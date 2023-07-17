seasonal items

Red Velvet Crepe

$10.95

coffee espresso

Double Shot

$3.25
Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso, Foamed Milk

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso, Whipped Cream

Espresso Affogato

$4.75

Espresso, Your Choice of Gelato

Moroccan Cortado

$4.75

Espresso, Vanilla, Steam Milk, Foamed Milk

Flat White

$4.50

Double Espresso, Frothed Milk

coffee specialties

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

Espresso, White Mocha, Heavy Cream Served Over Ice

Americano

$3.25+
Cafe Latte

$4.25+
Caramel Crisp

$4.50+
House Coffee

$2.25+
Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+
Cappuccino

$4.25+
Organic Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

$4.75+

classic favorite

Lemonade

$3.25+
Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Served with Whipped Cream

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+
Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.25+
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

cococcinos

Dark Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

White Mocha Cococcinos

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

gelato + sorbet

1 Scoop

$3.75
2 Scoops

$5.75

smoothies

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Cinnamon Apples, Almond Milk, Banana, Apple Juice, Vanilla Gelato

Power Up

$6.39+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla Gelato

The Daily Fix

$6.39+

Banana, Hazelnut Syrup, Double Espresso Shot, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Gelato

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Mixed Berries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Gelato

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Coco Green

$6.39+

Spinach, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Splash Of Orange Juice

soups + salads

Soup

$4.95
Coco's House Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Peppery Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons With Caesar Dressing

Soup + Salad

$8.95