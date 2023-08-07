ZOA Moroccan Kitchen - Richmond ZOA Richmond
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
ZOA Moroccan Kitchen is a fast-casual dining restaurant with two Houston locations and one more on the way! Our menu consists of bread, salad bowls, and sandwiches that feature halal options and vegetable toppings.
Location
3303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery
