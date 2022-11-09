Clove Indian Bistro
No reviews yet
6642 Sawmill Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Indian Appetizers
Veg Samosa (3 Pieces)
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced potatoes and peas
Veg Pakora
Assortment of vegetables dipped in batter and deep fried
Paneer Pakora
Spiced paneer dipped in batter and fried
Hara Bhara Kabab
Fried patties made from Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), potatoes, spinach and Clove's spices
Samosa Chaat
Indian street food where crispy Punjabi samosa is topped with spicy chana or ragda, yogurt, and chutney mixture
Mixed Veg Platter
Platter of Veg Pakora, paneer (Indian cottage cheese) Pakora, samosa, hara bhara kabab
Fish Amritsari
Fried filet of fish matured in a rich spicy marinade of dried chilies and lemon
Lamb Samosa (2 pieces)
Crispy pastries filled with delicately spiced minced lamb and peas
Indo-Chinese Appetizers
Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 pieces)
Crispy Chili Baby Corn
Crispy breaded cut baby corn tossed with onions and chilies in a tangy mixture
Crispy Chili Potatoes
Crispy fried julienne potatoes dry tossed in a tongue tingling combination
Pan Fried Chili Paneer
Paneer cheese fried to perfection tossed with green bell peppers, onions chilies, ginger and garlic
Lat Mai Paneer
Marinated cubes of paneer crispy fried and tossed with onion, ginger and garlic
Paneer 65
Spicy fried paneer tossed with fresh curry leaves - house special
Szechuan Paneer (Dry)
Fried paneer cooked in spicy szechuan style
Cauliflower Manchurian (Dry)
Fried cauliflower florets in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions
Chili Fish
Sliced fish, pan fried and tossed in a combination of chili an onions - szechuan special
Peppered Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed with a special pepper salt seasoning and green
Chicken 65
Spicy fried chicken tossed with fresh curry leaves - house special
Chicken Lollipop (4pieces)
Chicken wings fried and tossed with green peppers and green onion, flavored with szechuan oil
Chicken Manchurian (Dry)
Diced chicken in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with fresh cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and onions
Chili Chicken (Dry)
All-time favorite -- specially marinated chicken cooked in a fiery spice sauce
Chicken Lat Mai Kai
Veg Soup
Birbali Shorba
Shorba made from fresh tomatoes and orange segments with a flavor of aromatic herbs
Veggie Sweet Corn Soup
Tomato Ginger Soup
Veggie Hot and Sour Soup
Veggie Manchow Soup
Thai Coconut Soup
Mulligatawny Soup
A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup
Veg Cilantro soup.
Veg tom yom soup
Non-Veg Soup
Mulligatawny Soup (Chicken)
A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with chicken.
Egg Drop Soup
Sweet Corn Soup (Chicken)
Chicken Hot and Sour Soup
Manchow Soup (Chicken)
Thai Coconut Soup (Chicken)
Mulligatawny Soup (Chicken)
A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with chicken.
Sweet Corn Soup (Shrimp)
Manchow Soup (Shrimp)
Thai Coconut Soup (Shrimp)
Mulligatawny Soup (Lamb)
A traditional peppered spiced pea and lentil soup with lamb.
Chicken tom yom soup
Shrimp tom yom soup
Salads
House Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, garbanzo beans, tossed in house dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and onion served with lemon
Chef Special Salad
Cube pcs of cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, onion topped with crispy sev
Oriental Salad
Cucumber, celery in a sesame oil with red chilies and cilantro
onion salad
Tandoor (Clay Oven)
Lahori Paneer Tikka
Paneer marinated with yogurt & pickle cooked over hot embers and mixed with sauteed onions and peppers.
Tandoori Chicken
Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt and spices overnight and then cooked in a clay oven. A well known Indian delicacy, on a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Tikka
Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in spices and cooked in our tandoor On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers
Chicken Malai Tikka
Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast delicately spiced, blended with cream cheese and lemon juice, roasted in a clay oven. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Reshmi Kabab
Tender rolls of chicken mince, skewered and grilled over hot ambers in our tandoor, on a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Tender rolls of minced lamb seasoned to perfection, skewered and grilled over hot ambers in our tandoor. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Lamb Chops
Mildly seasoned salmon fillet marinated and grilled to perfection.
Fish Mahi Mahi
Mildly seasoned mahi mahi fillet marinated and grilled to perfection. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Tandoori Shrimp
Fresh shrimp seasoned with tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Chef Special Mixed Grill
Assortment of murgh tikka, tandoori murgh, seekh kabab, tandoori shrimp. The best way to sample our tandoori specialties. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Indian Chicken
Malai Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated, roasted and cooked in a tomato based gravy, enriched with cream - an all time favorite.
Chicken Korma
Boneless pieces of chicken, cooked in a rich korma gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Char grilled chicken cooked in a velvety tomato gravy
Chicken Saag
Puree of spinach and boneless chicken seasoned with ginger and cooked to perfection
Amritsari Kadai Chicken
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with green bell peppers and onions seasoned with special herbs and spices
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and potatoes - a spicy preparation.
Punjab da Murgh
Pieces of chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce
Chicken Methi
Creamy Fenugreek Chicken
Chicken Kali Mirch
Creamy Pepper Chicken. Hot and Spicy.
Chicken chettinad
Indo-Chinese Chicken
Chili Chicken
All-time favorite -- specially marinated chicken cooked in a fiery spice sauce.
Garlic Pepper Chicken
Diced chicken with freshly ground black pepper and green red bell peppers.
Chicken Manchurian
Diced chicken in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with fresh cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and onions.
Szechuan Chicken
Diced chicken combined with red and green bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, tossed with dry red chillies and szechuan oil.
Basil Chicken
Chicken cooked in special fresh thai basil sauce.
Thai Lime Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in a Thai lime curry sauce.
Goat / Lamb
Goat Rogan Josh
Tender morsels of bone-in goat, simmered in yogurt with Kashmiri herbs and spices. A house specialty!
Dhaba Goat Curry
Spiced bone-in goat cooked in a traditional curry sauce
Lamb Saag
Spiced lamb cooked with fresh spinach.
Lamb Vindaloo
Spiced lamb cooked with freshly ground spices and potatoes - a spicy preparation
Dhaba Lamb Curry
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in a traditional curry sauce
Lamb Tikka Masala
Seasoned boneless lamb cooked in a velvety tomato gravy, seasoned with spices
Lamb Korma
Boneless pieces of lamb seasoned to perfection, and cooked in a rich korma gravy. A house specialty!
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender morsels of bone-in goat, simmered in yogurt with Kashmiri herbs and spices. A house specialty!
Goat Bhuna
Spiced bone-in goat cooked in thick sauce
Seafood
Fish Curry
Coconut poached with fresh curry leaves and fenugreek leaves - a spicy preparation.
Kadhai Shrimp
Shrimp with fresh peppers and onion cooked in tomato gravy.
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in traditional curry sauce. Seasoned to perfection.
Shrimp Malai Curry
Shrimp Cooked in Creamy malai sauce
Indian Veg
Daal Makhani
Black lentils, tomatoes, ginger and garlic simmered overnight on slow charcoal fire, enriched with butter.
Yellow Daal Tadka
Whipped yellow moong lentins simmered until tender and tempered.
Chana Masala
Cooked chickpeas spiced with chillies and dry mango powder
Amritsari Kadai Paneer
Paneer batons prepared in our chef's innovative mixture of peppers, onion and herbal tomato coulis. Dry or gravy.
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with cashew nut and special creamy gravy.
Paneer Makhani
Paneer slices in a velvety tomato gravy enriched with.
Paneer Bhurji
Crumbled paneer tossed with onions and tomatoes
Palak Paneer
Cubes of paneer and spinach cooked to perfection.
Saag Chole
Chickpeas cooked with fresh spinach.
Mutter Paneer
Cubes of paneer mixed with peas in a creamy tomato gravy.
Navrattan Korma
Mixed vegetables delicately cooked in cream and spices
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Combination of vegetables enhanced with fresh spices.
Malai Kofta
Mouth melting minced vegetable balls in a creamy gravy
Baigan Bharta
Eggplant smoked, baked, mashed and seasoned with herbs and sauteed with onions and tomatoes
Paneer Chili Masala
Homemade Cheese cooked with fresh banana pepper and coconut gravy
Aloo Gobhi Mutter
Potatoes, cauliflower, and green peas sauteed with tomatoes, ginger and onions
Bhindi Dopiaza
Cut pieces of okra cooked with onion, ginger, bell pepper and tomatoes
Saag Paneer
Cubes of paneer and spinach cooked to perfection
Aloo Gobhi
Saag Aloo
Indo-Chinese Veg
Vegetable Coins Manchurian
House special. Golden fried vegetables dumplings in a spiced soy garlic sauce, cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions.
Cauliflower Manchurian
Golden fried cauliflower florets in a mildly spiced soy garlic sauce cooked with cilantro, celery, chilies, ginger and green onions
Paneer Manchurian
Fried Paneed cooked in manchurian sauce
Szechuan Paneer
Fried paneer cooked in spicy szechuan sauce
Indian Rice
Mutter Polao
Flavored Basmati rice with green peas
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with vegetables in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with bone-in chicken in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with lamb in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with bone-in goat in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice simmered with Jumbo shrimp in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Indo-Chinese Rice
Noodles
Bread
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
Poori (2 pcs)
Tender and puffy whole wheat bread, deep fried to golden brown
Rumali Roti
Thin hand tossed bread cooked on a convex iron griddle
Naan
Plain or butter, Leavened refined flour bread made in a tandoor
Bullet Naan
Perfect for the spice lover. Leavened refined flour bread coated with onions and green chillies made in a tandoor
Garlic Naan
Leavened refined flour bread coated with garlic made in a tandoor.
Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with onions and chilies
Lamb Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with chopped lamb
Paneer Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with Homemade paneer
Aloo Paratha
Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes
Lachha Paratha
A multi-layered bread from tandoor laced with clarified butter
Pudina Paratha
A multi-layered bread from tandoor laced with clarified butter and mint leaves
Dessert
kids Menu
Bottled Beer
wine bottle
Canyon Rd Pinot Grigio
Canyon Rd Pinot noir
Canyon Rd Sauvignon Blanc
canyon rd cabernet sauvignon
proverb merlot
proverb chardonnay
canyon rd moscato
cht ste mich cabernet sau
cht ste mich merlot
Josh Cellars Red Blend
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Eco Domini Pinot Grigio
Echo bay Sauvignon Blanc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Clove Indian Bistro, we serve authentic Indian food along with some of the favorite Indo-Chinese food which is a distinct fusion of Indian and Chinese flavors. Come stop by to try some of our delicious delicacies. We can't wait for you to join us!
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235