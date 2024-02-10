Restaurant info

Since 1987, Anthony's Pizza in Orlando has been a local culinary landmark. As the first Anthony's Pizza in the Orlando area, it's steeped in history, evidenced by the nostalgic decor that adorns its walls. This family-friendly restaurant offers more than just its signature pizzas, known for their crisp crusts and rich, herb-infused sauce. The menu also features classic Italian dishes like the beloved lasagna, layered with creamy cheese and savory meat. Beyond the food, it's the warm, attentive service that completes the Anthony's experience, contributing to its loyal patronage. This establishment isn't just about dining; it's a place where community, tradition, and the joy of a good meal come together, making it a cherished part of Orlando's dining scene.