seasoned, golden brown fries. Served with ketchup or ranch
Tater Tots
Crispy potatoes, fried and served with ketchup.
Pretzel Bites
Soft baked pretzels seasoned with salt, served with mustard
Fried Pickle Chips
Crinkly-cut dill pickle chips breaded with a hint of spice for mouthwatering flavor in every bite
Cheese Sticks
Six Golden fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara.
One Hot Dog
Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard.
Two Hot Dogs
Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard.
Hot Dog Meal
Juicy beef franks with your choice of ketchup and/or mustard. With a choice of french fries or tater tots.
Mini Corn Dog Bites
Bite sized chicken cocktail wieners that are wrapped in a honey cornmeal batter and fried to a sweet and savor golden crisp.
NachoCheese Fries
NachoCheese Tots
Popcorn
Add Fries
SM Loaded Nachos
Cheese and bacon smothered tortilla chips.
LG Loaded Nachos
Cheese and bacon smothered tortilla chips.
Ham Egg Cheese Croissant
Sausage Egg Cheese Burrito
Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant
Chips & Salsa
Fresh salsa served with tri-colored tortilla chips.
Spinach & Cheese Dip
Our tri-colored tortilla chips served with a delicious blend of cheese and spinach.
Chips and Cheese
Side of Chips
Big Salsa Side
Mini Hard Pretzels
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
To Go Box
Side Of Bacon 3 Pieces
Retail
Resale Items
Powder Bags
8 Ball Retractable Black Chalker
Aramith JR Training Ball Jim Rempe
B5305 18 OZ
BG026 Clear Handle 19 OZ Cue
Black SQUARE Case
Black Tube Case
Bourne Supreme Dart Set
Conditioner
Cue Tip Tool - BLUE
Cue Tip Tool - PURPLE
Dart Flights
Dart O rings
Dart Shafts
Dart Tips
Glove
GOLD Tip Tapper
Q-Wiz
Super Aramith PRO CUP Cue Ball
Tapper and Scuffer Combo BLACK
Williards Cue Tip Shaper (silver disc)
MARCH MADNESS SPECIALS
March Madness BEER SPECIALS
March Madness LIQUOR SPECIALS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1455 Semoran Blvd., North Unit 291, Casselberry, FL 32707
Photos coming soon!