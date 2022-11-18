A map showing the location of Conti Canteen Continental Tire ClintonView gallery

Conti Canteen Continental Tire Clinton

3000 Continental Parkway

Clinton, MS 39056

Online Sandwich Station

Turkey

$4.25

Ham

$3.75

Club

$4.99

BLT

$3.99

Grilled Veggie

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Online Extras

Fill Conti Cup

Add Chips

$0.99

Yogurt Parfait

$2.25

Snacks

Online Flat Bread Pizza

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$5.75

Pepperoni Flatbread

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Meat Lover

$7.00

Veggie Pizza

$6.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$5.50

Pizza

Pepperoni

$5.50

Pepperoni/Sausage

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

BBQ Chicken

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3000 Continental Parkway, Clinton, MS 39056

Dutch's Oven
orange star4.9 • 100
803 E Northside Dr Clinton, MS 39056
View restaurantnext
