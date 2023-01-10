CooCooCachoo Flushing 133-33 39th Avenue, Flushing, NY11354

  • Home
Order Again

COOCOO'S SIGNATURE SANDWICHS CooCoo鸡肉堡

Rock CooCoo 脆脆堡

$8.99

Our Signature Crispy Chicken Sandwich

CooCoo on Fire 香辣堡

$8.99

Signature Crispy Chicken, but which is so HOT

Islander CooCoo 海岛照烧鸡肉堡

$9.50

House marinated chicken with grilled pineapple, so Tropical！

Camper CooCoo 当家烤鸡堡

$9.50

Our Ultimate Way to Grill the Chicken

CooCoo Cod 混进来的好多鱼堡

$10.99

Filet-Coo-Fish- the surfer's mainstay

CooCoo Gua Gua 牛油果 汉堡

$11.99

Cooris 枫糖鸡肉堡

$11.99

Free one Sandwich 送一个汉堡 Coupon use only

WRAPPER COOCOO CooCoo鸡肉卷

CooCoo Original Wrap 香脆鸡肉卷（不辣）

$8.99

CooCoo Hot Wrap 香脆鸡肉卷（辣）

$8.99

CooCoo Wang 老北京王叔鸡肉卷

$9.50

Beijing style chicken wrapper with cucumber and a hint of sweet sauce

CooCoo Jose Jose墨西哥风味鸡肉卷

$9.50

Salsa, queso and more Mexican flavors

COOCOO WINGS CooCoo鸡翅

Crispy CooCoo 香脆鸡翅 (2 pcs)

$3.75

Hot & Spicy 劲辣鸡翅 (2 pcs)

$3.75

Yuzu CooCoo 柚子蜜制烤翅 (2 pcs)

$3.75

Garlic Aioli 蒜香鸡翅 ( 2pcs)

$3.75

Crispy CooCoo 香脆鸡翅 (4 pcs)

$6.99

Hot & Spicy 劲辣鸡翅 (4 pcs)

$6.99

Yuzu CooCoo 柚子蜜制烤翅 (4 pcs)

$6.99

Garlic Aioli 蒜香鸡翅 (4 pcs)

$6.99

Crispy CooCoo 香脆鸡翅 (8 pcs)

$13.50

Hot & Spicy 劲辣鸡翅 (8 pcs)

$13.50

Yuzu CooCoo 柚子蜜制烤翅 (8 pcs)

$13.50

Garlic Aioli 蒜香鸡翅 (8 pcs)

$13.50

COOCOO KATSU CooCoo鸡排

Original Katsu 原味酥脆鸡排

$5.99

COOCOO ON-THE-SIDE CooCoo小食

CooCoo Fresh-Cut Fries 薯条

$4.50

Onion Ring 洋葱圈

$4.50

Cheese Sticks 芝士条

$4.50

Popcorn Chicken Bites 鸡米花

$5.50

CooCoo Fillet 鸡柳

$5.50

Waffle Chicken 华夫鸡

$12.99

Truffle Fries 松露薯条

$6.99

Free One Snack 送小食 Coupon use only(不包含Truffle&Waffle)

Drum Sticks 4p 翅根

$4.99

MAKE IT COOCOO'S WAY CooCoo套餐和便当

Combo A 套餐A

$12.75

1 Sandwich / Wrap + Fries + Drink 堡/卷任选+薯条+饮料

Combo B 套餐B

$15.75

1 Sandwich / Wrap + 2pcs CooCoo Wings + Fries + Drink 堡/卷任选+脆脆CooCoo鸡翅1对+薯条和饮料

COOCOO DIPS

CooCoo C-ignature CooCoo特调酱

$1.25

Woosabi 芥末酱

$1.25

Thai Lover 泰味酱

$1.25

CooCoo Ai-O-li 大蒜很友好酱

$1.25

Baby Ray's Hot 辣酱

$1.25

Sweet Honey 蜂蜜酱

$1.25

Chipotle Chili 墨西哥辣酱

$1.25

Truffle Sauce 松露酱

$2.00

Extra Hot Pot Lover 干碟

$0.50

Extra Sun Dried Plum 多梅子粉

$0.50

Extra Oriental Cumin孜然

$0.50

Beverage

Bottle Water 瓶装水

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
