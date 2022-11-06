Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Fulshear

Restaurant header imageView gallery

27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE

SUITE #500

Fulshear, TX 77441

Popular Items

Nutella
Mocha
Chicken & Spinach

Coffee & Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with foam

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Brewed fresh daily

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Many choices for many palates!

Flat White

$4.50

Specialties

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich brew

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Mint Choc Chip Latte

$4.95+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.95+

GIngerbread Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Latte

$4.95+

Cococcinos

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Mocha Cococcino

Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Smoothies

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Almond milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Avocado Smoothie

$6.95+
Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Daily Fix

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Almond Milk, vanilla syrup, peanut butter, banana and protein powder blended with ice until smooth

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Fresh Melon

$6.95Out of stock

Tropical Peach

$6.95+Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$6.95+

Classic Favorites

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine tea mixed with sugar and fresh mint

Arnold Palmer

$2.99+

Ready Drinks

Bottle Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water - Ozarka

$1.75

Vitamin water

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cup of Milk

$1.50+

San pellegrino

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo chico

$3.50

Perrier

$2.95

Mexican fanta

$3.50

Kids juice

$1.95

Sweet Crepes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream

Carrot Cake Crepe

$10.95

Cheesecake

$10.95

Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Cinnamon & Sugar

Cinnamon & Sugar

$7.95

Crepe sprinkled with cinnamon sugar inside and outside and topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Crepe filled with cinnamon butter cream and rolled into the shape of a cinnamon roll. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar

Coco Classic

Coco Classic

$7.95

Peanut butter, strawberry jelly and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Coco's Crepe

Coco's Crepe

$8.95

Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Crepe AU Miel

$9.95

Crepe Suzette

$9.95
Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.95

Dulce de Leche, toasted almonds and choice of strawberries or sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Lemon Custard

$8.95

Creme brulee and lemon reduction topped with powdered sugar and vanilla custard

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella topped with powdered sugar

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard

White Choc. Raspberry

White Choc. Raspberry

$10.95

White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote

Savory Crepes

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95
Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken & Avocado

$11.95

Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Baby Greens, Jalapeno & Mozzarella Cheese Drizzled with Chipotle Glaze

Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Chicken & Vegetables

$10.95
Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$9.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Ham & Mozzarella

Ham & Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

LA Jardiniere

$9.95
Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Moroccan Crepe

Moroccan Crepe

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

Paninis

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a croissant

Caprese

Caprese

$8.95

Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread, Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown. Make it a Madame by adding an egg on top!

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.95

Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken

Moroccan Sausage

Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Panini & Fruit Combo

$9.95

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon

Waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

CYO

CYO Sweet Crepe

CYO Sweet Crepe

$8.95

Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Crepe

CYO Savory Crepe

$8.95

Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45

Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Waffle

CYO Savory Waffle

$9.45

Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

CMBO Soup & Salad

CMBO Soup & Salad

$8.95

Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!

Coco's Classic Salad

Coco's Classic Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95
Side Coco Salad

Side Coco Salad

$4.95
Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$4.95

Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch, topped with shredded mozzarella

Beef & Lentil Moroccan Soup

$5.95

Gelato

ONE Scoop

ONE Scoop

$3.75
TWO Scoops

TWO Scoops

$5.75
ONE Scoop (Copy)

ONE Scoop (Copy)

$3.75

Pastries

7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$2.95

H

$2.95Out of stock

Brownie

$2.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake - NY Style

$4.95
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$5.95
Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Lave Cake

$3.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.95

Lemon Coconut Macaron (1 Qty)

$1.95
Macarons - 2

Macarons - 2

$4.99

Macarons - Dozen

$26.95

Mascarpone Slice

$4.95
Muffin

Muffin

$3.50
Oreo Brownie

Oreo Brownie

$2.95

Pound Cake

$2.50
Scone

Scone

$2.95
Bread puddin

Bread puddin

$3.50

Crepe of the Month

Moroccan Chicken & Olive

$11.95

Pizza Crepe

$10.95

Peach Melba Crepe

$10.95

Red velvet Crepe

$10.95Out of stock

Brioche French Toast

$10.95

Cookies and Cream Crepe

$10.95

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$10.95

Ultimate Feast

$14.95

Mugs

Yellow Coco Mug

$9.95

Espresso Cup Set

$14.95

Water Bottle

$19.95

Pink Coco Mug

$11.95

Heart Health Mug

$9.95

Clothing

Coco Shirt

$14.95

Coco Cap

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Cap

$10.00

Coffee Beans

Colombia Tolima

Colombia Tolima

$9.95
Velvet Espresso

Velvet Espresso

$9.95
Costa Rica Terrazu

Costa Rica Terrazu

$9.95
Mexico Dark Roast

Mexico Dark Roast

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Location

27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE, SUITE #500, Fulshear, TX 77441

Directions

