Coroco Coffee Roasters - Sycamore 224 South California Street
224 South California Street
Sycamore, IL 60178
Drinks Menu
Coffee Drinks
- Americano
Freshly roasted espresso, hot water.
- Breve
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed half and half.
- Cafe au Lait
Freshly brewed coffee, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Cappuccino
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Cortado$4.95
Freshly roasted espresso, equal part steamed milk of choice.
- Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
- Espresso
Freshly roasted espresso.
- Espresso Macchiato
Traditional size espresso, marked with milk of choice
- Flat White
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Latte Macchiato
Choice of steamed milk, marked with freshly roasted espresso. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Pourover
Single origin pourover coffee
- ICED Americano
Freshly roasted espresso and water
- Cold Brew
Coarse ground coffee steeped in an 8+ hour immersion process.
- ICED Espresso
Freshly roasted espresso over ice.
- ICED Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, milk of choice, optional syrup flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Latte Macchiato
Choice of milk, freshly roasted espresso, optional flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen infused cold brew.
- Sparkling Espresso$5.00
2 espresso shots poured over sparkling tonic water, ice and an orange slice
- Cardboard Coffee Traveler$25.00
128 oz cardboard coffee traveler. Serves up to 16 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event.
- Airpot Coffee Traveler$40.00
Silver Airpot coffee traveler that can hold up to 3.5 liters of hot coffee or cold brew. Serves up to 15 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event. *A $20 deposit is refunded when the container is returned.
- Cambro Coffee Traveler$100.00
Cambro coffee traveler that can hold up to 4 gallons of hot coffee or cold brew. Serves up to 64 8 oz cups. Please choose if you need sugar and/or cups for your event. *A $20 deposit is refunded when the traveler is returned.
- 99 Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
- cold foam$1.50
Non-Coffee Drinks
- Apple Cider
Hot apple cider
- Fireworks Lemonade
Freshly made lemonade, blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic), layered with hibiscus tea.
- Funky Monkey
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, steamed milk.
- Golden Tumeric Chai
Turmeric, ceylon, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg
- Ice Mountain Bottled Water$2.25
- ICED Funky Monkey
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, choice of milk.
- ICED Little Patriot
Cotton candy flavor, choice of milk.
- Lemonade
Freshly made lemonade.
- Little Patriot
Cotton candy flavor, steamed milk of choice.
- Popping Boba Lemonade
Strawberry popping boba pearls, freshly made lemonade, extra flavoring options.
- Steamer
Choice of steamed milk, choice of syrup.
- Taro Boba Milk Tea
Taro milk tea, traditional tapioca brown sugar boba pearls, choice of milk.
- Hot Chocolate
Tea Drinks
- Hot Tea
Choice of loose leaf tea.
- Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Chai Tea Latte
Full moon Maya chai tea, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Black Tea
Black iced tea.
- ICED Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Chai Tea Latte
Full Moon Maya chai tea, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Arnold Palmer$3.95+
Half Lemonade, Half Tea
Specialty Coffee Drinks
- Vanilla Rose Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of vanilla and rose, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Pink Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Berry Lavender Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Honey Bee Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Apple Brown Betty LatteOut of stock
Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Winter Latte Flight$17.95
Flight of our 3 most popular fall lattes in our 12 oz hot latte size with your choice of milk: Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice, Candy Bar, and Spider's Bite a.k.a. Spicy Mocha. Calories are based on three drinks that are 12oz each and made with whole milk. Each drink is 251 calories.
- Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Fresly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of steamed milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Candy Bar Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Spider's Bite/Spicy Mocha
Latte made with dark mocha, hot honey, and your choice of milk
- Pecan Pie Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pecan pie, caramel, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Joel's Grog$7.95
- Santa's Little Helper Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, crushed peppermint pieces, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- Grinch Matcha
Matcha latte made with peppermint syrup, white mocha and peppermint bits on top
- ICED Vanilla Rose Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of vanilla and rose, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Pink Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Berry Lavender Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Honey Bee Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Apple Brown Betty LatteOut of stock
Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Candy Bar Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Spider's Bite/Spicy Mocha
Iced latte made with dark mocha, hot honey, and your choice of milk
- ICED Pecan Pie Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pecan pie, caramel, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Santa's Little Helper Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, crushed peppermint pieces, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
- ICED Grinch Matcha
Iced matcha latte with peppermint syrup, white mocha and peppermint bits
Food Menu
Food Items
- Chocolate Chip Scone$3.95
Baked in-house chocolate chip scone
- Mylk Spiced Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal$4.95
GF Oats, coconut sugar, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink salt
- Sweet Street Gluten Free Brownie$3.95
Gluten free individually packaged brownie
- Sweet Street Gluten Free Marshmallow Bar$3.95
Gluten free individually packaged marshmallow bar
- Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake$4.95
House made coffee cake
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.95
Pumpkin Muffin
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Canned Soda$2.25
- Mushroom and Potato Hand Pie (Available after 11a Thursday)$9.95Out of stock
Schedule your order for anytime after 11am Thursday! Sourced from local artisan baker, Christy Sharp, of The Treehouse Pie Co.
- Leek and Northern Bean Hand Pie$9.95Out of stock
- Ham, Cheese and Egg Breakfast Hand Pie$9.95
Treehouse hand pie filled with egg, cheese and ham. Available from 7 am -10:30 am
Retail
Retail Merchandise
- COROCO Sticker$1.00
- COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Highlands Olive)$35.00
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Highlands Olive color ideal for hot drinks
- COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Matte Black)$35.00
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color ideal for hot drinks
- COROCO x Miir Cup 20 oz$25.00
20 oz Miir cup with COROCO branding ideal for cold drinks
- Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte Black)$40.00
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color
- Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte White)$40.00
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte White color
- Oh What Fun Mug$17.00
- Sycamore Mug$23.99
Ceramic mug with Sycamore-centric design
- COROCO Beanie$19.95
Coffee/Grocery
Cask'd Coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Artisan Rum (Whole Bean)$19.95
Artisan Rum infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused (Whole Bean)$19.95
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused (DECAF) (Whole Bean)$19.95
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused (Ground)$19.95
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused (DECAF) (Ground)$19.95
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
- 32 oz Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused (Ground)$38.99
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Winter Spice Mulled Wine (GROUND)$20.95
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee ground with anise, cloves, cinnamon, cacao nibs and cardamom
- 12 oz Cask'd Vitner's Reserve Red Wine Infused (Whole Bean)$19.95
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Vitner's Reserve Red Wine Infused (DECAF) (Whole Bean)$19.95
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Vitner's Reserve Red Wine Infused (Ground)$19.95
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
- 12 oz Cask'd Vitner's Reserve Red Wine Infused (DECAF) (Ground)$19.95Out of stock
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
- 32 oz Cask'd Vitner's Reserve Red Wine Infused (Ground)$38.99
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
- Gift Box with Cask'd Bourbon and Cask'd Red Wine (Whole Bean)$39.95Out of stock
A 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Bourbon and a 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Red Wine coffees in a gold box wrapped up and ready to give as a gift.
- Gift Box with Cask'd Bourbon and Cask'd Red Wine (Ground)$39.95
A 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Bourbon and a 12 oz bag of our Cask'd Red Wine coffees in a gold box wrapped up and ready to give as a gift.
- Cask'd Bourbon iFill Cups$19.95
12 pack of Cask'd Bourbon iFill containers to use in a capsule coffee machine
COROCO Coffee
- 12 oz COROCO 100% Sumatra (Whole Bean)$19.95Out of stock
Dark roast Sumatra coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Autumn Spice Blend (Whole Bean)$16.95Out of stock
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves
- 12 oz COROCO Autumn Spice Blend (Ground)$16.95
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves
- 5# COROCO Blonde Espresso Blend (Whole Bean)$80.00
Light roast Columbian blend coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Ethiopia Guji G2 Organic Natural (Whole Bean)$19.95
Light roast single origin Ethiopian coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Locals Only (Whole Bean)$16.95
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Locals Only (Ground)$16.95Out of stock
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee
- 5# COROCO Locals Only (Whole Bean)$80.00
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee
- COROCO Locals Only iFill Cups$17.95
12 individual serving pods filled with our Locals Only medium roast coffee for a coffee pod machine
- 12 oz COROCO Mexico Chiapas (Whole Bean)$16.95Out of stock
Dark roast single origin Mexico coffee
- 5# COROCO Mexico Chiapas (Whole Bean)$80.00
Dark roast single origin Mexico coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Neighborhood Gem (Whole Bean)$16.95
Dark roast Sumatra blend coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Neighborhood Gem (Ground)$16.95
Dark roast Sumatra blend coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Papua New Guinea (Whole Bean)$19.95Out of stock
Light roast single origin Papua New Guinea coffee
- 12 oz COROCO Costa Rica Cordillera de Jaguar Anaerobic Process$24.95
Light roast single origin Costa Rican coffee
Diner Coffee
- 12 oz Best Coffee in Town Whole Bean$16.95
Medium roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner Best Coffee in Town (DECAF) (Whole Bean)$16.95Out of stock
Medium roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner Best Coffee in Town (Ground)$16.95Out of stock
Medium roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner Best Coffee in Town (DECAF) (Ground)$16.95Out of stock
Medium roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner Blue Plate Special (Whole Bean)$16.95
Light roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner Blue Plate Special (Ground)$16.95
Light roast Honduran blend coffee
- 32 oz Diner Blue Plate Special (Whole Bean)$32.99Out of stock
Light roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner I'll Have the Usual (Whole Bean)$16.95
Dark roast Honduran blend coffee
- 12 oz Diner I'll Have the Usual (Ground)$16.95
Dark roast Honduran blend coffee
Interlude Coffee
- 12 oz Interlude Espressivo (Whole Bean)$17.95
Dark roast Columbian blend coffee
- 12 oz Interlude Espressivo (Ground)$17.95
Dark roast Columbian blend coffee
- 5# Interlude Espressivo (Whole Bean)$80.00
Dark roast Columbian blend coffee
- 12 oz Interlude Largo (Whole Bean)$17.95
City roast El Salvador blend coffee
- 12 oz Interlude Largo (Ground)$17.95Out of stock
City roast El Salvador blend coffee
- 12 oz Interlude Presto (Whole Bean)$17.95
Light roast El Salvador blend coffee