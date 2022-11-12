Cooper's Food and Drink
No reviews yet
5928 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
Fried, crispy, and seasoned with your choice of lemon pepper, Cajun or citrus chili
Nachos
House fried tortilla chips piled high with olives, black beans, jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa, and guac with your choice of chorizo, chicken, or beef and drizzled in sour cream
Caprese Bites
Slices of toasted baguette topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Charcuterie Plate
Capicola ham, Coppa and Genoa salami, slices of smoked provolone, bleu cheese and brie along with toasted bread, stoneground mustard and house jam
Sliders
Choose between our classic slider with house-made sauce, cheddar cheese, pickle and onion; or our tangy slider with pulled pork and house-made slaw
Taquitos
House-made slow roasted pork, wrapped and mixed with mozzarella cheese. Served up pico de gallo and guac
Pretzel
10 oz Bavarian pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce, honey mustard and stone ground mustard
Tater Tots Appetizer
Onion Rings
Fries Appetizer
Pickle Spears
Fried to order, the perfect combination of crispy and salty, served with house sauce
Hummus Plate
Creamy house made-roasted red pepper and garlic hummus, served with an assortment of fresh vegetables, and toasted pita bread
Entrees
Mac and Cheese
Smoky, creamy cheese sauce topped with garlic and herb bread crumbs toasted to perfection
Fried Chicken
Choice of dark meat thighs, or white meat breasts, served with house slaw and a side
Pub Steak
8oz marinated Cali-cut steak cooked to order, and topped with garlic and bleu cheese compound butter, served with your choice of side and garlic bread
Marfredo
A blend of white and red sauce, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on a bed of pasta topped with grilled chicken breast
Fish and Chips
Two 6 oz beer-battered fillet served with house slaw, fries, and herbed tartar aioli
Cooper's Bolognese
Pasta tossed in an authentic, robust house made meat sauce served with garlic bread
Soup and Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, garlic croutons, drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and our house-made croutons
Cobb Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado, ble cheese crumbles, bacon and black olives
Garden Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, house-made croutons, and cheddar jack cheese
Taco Salad
Fried crispy tortilla shell, filled with salad mix, cheese, olives, black beans, chorizo, sour cream and pico de gallo
Soup and Salad
Caesar or garden side salad served with your choice of one of our house-made soups
Lobster Bisque
A velvety and creamy favorite
Vegan Chili
A creamy vegetarian mix of broccoli, cheddar, and spices
Side Caesar
Side Garden
Soup Du Jour
Prepared daily! Please be aware, this can sometimes contain nuts and dairy!
Sandwiches
Beef Weck
Caraway Kaiser roll dipped in au jus with a hefty portion of roast beef and served with horse radish aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and boneless thigh, house-made slaw, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and honey mustard
Cuban
Toasted baguette, pulled pork, ham, pickle, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese
NW Fishwich
Batter-fried fish with lettuce, tomato, and pickle served on a large pub bun with herbed tartar aioli
Italian
Toasted sub roll, romaine, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette, oregano, smoked provolone, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and capicola
Coopers Philly
Roast beef, caramelized onionsss, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with provolone
Grilled Cheese
Smoked provolone and brie (pairs well with our lobster bisque!)
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh buffalo mozzarella melted over roasted tomatoes, and house made chimichurri
Burgers
Classic Burger
6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, and topped with our house sauce
Cowboy Burger
6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, topped with cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickle, and tomato
Bacon Bleu Burger
6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house-made BBQ, arugula, red onion, bleu cheese, bacon, compound butter, and topped with frizzled onions
Lamb Burger
6 oz hand-pressed ground lamb, goat cheese, arugula, chimichurri, and tomatoes
Southwest Burger
Hand-pressed Impossible patty with house-made roasted corn salsa, house-made chimichurri, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Pizza/Flatbread
Truffle + Brie
Truffle oil, brie, apple, and arugula
Pepperoni + Onion
Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, and caramelized onions
Sweet Pork
Pulled pork, mozzarella, pineapple slices, and sweet chili sauce
Chicken + Bacon
Alfredo, ranch, chicken, bacon, and red onions
Margherita
Mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, garlic oil, and balsamic glaze
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
House-made BBQ, chicken, bacon, onions, and cheese
Chimichurri Flatbread
Marinara, spinach, onions, mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken. Topped with house-made chimichurri.
Onion + Goat Cheese Flatbread
Caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, basil, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze
Brussel + Bacon Flatbread
Caramelized onions, roasted Brussel sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze