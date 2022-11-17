  • Home
Communion Wine Bar 567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C

No reviews yet

567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C

Mountain Village, CO 81435

Order Again

Sparkling by the Glass

Nicolas Feuilliatte GLS

$15.00+

La Cappuccina GLS

$8.50+

Glug Glug

$20.00

Buckel Syrah Pet Nat GLS

$9.00+

White by the Glass

Lab Vinho Verde GLS

$4.50+

La Cappucina Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$6.00+

Granbazan Albariño GLS

$7.50+

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.00+

Brand Wiessb GLS

$13.00+

Fog Scape Chard GLS

$5.50+

Ramey Chard Ft Ross GLS

$10.00+

Mas Candi QX GLS

$9.00+

Casa Magoni Viognier GLS

$13.00+Out of stock

Cellar Frisach Garnaxta Blanca GLS

$4.50+

Emilio Moro Polvorete Godello GLS

$4.00+

Gauchezco Torrentes GLS

$4.50+

Mastroberardino Fiano GLS

$7.00+

Oremus Tokaji GLS

$29.00+

Peza do Rei Godello GLS

$9.00+Out of stock

Peza do Rei Godello GLS

$8.50+

Saint Veran Bourgogne GV

$8.00+Out of stock

Torre Dei Beati Pecorino GLS

$8.00+

Zlatan Took Marina

$0.00+

Bruma Plan B GLS

$8.00+

Rose by the Glass

Buckel Rose GLS

$6.00+

Cherche Midi Rose GLS

$5.00+

Escarelle Jun 21 GSM GLS

$12.00+

Led Rascasses Rose GLS

$6.50+

Red by the Glass

Brezza Barbera

$6.50+

Bruma Plan B GLS

$8.00+

Buckel Cabernet Franc GLS

$8.00+

Buckel Cinsualt GLS

$8.00+

Buckel Red Blend GLS

$9.00+

Buckel Zinfandel GLS

$7.00+

Dom de Beaurenard CDR GLS

$7.00+

Domains les Gryphees Fluerie GLS

$8.00+

Emilio Bulfon Piculti GLS

$6.00+

Fluerie

$28.00

Julien Cecillon Syrah GLS

$6.00+

La Togata Brunello GLS

$16.00+

Lurbira Garnacha GLS

$5.50+

Palacios Mancia GLS

$7.00+

Pineau D'Aunis GLS

$4.50+

San Salvatore Aglianico

$6.00+

Skouras Megas Oenos GLS

$8.50+

Villa Cerna Chianti GLS

$6.50+

Jeremie Pic Noir

$22.00

Omen Cab

$17.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Cesarini Sforza Rose

$70.00

LA Cappuccina Villa Buri

$90.00

White by the Bottle

Bruma Plan B SB

$55.00

Buckel Vermentino

$45.00

Casa Magoni Manaz

$55.00

DM Meix Foulot Mercurey

$105.00

Dom Dubuet-Monthelie

$225.00

El Zatzal Godello

$80.00

Enfield 'Citrine' Chardonnay

$80.00

Hold Elbling

$55.00

JJ Prum Riesling

$130.00

LA Cappuccina Basaltik

$45.00

Meurgey-Croses Saint Veran

$120.00

Peza do Rei Godello

$85.00

Sutcliffe Sig Chardonnay

$80.00

Sutcliffe White Blend

$65.00

Torre dei Beati Pecorino

$80.00

Rose by the Bottle

Buckel Family Rosé

$55.00

Rojac Borac Orange

$75.00

Troon Riesling

$70.00

Red by the Bottle

Ada Nada Elisa Rombone

$160.00

Ada Nada Valeirano

$125.00

Alexana 'Revana'PN

$150.00

Arista Pinot Noir

$165.00

Bilo Idro Plavac Mali

$45.00

Brezza Barbera

$65.00

Buckel Cabernet Franc

$60.00

Buckel Cinsault

$70.00

Buckel Red Blend

$70.00

Buckel Zinfandel

$55.00

Camino Garnacha

$50.00

Castilla did Ama Haiku

$150.00

Castillo di Ama 2008

$185.00

Cesaro Aglianico

$50.00

Conti 2000 Nebbiolo Blend

$550.00

Conti 2005 Nebbiolo Blend

$375.00

Conti 2007 Nebbiolo Blend

$325.00

Corbin St Emilion

$85.00

DM de LA Jaufrette CDP

$145.00

Dom. de la Jaufrette CDP

$145.00

Donatella Colombini BDM

$350.00

Elena Fucci Aglianico

$125.00

Emilio Moro Malleous

$375.00

Far Mountain 'Fission'

$155.00

Julien Cecillon Syrah

$55.00

Muller-Ruprecht 'Rot'

$45.00

Musar Levantine

$80.00

Nada Fiorenzo Seifele

$225.00

Pierre Jean St Joseph

$120.00Out of stock

Pierre Muergey St Veran PN

$200.00

Railsback Nolan Ranch Syrah

$95.00

Sutcliffe Cab Franc

$85.00

Tenuta La Fuga

$165.00

Tenuta Scersce Rosso

$65.00

Valenciso Reservation Tempranillo

$110.00

Valenciso Tempranillo

$150.00

Villa Spinoza Amarone

$750.00

Gin

Gin Agricolo

$18.00

Monkey 47

$22.00

Rum

Clement XO

$20.00

Tequila

Cayeya Blanco

$18.00

Cayeya Reposado

$40.00

Fuentesca 11yr

$140.00

Fuentesca 15yr

$225.00

Fuentesca 8yr

$95.00

Montagave Blanco

$20.00

Tapatio Extra Anejo

$40.00

Volans Reposado

$25.00

Wild Common Blanco

$22.00

Avion Cristalino

$30.00

Whiskey

Town Branch Bourbon

$15.00

Alter Ego Rye

$18.00

Doc Swinsons Alter Ego

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Aberlour 12

$20.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Calvados/Armagnac

$25.00

Mezcal

Erstwhile Arrogueno-Espadin

$24.00

Erstwhile Tobala Ancestral

$24.00

Erstwinle Tepeztate

$20.00

Apertivo

Forthave Apertivo

$12.00

Digestivo

Amaro Essenziale

$18.00

Forthave Amaro

$20.00

Beer

Athletic Lite N\A

$5.00

Athletic Golden N\A

$5.00

Stronghouse Lager

$6.00

Stronghouse Ginger Blonde

$6.00

Wild Edge

$12.00

N/A Bevs

Sparkling water

$8.00

Still water

$4.00

Space Tea

$5.00

Conserva

Bread

$6.00

Chickpea Crisps

$4.00

Caviar Special

$175.00

Clams Brine

$8.00

Cockles

$10.00

Cod

$8.00

Mussels Escabeche

$10.00

Octopus Olive oil

$14.00

Razor Clams

$10.00

Smoked Trout

$18.00

Squid Ink

$8.00

Squid Olive Oil

$14.00

White Asparagus

$6.00

Charcuterie

Barely Buzzed Cheddar

$10.00

Bread

$6.00

Carr Valley Mobay

$12.00

Crackers

$4.00

Crudite and Hummus

$10.00

Duck Prosciutto

$12.00

Eiffel Tower Brie

$8.00

Finnochiona

$12.00

Manchego

$10.00

Moon Cheese

$12.00

Nuts

$4.00

Olives

$6.00

Saucisson Basque

$12.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C, Mountain Village, CO 81435

Directions

