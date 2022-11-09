Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clove Indian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

6642 Sawmill Rd

Columbus, OH 43235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Malai Butter Chicken

Indian Appetizers

Veg Samosa (3 Pieces)

$5.99

Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced potatoes and peas

Veg Pakora

$5.99

Assortment of vegetables dipped in batter and deep fried

Paneer Pakora

$7.99

Spiced paneer dipped in batter and fried

Hara Bhara Kabab

$7.99

Fried patties made from Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), potatoes, spinach and Clove's spices

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with spicy chana or ragda, yogurt, and chutney mixture

Mixed Veg Platter

$11.99

Platter of Veg Pakora, paneer (Indian cottage cheese) Pakora, samosa, hara bhara kabab

Fish Amritsari

$7.99

Fried filet of fish matured in a rich spicy marinade of dried chilies and lemon

Lamb Samosa (2 pieces)

$7.99

Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced minced lamb and peas

Indo-Chinese Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 pieces)

$5.99

Crispy Chili Baby Corn

$11.99

Crispy breaded cut baby corn tossed with onions and chilies in a tangy mixture

Crispy Chili Potatoes

$9.99

Crispy fried julienne potatoes dry tossed in a tongue tingling combination

Pan Fried Chili Paneer

$12.99

Paneer cheese fried to perfection tossed with green bell peppers, onions chilies, ginger and garlic

Lat Mai Paneer

$12.99

Marinated cubes of paneer crispy fried and tossed with onion, ginger and garlic

Paneer 65

$12.99

Spicy fried paneer tossed with fresh curry leaves - house special

Szechuan Paneer (Dry)

$11.99

Fried paneer cooked in spicy szechuan style

Cauliflower Manchurian (Dry)

$12.99

Fried cauliflower florets in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions

Chili Fish

$12.99

Sliced fish, pan fried and tossed in a combination of chili an onions - szechuan special

Peppered Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed with a special pepper salt seasoning and green

Chicken 65

$13.99

Spicy fried chicken tossed with fresh curry leaves - house special

Chicken Lollipop (4pieces)

$13.99

Chicken wings fried and tossed with green peppers and green onion, flavored with szechuan oil

Chicken Manchurian (Dry)

$13.99

Diced chicken in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with fresh cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and onions

Chili Chicken (Dry)

$13.99

All-time favorite -- specially marinated chicken cooked in a fiery spice sauce

Chicken Lat Mai Kai

$13.99

Veg Soup

Birbali Shorba

$5.00

Shorba made from fresh tomatoes and orange segments with a flavor of aromatic herbs

Veggie Sweet Corn Soup

$4.99

Tomato Ginger Soup

$4.99

Veggie Hot and Sour Soup

$4.99

Veggie Manchow Soup

$4.99

Thai Coconut Soup

$4.99

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup

Veg Cilantro soup.

$4.99

Veg tom yom soup

$4.99

Non-Veg Soup

Mulligatawny Soup (Chicken)

$6.00

A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with chicken.

Egg Drop Soup

$4.99

Sweet Corn Soup (Chicken)

$5.99

Chicken Hot and Sour Soup

$5.99

Manchow Soup (Chicken)

$5.99

Thai Coconut Soup (Chicken)

$5.99

Mulligatawny Soup (Chicken)

$6.00

A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with chicken.

Sweet Corn Soup (Shrimp)

$5.99

Manchow Soup (Shrimp)

$5.99

Thai Coconut Soup (Shrimp)

$5.99

Mulligatawny Soup (Lamb)

$6.00

A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with lamb.

Chicken tom yom soup

$5.99

Shrimp tom yom soup

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, garbanzo beans, tossed in house dressing

Garden Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and onion served with lemon

Chef Special Salad

$4.99

Cube pcs of cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, onion topped with crispy sev

Oriental Salad

$3.99

Cucumber, celery in a sesame oil with red chilies and cilantro

onion salad

Tandoor (Clay Oven)

Lahori Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Paneer marinated with yogurt & pickle cooked over hot embers and mixed with sauteed onions and peppers.

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt and spices overnight and then cooked in a clay oven. A well known Indian delicacy, on a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in spices and cooked in our tandoor On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers

Chicken Malai Tikka

$15.99

Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast delicately spiced, blended with cream cheese and lemon juice, roasted in a clay oven. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Reshmi Kabab

$15.99

Tender rolls of chicken mince, skewered and grilled over hot ambers in our tandoor, on a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$15.99

Tender rolls of minced lamb seasoned to perfection, skewered and grilled over hot ambers in our tandoor. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Mildly seasoned salmon fillet marinated and grilled to perfection.

Fish Mahi Mahi

$17.99

Mildly seasoned mahi mahi fillet marinated and grilled to perfection. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.99

Fresh shrimp seasoned with tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Chef Special Mixed Grill

$19.99

Assortment of murgh tikka, tandoori murgh, seekh kabab, tandoori shrimp. The best way to sample our tandoori specialties. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Indian Chicken

Malai Butter Chicken

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated, roasted and cooked in a tomato based gravy, enriched with cream - an all time favorite.

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken, cooked in a rich korma gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Char grilled chicken cooked in a velvety tomato gravy

Chicken Saag

$15.99

Puree of spinach and boneless chicken seasoned with ginger and cooked to perfection

Amritsari Kadai Chicken

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with green bell peppers and onions seasoned with special herbs and spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and potatoes - a spicy preparation.

Punjab da Murgh

$15.99

Pieces of chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce

Chicken Methi

$15.99

Creamy Fenugreek Chicken

Chicken Kali Mirch

$15.99

Creamy Pepper Chicken. Hot and Spicy.

Chicken chettinad

$15.99

Indo-Chinese Chicken

Chili Chicken

$15.99

All-time favorite -- specially marinated chicken cooked in a fiery spice sauce.

Garlic Pepper Chicken

$15.99

Diced chicken with freshly ground black pepper and green red bell peppers.

Chicken Manchurian

$15.99

Diced chicken in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with fresh cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and onions.

Szechuan Chicken

$15.99

Diced chicken combined with red and green bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, tossed with dry red chillies and szechuan oil.

Basil Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cooked in special fresh thai basil sauce.

Thai Lime Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken cooked in a Thai lime curry sauce.

Goat / Lamb

Goat Rogan Josh

$16.99

Tender morsels of bone-in goat, simmered in yogurt with Kashmiri herbs and spices. A house specialty!

Dhaba Goat Curry

$16.99

Spiced bone-in goat cooked in a traditional curry sauce

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Spiced lamb cooked with fresh spinach.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

Spiced lamb cooked with freshly ground spices and potatoes - a spicy preparation

Dhaba Lamb Curry

$16.99

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in a traditional curry sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.99

Seasoned boneless lamb cooked in a velvety tomato gravy, seasoned with spices

Lamb Korma

$16.99

Boneless pieces of lamb seasoned to perfection, and cooked in a rich korma gravy. A house specialty!

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Tender morsels of bone-in goat, simmered in yogurt with Kashmiri herbs and spices. A house specialty!

Goat Bhuna

$16.99

Spiced bone-in goat cooked in thick sauce

Seafood

Shrimp Cooked in Creamy malai sauce.

Fish Curry

$17.99

Coconut poached with fresh curry leaves and fenugreek leaves - a spicy preparation.

Kadhai Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp with fresh peppers and onion cooked in tomato gravy.

Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in traditional curry sauce. Seasoned to perfection.

Shrimp Malai Curry

$16.99

Shrimp Cooked in Creamy malai sauce

Indian Veg

Whipped yellow moong lentins simmered until tender and tempered

Daal Makhani

$14.99

Black lentils, tomatoes, ginger and garlic simmered overnight on slow charcoal fire, enriched with butter.

Yellow Daal Tadka

$14.99

Whipped yellow moong lentins simmered until tender and tempered.

Chana Masala

$13.99

Cooked chickpeas spiced with chillies and dry mango powder

Amritsari Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Paneer batons prepared in our chef's innovative mixture of peppers, onion and herbal tomato coulis. Dry or gravy.

Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Homemade cheese cooked with cashew nut and special creamy gravy.

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Paneer slices in a velvety tomato gravy enriched with.

Paneer Bhurji

$15.99

Crumbled paneer tossed with onions and tomatoes

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Cubes of paneer and spinach cooked to perfection.

Saag Chole

$13.99

Chickpeas cooked with fresh spinach.

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Cubes of paneer mixed with peas in a creamy tomato gravy.

Navrattan Korma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables delicately cooked in cream and spices

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$13.99

Combination of vegetables enhanced with fresh spices.

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Mouth melting minced vegetable balls in a creamy gravy

Baigan Bharta

$13.99

Eggplant smoked, baked, mashed and seasoned with herbs and sauteed with onions and tomatoes

Paneer Chili Masala

$14.99

Homemade Cheese cooked with fresh banana pepper and coconut gravy

Aloo Gobhi Mutter

$13.99

Potatoes, cauliflower, and green peas sauteed with tomatoes, ginger and onions

Bhindi Dopiaza

$13.99

Cut pieces of okra cooked with onion, ginger, bell pepper and tomatoes

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Cubes of paneer and spinach cooked to perfection

Aloo Gobhi

$13.99

Saag Aloo

$13.99

Indo-Chinese Veg

Vegetable Coins Manchurian

$14.99

House special. Golden fried vegetables dumplings in a spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions.

Cauliflower Manchurian

$14.99

Golden fried cauliflower florets in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions

Paneer Manchurian

$14.99

Fried Paneed cooked in manchurian sauce

Szechuan Paneer

$14.99

Fried paneer cooked in spicy szechuan sauce

Indian Rice

Mutter Polao

$3.99

Flavored Basmati rice with green peas

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice simmered with vegetables in mace and kewra with chef's special spices

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice simmered with bone-in chicken in mace and kewra with chef's special spices

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice simmered with lamb in mace and kewra with chef's special spices

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Basmati rice simmered with bone-in goat in mace and kewra with chef's special spices

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice simmered with Jumbo shrimp in mace and kewra with chef's special spices

Indo-Chinese Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Szechuan Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Szechuan Fried Rice

$12.99

Shrimp Szechuan Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice

$12.99

Shrimp Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice

$14.99

Noodles

Veg Lo Mein

$11.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.99

Veg Hakka Noodle

$12.99

Chicken Hakka Noodle

$13.99

Shrimp Hakka Noodle

$14.99

Veg Chili Garlic Noodles

$11.99

Chicken Chili Garlic Noodles

$12.99

Shrimp Chili Garlic Noodles

$14.99

Bread

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor

Poori (2 pcs)

$2.99

Tender and puffy whole wheat bread, deep fried to golden brown

Rumali Roti

$3.99

Thin hand tossed bread cooked on a convex iron griddle

Naan

$2.99

Plain or butter, Leavened refined flour bread made in a tandoor

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Perfect for the spice lover. Leavened refined flour bread coated with onions and green chillies made in a tandoor

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened refined flour bread coated with garlic made in a tandoor.

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with cheese

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onions and chilies

Lamb Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with chopped lamb

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with Homemade paneer

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes

Lachha Paratha

$3.99

A multi-layered bread from tandoor laced with clarified butter

Pudina Paratha

$3.99

A multi-layered bread from tandoor laced with clarified butter and mint leaves

Sides

Hare Masalay Ka Raita

$3.99

Plain Yogurt

$2.99

Masala Pappadam

$4.99

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Extra Rice

$2.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Gajar Halwa

$4.99

Rasmalai

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Kulfi (Indian Ice Cream)

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

kids Menu

Veg Noodle (Kids)

$5.00

Veg Fried Rice (Kids)

$5.00

Chicken Noodle (Kids)

$6.00

Chicken Fried Rice (Kids)

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

thumbs up

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Juice / Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Masala Lassi

$3.50

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Jal-Jeera

$3.50

Tea

Masala Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Kingfisher

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

Flying Horse

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

coors light

$5.00

wine bottle

Canyon Rd Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Canyon Rd Pinot noir

$15.00

Canyon Rd Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

canyon rd cabernet sauvignon

$15.00

proverb merlot

$15.00

proverb chardonnay

$15.00

canyon rd moscato

$15.00

cht ste mich cabernet sau

$30.00

cht ste mich merlot

$30.00

Josh Cellars Red Blend

$30.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

Eco Domini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Echo bay Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Clove Indian Bistro, we serve authentic Indian food along with some of the favorite Indo-Chinese food which is a distinct fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors. Come stop by to try some of our delicious delicacies. We can't wait for you to join us!

Website

Location

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cake Walk - Sawmill Road
orange starNo Reviews
6642 sawmill road Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
5874 Sawmill Road Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Weenie Wonder Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
6562 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Frank & Carl's
orange star4.5 • 103
6558 Longshore St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
North High Brewing - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
56 N. High St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston