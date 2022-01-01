Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Seafood

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine - Conyers

579 Reviews

$$

1300 Iris Dr SW

Conyers, GA 30094

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH AND TWO
Three Cheese Macaroni
SALMON & TWO SIDES

STARTERS

SALMON CAKES

$13.00

3 SALMON CAKES SERVED WITH CAJUN REMOULADE SAUCE

FRIED GREEN TOMATO APP

FRIED GREEN TOMATO APP

$10.00

4 FRIED GREEN TOMATOES SERVED WITH CAJUN REMOULADE SAUCE.

MUSSEL APP

$13.00

WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE, GARLIC, CHERRY TOMATOES, SHALLOTS SERVED FRENCH BREAD

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.00

HAND BATTERED AND FRIED SERVED WITH TOMATO FONDUE

OYSTER ROCK APP (6)

$22.00

OYSTERS SERVED ON A HALF SHELL TOPPED WITH CREAMY SPINACH, PARMESAN CHEESE AND TOASTED BREADCRUMBS.

Crabcakes

$16.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$6.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CAESAR DRESSING

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SPRING MIX WITH CUCUMBER, CHERRY TOMATO AND CARROTS

Large Gumbo ( TO GO ONLY)

$13.00

Large Seasonal Soup ( TO GO ONLY)

$13.00

CHEF'S ENTREES

SALMON & TWO SIDES

SALMON & TWO SIDES

$25.00

7OZ SALMON GRILLED, BLACKENED, OR BOURBON SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$21.00

STONE GROUND GRITS WITH ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, SHALLOTS, GARLIC & CHERRY TOMATOES IN A CREOLE SHRIMP SAUCE

FISH AND TWO

$23.00

3 PIECES OF WHITING OR CATFISH, FRIED, BLACKENED OR GRILLED WITH 2 SIDES.

FRIED CHICKEN

$22.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST AND THIGH WITH TWO SIDES. 3 WHOLE WINGS AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $2.

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$21.00

SHRIMP SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA WITH A CAJUN TOMATO BOURBON CREAM SAUCE AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE. GARNISHED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE.

CAJUN CRAWFISH PASTA

$21.00

CRAWFISH TAILS SERVED WITH PENNE PASTA WITH A CAJUN TOMATO BOURBON CREAM SAUCE AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE. GARNISHED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE.

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$21.00

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$32.00

THREE PIECES OF FISH ( CATFISH OR WHITING ), SIX FRIED SHRIMP, THREE FRIED OYSTERS SERVED ON A BED OF FRIES.

SHRIMP AND TWO SIDES

$21.00

9 SHRIMP FRIED, BLACKENED OR GRILLED SERVED WITH 2 SIDES.

GULLAH VEGAN BOWL

$17.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD, RED RICE, CAJUN CORN, BLACK-EYED PEAS, FRIED OKRA, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, TOMATOES WITH PEACH VINAIGRETTE DRESSING.

VEGAN MEAL

VEGAN MEAL

$21.00

BEYOND BEEF PATTY OR BLACK BEAN PATTY SERVED WITH QUINOA, GREEN BEANS WITH MUSHROOM AND ONIONS, AND ROASTED RED POTATOES.

CARIBBEAN CHICKEN

$21.00

CURRY CHICKEN SERVED WITH RED RICE, GREEN BEANS MUSHROOM AND ONIONS, GARNISHED WITH PLANTAINS.

CARIBBEAN SHRIMP

$21.00

CURRY SHRIMP SERVED WITH RED RICE, GREEN BEANS MUSHROOM AND ONIONS, GARNISHED WITH PLANTAINS.

D. BURGERS & SANDWICHES

COAXUM ANGUS BURGER

COAXUM ANGUS BURGER

$16.00

8OZ (PRECOOKED) ANGUS BURGER ON BRIOCHE BUN WITH BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND RED ONION SERVED WITH STEAK FRIES.

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$16.00

7 OZ FRESHLY GROUND SALMON PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN WITH CAPER MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS SERVED WITH STEAK FRIES.

VEGAN BURGER

$16.00

BEYOND BEEF PATTY OR BLACK BEAN PATTY SERVED ON BRIOCHE BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS SERVED WITH STEAK FRIES.

SIDES

Three Cheese Macaroni

$6.00

Braised Greens

$5.00

Seasoned Green Beans

$6.00

Sweet Potato Souffle

$6.00

Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Black-Eyed Peas

$5.00

BELGIUM WAFFLE

$6.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Steak Fries

$6.00

Red Rice

$5.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cajun Corn

$5.00

GRITS

$5.00

HALF DOZEN OF MUFFINS

$3.00

DOZEN OF MUFFINS

$6.00

French Bread ( Mussel Bread)

$1.00

Garlic Bread ( Pasta Bread)

$1.00

No Side

Eggs (Sunday Bruch Only)

$3.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Side of Cajun Pasta Sauce

$2.49

Side Shrimp Sauce

$2.49

BUILD YOUR OWN BOIL

All SEAFOOD BOILS ARE SERVED WITH 1 CORN & 1 POTATOES

SHRIMP 1LB BOIL (17)

$27.00

17 EASY PEEL SHRIMP, 1 CORN ON COB, 1 RED POTATO

CRAWFISH BOIL (15)

$32.00

15 CRAWFISH SERVED WITH 1 CORN AND 1 POTATO.

COAXUM'S SEAFOOD BOIL

COAXUM'S SEAFOOD BOIL

$55.00

2 SNOW CRAB LEG CLAWS, 2 CORN ON THE COB, 2 RED POTATOES & 6 SHRIMP...... NO SUBSTITUTES

1\2 Lb Cluster

$20.00Out of stock

Large Group Deposits

13-19 Guests

$100.00

20-29 Guests

$150.00

30-39 Guests

$200.00

40-49 Guests

$250.00

50-59 Guests

$300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cooking has been a part of Harry's life ever since he was a kid. Growing up with six siblings, he quickly found his place in the kitchen and hasn't let go since. Inspired by his local cuisine outside of Charleston, as Harry grew up, he threw dinner parties as opportunities to impress guests with his take on low country cuisine. Now after a long career, Harry's come out of retirement to open up a restaurant true to his roots -- a modern take on Southern-American cuisine with influences from the southeastern shore and the Sea Islands along the Atlantic coast.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Website

Location

1300 Iris Dr SW, Conyers, GA 30094

Directions

Gallery
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine image
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine image
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine image
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine image

