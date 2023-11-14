Coastal Fermentory 206 23rd Street Suite B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Brewery in Newport News, VA on 23rd St.
Location
206 23rd Street Suite B, Newport News, VA 23607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hampton Aquaplex - 1908 Coliseum Drive
No Reviews
1908 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport News
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
More near Newport News