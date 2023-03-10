  • Home
A map showing the location of Country Burger - 14th Street 1700 14th StreetView gallery

Country Burger - 14th Street 1700 14th Street

No reviews yet

1700 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Call

Hours

Directions


Favorite Combos

BURGERS, FRIES AND DRINK

#1) Country Double Cheeseburger & Large Fry & Large Drink

$13.49

#2) Country Burger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$9.92

#3) Chili Cheeseburger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$10.25

#4) Bacon Cheeseburger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$12.25

#5) Junior Burger & Small Fry & Small Drink

$8.85

#6) Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich Small Fry and Small Drink

$11.99

Signature Burgers

Country Burger

$6.99

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Cheeseburger

$6.99

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Double Cheeseburger

$9.49

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Country Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99

cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Jr. Burger

$4.99

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.49

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49

Carolina style with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

JR Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.49

Carolina style with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

B.L.T.

$6.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

texas toast with 2 slices cheese

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$6.35

with 2 slices of bacon & tomato

Specialty Burgers

Turkey Burger

$7.45

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on wheat bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato

Spicy Jack Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.59

pepper jack cheese, grilled onion and jalapeño, homemade spicy mayo, lettuce & tomato

Hickory Cheeseburger

$6.99

homemade hickory sauce & pickle & cheese

Chili Cheeseburger

$7.49

chili, cheese & onion

Texas Chili Cheeseburger

$7.69

chili, cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Impossible Burger

$10.75

mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on wheat bun

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.25

mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on wheat bun

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

mayonnaise or honey mustard, lettuce & tomato

Platters

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

2 steaks, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

2 breaded chicken breast, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

chicken tenders, large fry, toast & cream gravy

Habanero Chicken

$14.99

2 chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, onion and tomato with sweet potato fries and side salad

Mini Chicken

$11.99

1 chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, onion and tomato with sweet potato and side salad

Signature Sides

Cheddar Fries

Add Bacon Bites & Jalapenos

$1.60

Add Chili

$1.60

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

with homemade ranch

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

with homemade ranch

Sweet Potatoes Fries

French Fries

Tatot Tots

$3.85

Onion Rings

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

grilled chicken breast on romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

fried chicken breast on romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

House Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Side Salad

$6.25

romaine lettuce with cheese, bacon and tomato

Kid's Menu

Kiddie Burger & Small fry with drink

$5.99

Corn Dog & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Small Fry and drink

$5.99

Desserts

Scoop of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla

$2.50

Milk Shakes

$4.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1700 14th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

