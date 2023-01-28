Convenient Vegan 12210 Larchmere Blvd

BG picView gallery

Convenient Vegan

No reviews yet

12210 Larchmere Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44120

Popular Items

Philly Cheese steak eggrolls 3
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

Special of the day

Thursday Special

Thursday Special

$15.15Out of stock

Today’s special is a delicious Spinach Alfredo that comes with a fresh salad and garlic bread

Friday Rice Bowl Special

$12.12Out of stock

Flavorful steamed rice toped with seasonal farm fresh vegetables. This weeks highlight is coconut curried butternut squash.

Saturday Breakfast Special

$15.00

Chefs choice of Breakfast items.

Monday Wing day

$12.12

Crispy Cauliflower Wings served with celery sticks and side of ranch. Comes in flavors choose your option.

Main Meal

Vegan Polish Boy with your choice of 1 selected side
Royal Burger Meal

Royal Burger Meal

$18.18

Plant based patty stuffed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Burger topped with mayo, bbq sauce, pickle, tomato and lettuce with choice of 2 selected sides

CV Burger Meal

CV Burger Meal

$17.17

Seasoned Plant based patty topped with mayo, ketchup, pickle, onion, tomato and lettuce with choice of 2 selected side

Chickpea Burger Meal

Chickpea Burger Meal

$14.14

Homemade Chickpea patty infused with onions and peppers seasoned to perfection, served with Mayo, bbq sauce, tomato, spinach and melted cheese Choice of 2 selected sides

Vegan Polish Boy Meal

Vegan Polish Boy Meal

$14.14

Vegan sausage topped with homemade vegan coleslaw, fries and bbq sauce with choice of 2 selected sides

Steak Philly Meal

Steak Philly Meal

$18.18

Plant based meat, load with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese blend on roll. Topped with your choice or regular mayo or spicy mayo with choice of 2 selected sides

Chick'n Philly Meal

Chick'n Philly Meal

$17.17

Plant based chick'n, loaded with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese blend on a roll. Topped with your choice or regular mayo or spicy mayo. choice of 2 selected side

Lasagna Meal

Lasagna Meal

$18.18

Homemade lasagna packed with fresh veggies topped with a special cheese blend. Choose 2 sides

Salads

Farm fresh kale coarsely chopped and lightly marinated in our zesty signature dressing
Super Green Salad

Super Green Salad

$7.77+

Crisp medley of everything green arugula, spinach, kale, cucumber and sprouts your choice of dressing

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$7.77+

Fresh spring mix topped with seasonal veggies representing the seven colors of the rainbow served with side of our signature dressings

Sandwiches

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$14.14

Plant based meat, load with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese blend on roll. Topped with your choice or regular mayo or spicy mayo

Chickpea Burger

Chickpea Burger

$11.11

Chickpea patty infused with onions, peppers and seasoned to perfection served on a sesame bun with cheez, spinach, tomato, onions and a side of our house sauce.

Royal Burger

Royal Burger

$14.14

Plant based patty stuffed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Burger topped with mayo, bbq sauce, pickle, tomato and lettuce

CV Burger

CV Burger

$13.13

Seasoned Plant based patty topped with mayo, ketchup, pickle, onion, tomato and lettuce

Vegan Polish Boy

Vegan Polish Boy

$11.11

Vegan sausage topped with homemade vegan coleslaw, fries and bbq sauce

Chick'n Philly

Chick'n Philly

$13.13

Plant based chick'n loaded with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese blend on roll. Topped with your choice or regular mayo or spicy mayo

Wraps, Rolls & Quesadillas

Philly Cheese steak eggrolls 3

Philly Cheese steak eggrolls 3

$12.12

Plant based grounds with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese made with gluten free eggroll wraps. Side of spicy mayo dipping sauce

Chick'n Philly Eggrolls 3

Chick'n Philly Eggrolls 3

$12.12

Plant based chick'n with onions, assorted peppers, mushrooms, vegan cheese made with gluten free eggroll wraps. Side of spicy mayo dipping sauce

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$12.12

Plant based chicken seasoned with a blend of jerk spices melted with assorted vegan cheese and a side of sour cream

BBQ Chickpea wrap

$11.11

This protein wrap is filled with homemade bbq chickpea patty ,spinach and peppers. served with a side of Ranch sauce

Sides

Seasoned mixed greens
Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.55

Fries topped with a homemade blend of butter, garlic, parsley and vegan parmesan cheese

Soulful Greens

Soulful Greens

$5.55

Mixture of greens locally sourced and seasonally grown collard, mustard and turnip. Served with cornbread.

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$5.55Out of stock

Glorious blend of vegan cheese, special seasonings and oat milk

Fries

Fries

$4.44

Golden crispy fries

Gluten-Free Mac N Cheez

$5.55

Soups

Orange Lentil Dumpling Soup 12oz

Orange Lentil Dumpling Soup 12oz

$5.55

Hearty orange lentil soup infused with fresh onions, garlic seasonal veggies and homestyle dumplings

Hearty Chili

Hearty Chili

$5.55

Homemade chili with your choice of toppings (cheese, onions, sour cream) served with a side of oyster cracker or cornbread

Vegetable noodle soup

$5.55Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.55Out of stock

Dessert

This sweet potato pound cake is tender, warmly spiced and loaded with flavor. Topped with a sweet creamy coconut glaze
Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

$4.44

Tender and warmly spiced homemade cake, loaded with flavor! Topped with a creamy coconut glaze

Chocolate chip cookies (2)

$2.22

Pumpkin cake

$4.44

Pumpkin spice and everything nice all in moist cake.

Gluten -free Chocolate Cake

$4.44

Drinks

Super Food Energy Elixirs by Urban Farm Doctors
Purple reign

Purple reign

$4.44

A luxurious royal and velvety purple experience. Made from alkaline water, pineapple juice, hibiscus flowers, acai berry, agave nectar, 72 trace minerals, and pink Himalayan salt.

Pineapple Turmeric

Pineapple Turmeric

$4.44

Affectionately known as the "Happy Drink" Made from alkaline water, pineapple juice, turmeric, vanilla bean, ginger, black pepper, 72 trace minerals.

Soursop Pina Colada

Soursop Pina Colada

$4.44

Nicknamed Ambrosia made from the soursop fruit, coconut milk, pineapple juice, sea moss, agave nectar, vanilla bean, and 72 trace minerals.

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$4.44

An exotically delicious blend of flavors that create an unforgettably cathartic experience. Made from alkaline water, lemons, lavender flowers, cane sugar, hibiscus flowers, acai berries, and 72 trace minerals.

Morniga Lemonade

Morniga Lemonade

$4.44Out of stock

Earthy green, light and minty with a rich lemon tinge. Made from alkaline water, moringa oleifera leaf, lemons, pineapple juice, agave nectar, lemon grass, peppermint, 72 trace minerals

Plasma Punch

Plasma Punch

$4.44

A rich regenerative apple delight Made from organic apple juice, beets, ginger, clove, and 72 trace minerals.

Chakra Blu

Chakra Blu

$4.44Out of stock

Its like heavens hydrating nectar. made from organic coconut puree, blue spirulina, butterfly pea flower, 72 trace minerals and pink Himalayan salt.

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

$4.44Out of stock

Made from seasonal pure organic (seeded) Watermelon.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.22

16.9 oz of Deer Park spring water

Vanilla Hemp milk

Vanilla Hemp milk

$4.44Out of stock

Homemade hemp milk lightly sweetened made with 4 simple ingredients hemp hearts, spring water, agave nectar, and vanilla.

Chocolate Hemp Milk

Chocolate Hemp Milk

$4.44

Homemade hemp milk lightly sweetened with agave. Simple ingredients like hemp hearts, spring water, cocoa powder, agave nectar, and vanilla. Nothing like the carton milk! Served cold or frozen for freshness.

Fruit juices

$2.22

Gingerale

$2.22

Sparkling water

$3.33

Ginger shots 1

$3.00

Ginger shots 2

$5.00

Sauces

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Tomatoes and onions

$0.50

Royal dressing

$0.50

Onion vinaigrette dressing

$0.50

Italian dressing

$0.50

Take out brunch

Takeout Brunch

$20.00

Buffet Brunch

Buffet Brunch

$30.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Plant-based food service company promoting conscious clean eating located in Cleveland Ohio providing catering, delivery, carryout, meal prep, cooking classes and support group.

Location

12210 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120

Directions

