Boiling Crawfish

Popular Items

COMBO #3
COMBO #2
Shrimp Fried Rice

Combos

COMBO #1

COMBO #1

$32.99

1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato

COMBO #2

COMBO #2

$34.99

1 Pound Mussel 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato

COMBO #3

COMBO #3

$60.99

1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato

COMBO #4

COMBO #4

$67.99

3 Lobster Tails 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 2 Pieces Corn 2 Pieces Potato

COMBO #5

COMBO #5

$75.99

1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato

COMBO #6

COMBO #6

$76.99

1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato

COMBO #7

COMBO #7

$95.99

Dungeness Crab 1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Shrimp (Head on) 3 Pieces Corn 3 Pieces Potato *Ask us to clean the Dungeness Crab for you

COMBO #8

COMBO #8

$90.99

1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Shrimp (head on) 4 Pieces Corn 4 Pieces Potato

COMBO #9

COMBO #9

$117.99

1 Pound Snow Crab 1 Pound Crawfish 1 Pound Mussels 1 Pound Shrimp 1 Pound Clams 1/2 Pound Jumbo Scallops 4 Pieces Corn 4 Pieces Potato

Appetizer & Sides

Garlic Bread (With Cheese)

Garlic Bread (With Cheese)

$2.99
Asian French Bread

Asian French Bread

$2.50

Tater Tots

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)

$6.99

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$7.99

Green Salad

$8.99

Organic green, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, white onions, Parmesan cheese, sliced almonds

Add Prawns

$5.00

Rice & Noodles

Served with onion, egg, carrot, Pea

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Garlic Butter Noodles

$4.99

Noodles, garlic butter sauce, cheese

Sausage Fried Rice

$15.99

pork

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Crawfish Fried Rice

$17.99

Seafood Fried Rice

$17.99

Shrimp and Mini scallop

Scallop Fried Rice

$16.99

Stir Fry Seafood Noodles

$18.99

Scallop, shrimp, carrots, celery, broccoli

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.99

Fish & Fries

Come with two pieces of fish Add one more piece for $4.99
Catfish& Fries

Catfish& Fries

$14.99
Cod & Fries

Cod & Fries

$13.99

Halibut & Fries

$14.99

Chicken & Fries

Chicken Strips (3 pcs)

$12.99

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Served with carrots and celery
8pcs with 1 flavor

8pcs with 1 flavor

$14.99
16pcs with 2 flavors

16pcs with 2 flavors

$27.99

24pcs with 3 flavors

$41.99

32pcs with 4 flavors

$55.99

Seafood Baskets

Served with french fries

Oysters

$14.99

Shrimp

$14.99

Calamari

$13.99

Soft Shell Crab

$16.99

Po Boy Sandwiches

Lettuce, tomato and homemade sauce. Served with french fries or sweet potato

Catfish po boy

$15.99

Codfish po boy

$14.99

Shimp Po Boy

$15.99

Soft Shell Crab po boy

$18.99

Kids

All come with a side of fries, sweet potato fries or tater tots and a drink

Chicken Trip (2pcs)

$8.99

Garlic & Butter Noodles

$8.99

Extras

Corn on the Cob (2pcs)

$2.99

Potato (3pcs)

$2.50

Sausage (Pork)

$4.69

Sliced Carrot & Celery

$2.50

Add Egg

$2.50

Market Price Seafood

Each pound of seafood comes with 1 piece of corn and 1 potato Dungeness Crab and Lobster are sold whole.
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$45.99
King Crab

King Crab

$74.99
Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$46.99
Lobster tails

Lobster tails

$57.99

Jumbo Scallops

$32.99

Crawfish

$15.99
Clams

Clams

$16.99
Mussels

Mussels

$16.99
Shrimp (Heads on)

Shrimp (Heads on)

$19.99

Shrimp (headless)

$23.99
*Oyster Raw- 1/2 Dozen

*Oyster Raw- 1/2 Dozen

$19.99

*Oyster Raw

$39.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.40

Orange Soda

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$4.50
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Thai Tea

$5.99
Mango passion fruit

Mango passion fruit

$5.99
Miss Saigon Mocktail

Miss Saigon Mocktail

$6.99

EXTRA SAUCE

HOUSE SAUCE

$4.99

LEMON PEPPER

$4.99

CUJUN

$4.99

GARLIC BUTTER

$4.99
