Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge Thank you for your Business!

533 Reviews
$$
209 IN-135
Trafalgar, IN 46181
Loaded Tater Tots
Fully loaded and ready to load in your mouth. Tater Tots loaded with White Queso Cheese, Smoky Bacon Bits with Chives and Sour Cream on top
SPICY Cheese Curds
Spice it up! Heat to make your taste buds dance. Choice of one dipping sauce.
Deep Fried Pretzels
Warm, Soft, Chewy, Salty and so Good. Served with Nacho Cheese.
Roasted Seasoned Brussel Sprouts
Brussels sprouts roasted to perfection with smoky bacon bits and topped with a balsamic drizzle
Fried Portobello Mushrooms
Served with creamy horseradish
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites
Deliciously cheesy mac and cheese bites with a little jalapeno spice. Served with parmesan peppercorn.
Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded Pickle Chips with Zesty Southwest Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and deep-fried served with marinara sauce
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Deep fried pepper jack bites hit the spot. Serve with your choice of one dipping sauce
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Our delicious fries with melted cheddar cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese topped with smokey bacon bits, chives and served with buttermilk ranch dressing
Tenders to Share
Four hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of one dipping sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Made with green peppers, onions and cheese served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Made with green peppers, onions and cheese served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Captain Morgan Shrimp
Eight plump buttermilk battered and seasoned shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Original Potato Skins
Four potato skins topped with shredded cheddar cheese, smokey bacon bits with chives and sour cream on the side
Pulled Pork Potato Skins
Four potatoes skins topped with our hand pulled pork, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, chives with sour cream on the side
Nacho Grande Potato Skins
Four potato skins topped with Taco meat, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, chives with side of sour cream and salsa
Chicken Nachos
Nacho chips with grilled chicken covered with white queso cheese, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, black olives, chives with side of sour cream and salsa
Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips topped with taco seasoned Angus ground chuck covered with nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives and chives with side of sour cream and salsa
Bar-B-Que Pork Nachos
Nacho chips covered with our hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, chives, BBQ sauce with side of sour cream
The Crow's Frog Legs
Four hand breaded saddles made fresh time of order with fries and your choice of one dipping sauce
Fresh Fields
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing on the side
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hand breaded or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing on the side
Chicken Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses
Asian Chicken Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles with sesame ginger dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Fritos corn chips, taco meat, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, black olives with a side of sour cream and salsa
Wedge of Iceburg
Crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grape tomatoes, red onions with smoky bacon
Grilled Steak Salad
Seasoned char-grilled tender juicy steak, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses
Burgers & Sandwiches
Tenderloin
Fresh Center Cut Pork Tenderloin Hand Breaded and Deep-fried time of order Or Char-grilled to perfection!
PULLED Pork Sandwich
Smoked low and slow Hand Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce
Black & Blue Burger
Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with chunky blue cheese dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck, fresh sauteed mushrooms smothered with melted Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and 1000 island on toasted grilled rye bread
Cheese Burger
Half pound pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck
Open-Faced Ribeye Steak Sandwich
7 oz. Choice Angus Ribeye Steak char-grilled to perfection
PHILLY Prime Rib
Our signature sandwich! Thinly sliced Prime rib, sautéed peppers and onions topped with melted horseradish-chive cheese on a toasted hoagie with creamy horseradish on the side
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese with lettuce and mayo piled high on toasted sourdough, wheat or wrap it
BLT
Crispy Bacon piled high with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Choice of toasted bread or have it wrapped.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Hand breaded or char-grilled fresh chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Crowbar Chicken Wrap
Hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese. Have your chicken your way with any of our wing sauces.
White Fish Sandwich
One premium fish filet hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with tartar sauce on the side
Reuben
Piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with thousand island dressing on a toasted grilled rye bread
Stromboli
Italian bread baked with Italian sausage and red onions topped with our own pizza sauce and melted cheese
The Meaty Italian
Meat lovers rejoice! Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon topped with melty cheese with a side of Italian dressing
Pizzas
7" Cheese Pizza
7" (1) Topping Pizza
7" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
7" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers
7" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Cheese
7" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese
7" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese
12" Cheese Pizza
12" (1) Topping Pizza
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese
12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese
16" Cheese Pizza
16" (1) Topping Pizza
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
16" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers
16" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese
16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese
Breadsticks
Soups
Favorites
Sirloin Filet
Char-grilled 8oz. center cut prime angus filet (Baked potato not available until 4pm)
Ribeye Steak
Char-grilled 12 oz. USDA choice prime (Baked potato not available until 4pm)
White Fish Filets
Two premium fish fillets, baked with garlic butter and lemon pepper or hand breaded to order and deep-fried to a golden brown
Sides
EX DIPPING SAUCES
French Fries
Onion Rings(S)
Tater Tots
Broccoli!
FIRE Roasted Corn
Seasoned Green Beans
Brussel Sprouts
Baked Potato
Butter and Sour Cream. Not available until 4pm.
Loaded Baked Potato
Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Butter, Sour Cream, and Chives. Not available until 4pm.
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Fried Biscuits
Fried Biscuits with cinnamon butter or the Best Apple Butter ever.
Magpie Brownie
SIDE Nacho Cheese
SIDE White Queso
Potato Chips
Fire Roasted Corn
Macaroni & Cheese SIDE
Potato Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Beans
Kettle Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Food, Great Atmosphere! Enjoy your time with us!
209 IN-135, Trafalgar, IN 46181