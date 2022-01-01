Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge Thank you for your Business!

533 Reviews

$$

209 IN-135

Trafalgar, IN 46181

Popular Items

Tenderloin
Cheese Burger
16" (1) Topping Pizza

Today's Special

Brian's Pork Burger

$10.00

Char-grilled Juicy Pork Burger topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Smoky Bacon, FRESH Jalapenos and Peanut Butter. It's an Explosion of Flavor in your mouth

Get Started

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.59

Fully loaded and ready to load in your mouth. Tater Tots loaded with White Queso Cheese, Smoky Bacon Bits with Chives and Sour Cream on top

SPICY Cheese Curds

$8.49

Spice it up! Heat to make your taste buds dance. Choice of one dipping sauce.

Deep Fried Pretzels

$8.39

Warm, Soft, Chewy, Salty and so Good. Served with Nacho Cheese.

Roasted Seasoned Brussel Sprouts

$8.19

Brussels sprouts roasted to perfection with smoky bacon bits and topped with a balsamic drizzle

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$9.19

Served with creamy horseradish

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.69

Deliciously cheesy mac and cheese bites with a little jalapeno spice. Served with parmesan peppercorn.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.79

Breaded Pickle Chips with Zesty Southwest Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.39

Lightly breaded and deep-fried served with marinara sauce

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$8.49

Deep fried pepper jack bites hit the spot. Serve with your choice of one dipping sauce

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$6.69

Our delicious fries with melted cheddar cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese topped with smokey bacon bits, chives and served with buttermilk ranch dressing

Tenders to Share

$9.89

Four hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of one dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.89

Made with green peppers, onions and cheese served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Made with green peppers, onions and cheese served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Captain Morgan Shrimp

$8.69

Eight plump buttermilk battered and seasoned shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Original Potato Skins

$7.99

Four potato skins topped with shredded cheddar cheese, smokey bacon bits with chives and sour cream on the side

Pulled Pork Potato Skins

$8.79

Four potatoes skins topped with our hand pulled pork, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, chives with sour cream on the side

Nacho Grande Potato Skins

$8.89

Four potato skins topped with Taco meat, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, chives with side of sour cream and salsa

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Nacho chips with grilled chicken covered with white queso cheese, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, black olives, chives with side of sour cream and salsa

Nacho Supreme

$11.89

Nacho chips topped with taco seasoned Angus ground chuck covered with nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives and chives with side of sour cream and salsa

Bar-B-Que Pork Nachos

$11.89

Nacho chips covered with our hand pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, chives, BBQ sauce with side of sour cream

The Crow's Frog Legs

$11.49

Four hand breaded saddles made fresh time of order with fries and your choice of one dipping sauce

Fresh Fields

Garden Salad

$4.09

Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses

Caesar Salad

$4.09

Crisp romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$10.79

Ham, turkey, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.59

Hand breaded or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing on the side

Chicken Salad

$10.59

Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.89

Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles with sesame ginger dressing on the side

Taco Salad

$10.69

Fritos corn chips, taco meat, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, black olives with a side of sour cream and salsa

Wedge of Iceburg

$8.89

Crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grape tomatoes, red onions with smoky bacon

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.99

Seasoned char-grilled tender juicy steak, egg, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, red cabbage, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses

Burgers & Sandwiches

Tenderloin

$10.39

Fresh Center Cut Pork Tenderloin Hand Breaded and Deep-fried time of order Or Char-grilled to perfection!

PULLED Pork Sandwich

$9.49

Smoked low and slow Hand Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce

Black & Blue Burger

$10.39

Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with chunky blue cheese dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.79

Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck, fresh sauteed mushrooms smothered with melted Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$10.39

Half pound hand pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck with melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and 1000 island on toasted grilled rye bread

Cheese Burger

$9.79

Half pound pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck

Open-Faced Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$10.99

7 oz. Choice Angus Ribeye Steak char-grilled to perfection

PHILLY Prime Rib

$13.99

Our signature sandwich! Thinly sliced Prime rib, sautéed peppers and onions topped with melted horseradish-chive cheese on a toasted hoagie with creamy horseradish on the side

Club

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese with lettuce and mayo piled high on toasted sourdough, wheat or wrap it

BLT

$9.69

Crispy Bacon piled high with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Choice of toasted bread or have it wrapped.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.59

Hand breaded or char-grilled fresh chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Crowbar Chicken Wrap

$9.79

Hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese. Have your chicken your way with any of our wing sauces.

White Fish Sandwich

$10.89

One premium fish filet hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with tartar sauce on the side

Reuben

$9.99

Piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese topped with thousand island dressing on a toasted grilled rye bread

Stromboli

$9.99

Italian bread baked with Italian sausage and red onions topped with our own pizza sauce and melted cheese

The Meaty Italian

$10.98

Meat lovers rejoice! Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon topped with melty cheese with a side of Italian dressing

Pizzas

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.00

7" (1) Topping Pizza

$6.00
7" Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

7" Deluxe Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers

7" Veggie Pizza

$8.00

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Cheese

7" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese

7" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$8.00

Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" (1) Topping Pizza

$11.50

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

12" Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese

12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

16" (1) Topping Pizza

$13.00

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

16" Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion & Cheese

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.00

Crispy Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Chicken & Cheese

Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
20 Wings

$28.99

50 Wings

$64.99

Breadsticks

Breadsticks 4

$5.09

4 sticks: 2 Sauces Marinara or Nacho Cheese

Breadsticks 8

$8.09

8 sticks: 3 Sauces Marinara or Nacho Cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Soft on the inside, crispy on the edges.

Soups

French Onion Soup

$5.19

Our very own homemade rich beefy broth, sweet caramelized onions and crusty bread topped with melted golden bubbly cheese

Potato Bacon Soup

$3.09+

Delicious creamy potato soup topped with bacon, chives, and shredded cheddar cheese

Favorites

Sirloin Filet

$20.99

Char-grilled 8oz. center cut prime angus filet (Baked potato not available until 4pm)

Ribeye Steak

$28.99

Char-grilled 12 oz. USDA choice prime (Baked potato not available until 4pm)

White Fish Filets

$17.89

Two premium fish fillets, baked with garlic butter and lemon pepper or hand breaded to order and deep-fried to a golden brown

Sides

EX DIPPING SAUCES

French Fries

$2.59+

Onion Rings(S)

$3.59+

Tater Tots

$2.59+

Broccoli!

$2.59
FIRE Roasted Corn

FIRE Roasted Corn

$2.59

Seasoned Green Beans

$2.59

Brussel Sprouts

$3.69

Baked Potato

$2.59

Butter and Sour Cream. Not available until 4pm.

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.69

Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Butter, Sour Cream, and Chives. Not available until 4pm.

Coleslaw

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.59
Fried Biscuits

$1.50+

Fried Biscuits with cinnamon butter or the Best Apple Butter ever.

Magpie Brownie

$5.99

SIDE Nacho Cheese

$0.79

SIDE White Queso

$1.09

Potato Chips

$1.99

Fire Roasted Corn

$2.59

Macaroni & Cheese SIDE

$2.59Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.59Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.59Out of stock

Baked Beans

$2.59

Kettle Chips

$2.59
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Food, Great Atmosphere! Enjoy your time with us!

209 IN-135, Trafalgar, IN 46181

