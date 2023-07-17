Coco Crepes & Coffee - Richmond Richmond
3303 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
seasonal items
coffee espresso
coffee specialties
classic favorite
cococcinos
Dark Mocha Cococcino
Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream
White Mocha Cococcinos
Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream
Vanilla Cococcino
Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream
Caramel Cococcino
Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream
gelato + sorbet
smoothies
Coco Loco
Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato
Apple Crisp
Cinnamon Apples, Almond Milk, Banana, Apple Juice, Vanilla Gelato
Power Up
Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder
Skinny Mini
Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla Gelato
The Daily Fix
Banana, Hazelnut Syrup, Double Espresso Shot, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Gelato
Berry Berry
Mixed Berries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Gelato
Tropical Kiss
Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato
Coco Green
Spinach, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Splash Of Orange Juice