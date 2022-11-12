Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cooper's Food and Drink

review star

No reviews yet

5928 N 26th St

Tacoma, WA 98407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pretzel

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Fried, crispy, and seasoned with your choice of lemon pepper, Cajun or citrus chili

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

House fried tortilla chips piled high with olives, black beans, jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa, and guac with your choice of chorizo, chicken, or beef and drizzled in sour cream

Caprese Bites

Caprese Bites

$13.00

Slices of toasted baguette topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Capicola ham, Coppa and Genoa salami, slices of smoked provolone, bleu cheese and brie along with toasted bread, stoneground mustard and house jam

Sliders

Sliders

$14.00

Choose between our classic slider with house-made sauce, cheddar cheese, pickle and onion; or our tangy slider with pulled pork and house-made slaw

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

House-made slow roasted pork, wrapped and mixed with mozzarella cheese. Served up pico de gallo and guac

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

10 oz Bavarian pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce, honey mustard and stone ground mustard

Tater Tots Appetizer

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Fries Appetizer

$7.00
Pickle Spears

Pickle Spears

$13.00

Fried to order, the perfect combination of crispy and salty, served with house sauce

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Creamy house made-roasted red pepper and garlic hummus, served with an assortment of fresh vegetables, and toasted pita bread

Entrees

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Smoky, creamy cheese sauce topped with garlic and herb bread crumbs toasted to perfection

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Choice of dark meat thighs, or white meat breasts, served with house slaw and a side

Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$21.00

8oz marinated Cali-cut steak cooked to order, and topped with garlic and bleu cheese compound butter, served with your choice of side and garlic bread

Marfredo

Marfredo

$18.00

A blend of white and red sauce, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on a bed of pasta topped with grilled chicken breast

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Two 6 oz beer-battered fillet served with house slaw, fries, and herbed tartar aioli

Cooper's Bolognese

Cooper's Bolognese

$18.00

Pasta tossed in an authentic, robust house made meat sauce served with garlic bread

Soup and Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, garlic croutons, drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and our house-made croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh salad mix topped with grilled chicken, egg, tomato, avocado, ble cheese crumbles, bacon and black olives

Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh spring mix topped with tomatoes, black olives, onions, cucumbers, house-made croutons, and cheddar jack cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

Fried crispy tortilla shell, filled with salad mix, cheese, olives, black beans, chorizo, sour cream and pico de gallo

Soup and Salad

$13.50

Caesar or garden side salad served with your choice of one of our house-made soups

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

A velvety and creamy favorite

Vegan Chili

$7.00

A creamy vegetarian mix of broccoli, cheddar, and spices

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side Garden

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Prepared daily! Please be aware, this can sometimes contain nuts and dairy!

Sandwiches

Beef Weck

Beef Weck

$15.00

Caraway Kaiser roll dipped in au jus with a hefty portion of roast beef and served with horse radish aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded and boneless thigh, house-made slaw, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and honey mustard

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

Toasted baguette, pulled pork, ham, pickle, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese

NW Fishwich

NW Fishwich

$17.00

Batter-fried fish with lettuce, tomato, and pickle served on a large pub bun with herbed tartar aioli

Italian

Italian

$16.00

Toasted sub roll, romaine, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette, oregano, smoked provolone, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and capicola

Coopers Philly

Coopers Philly

$16.00

Roast beef, caramelized onionsss, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with provolone

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked provolone and brie (pairs well with our lobster bisque!)

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella melted over roasted tomatoes, and house made chimichurri

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.00

6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, and topped with our house sauce

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house seasoning, topped with cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickle, and tomato

Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

6 oz hand-pressed chuck brisket patty with house-made BBQ, arugula, red onion, bleu cheese, bacon, compound butter, and topped with frizzled onions

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$17.00

6 oz hand-pressed ground lamb, goat cheese, arugula, chimichurri, and tomatoes

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Hand-pressed Impossible patty with house-made roasted corn salsa, house-made chimichurri, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pizza/Flatbread

Truffle + Brie

Truffle + Brie

$21.00Out of stock

Truffle oil, brie, apple, and arugula

Pepperoni + Onion

Pepperoni + Onion

$20.00

Pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella, and caramelized onions

Sweet Pork

Sweet Pork

$20.00

Pulled pork, mozzarella, pineapple slices, and sweet chili sauce

Chicken + Bacon

Chicken + Bacon

$21.00

Alfredo, ranch, chicken, bacon, and red onions

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, garlic oil, and balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

House-made BBQ, chicken, bacon, onions, and cheese

Chimichurri Flatbread

Chimichurri Flatbread

$16.00

Marinara, spinach, onions, mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken. Topped with house-made chimichurri.

Onion + Goat Cheese Flatbread

Onion + Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, basil, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze

Brussel + Bacon Flatbread

Brussel + Bacon Flatbread

$16.00

Caramelized onions, roasted Brussel sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids

Kids Strips w/ side

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese w/ side

$8.25

Kids Sliders w/ side

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ side

$9.00

Drinks

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer Soda

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer Soda

$4.00
Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

$4.00
Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Soda

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00Out of stock
Henry Weinhard's Black Cherry Cream Soda

Henry Weinhard's Black Cherry Cream Soda

$4.00

T-Shirts

X Small T-Shirt

$20.00

X Small V Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Small V Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium V Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Large V Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

X Large T-Shirt

$20.00

X Large V Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeves

X Small Long Sleeve

$25.00

X Small V Neck Long Sleeve

$25.00

Small Long Sleeve

$25.00

Small V Neck Long Sleeve

$25.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$25.00

Medium V Neck Long Sleeve

$25.00

Large Long Sleeve

$25.00

Large V Neck Long Sleeve

$25.00

X Large Long Sleeve

$25.00