Pizza
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cagney's Pizza King

43 Reviews

$$

33 E Broadway St

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Bread Sticks (8)
Breadsticks (3)
Burrito W/Beef

Appetizers

As Meal

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Breadsticks (3)

$5.45

Cheese Bread

$3.25+

Chicken Dippers

$7.65

Chili Nachos

$4.25+

Chips

$1.50

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.95

Family Bread Sticks (8)

$10.50

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$1.55+

Half Loaded Skins

$5.95

Half Nacho Sup

$5.95

Half Skins

$4.95

Loaded French Fries

$7.65

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Nachos

$3.25+

Nachos Supreme

$9.25

Pepper Cheese Cubes

$7.75

Potato Skins

$8.85

pretzel bites

$6.95

Stuffed Bread Sticks

$6.95

Salads

Toss Salad

$3.75

Toss Salad With Cheddar Cheese

$4.45

Junior Sicilian

$7.75

Large Sicilian

$9.95

Taco Salad

$9.95

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.75+

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.75+

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Apple Sauce

$3.75

extra dressing

$0.75

Mexican Food

Taco Light W/ Chicken

$3.10

Taco Light W/Beef

$2.90

Soft Taco W/ Chicken

$3.10

Soft Taco W/Beef

$2.90

Taco W/ Chicken

$2.90

Taco W/Beef

$2.90

Burrito W/ Chicken

$5.05

Burrito W/Beef

$4.90

Burrito Supreme

$7.25

2 Taco Platter

$8.25

Burrito & Taco Platter

$9.50

Burrito Supreme & Taco Platter

$10.50

Beans

$2.95

Wrap Taco

$3.95

Taco supreme

$2.95

Soft taco supreme

$3.10

Kids Menu

KIDS Spaghetti

$5.98

KIDS Chicken Dipper

$5.95

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Wings

5 Wings

$6.95

10 Wings

$12.25

20 Wings

$23.50

40 Wings

$46.95

Extra Celery

$0.95

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.85

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Submarine

$5.95+

Stromboli

$5.95+

Texas BBQ

$5.95+

Baked Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.55

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.75

1/2 lb Hamburger

$7.95

Crispy Chicken

$7.95

Ham and cheese strom bun

$5.95+

chicken bacon ranch strom bun

$7.50+

Daily Specials

3 Tacos

$4.95

2 Burritos

$6.95

Ham & Cheesesandwich & Toss Salad

$7.45

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$7.95

Meat & Mushroom

$8.35

Half Stromboli & Toss Salad

$7.45

Half Tex & Toss Salad

$7.45

Half Submarine & Toss Salad

$7.45

16", Salads and Drinks

$28.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$7.95

Meat & Mushroom

$8.35

16", Salads and Drinks

$28.99

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$10.95

Grilled 1/2 Lb. Ground Steak

$10.95

Monterey Burger

$10.95

Chicken Dipper Platter

$10.95

1/2 Rack Ribs w/sides

$15.00Out of stock

Rack Ribs w/sides

$28.00Out of stock

1/2 rack no sides

$11.00Out of stock

Rack Ribs no sides

$20.00Out of stock

Sauces

Cup Of Blue Cheese

$0.95

Cup Of Cheese

$1.95

Cup Of French

$0.95

Cup Of Garlic Butter

$0.95

Cup Of Hot Sauce

$0.95

Cup Of Jalapenos

$0.95

Cup of Mayo

$95.00

Cup Of Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Cup Of Ranch

$0.95

Cup Of Taco Sauce

$0.95

Cup Of Sour Cream

$0.95

cup BQ sauce

$0.95

Cup of taco sauce La Victoria

$0.95

cup chili

$0.95

cup taco meat

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$0.95

Can of Nacho Cheese

$24.00

Pizza King Pizza

7" Cheese Pizza

$8.70

7" 1 Topping Pizza

$8.70

7" Combo of 2

$9.55

7" Combo of 3

$10.40

7" Deluxe - 5 Toppings Pizza

$11.75

7" Peperoni

$8.70

7" Sausage Pep

$9.55

7" Pep Mush Sausage

$10.40

7'' Stuffed Bread Stick pizza

$10.95

Top Cheese

$1.05

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.20

10" 1 Topping Pizza

$11.20

10" Combo of 2

$12.45

10" Combo of 3

$13.70

10" Deluxe - 5 Toppings Pizza

$15.20

10" Peperoni

$11.20

10" Sausage Pep

$12.45

10" Pep Mush Sausage

$13.70

10 " Meat Lovers pep bac ham sausage

$15.20

10'' Stuffed Bread Stick pizza

$14.95

Top Cheese

$0.75

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.95

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$16.95

14" Combo of 2

$18.90

14" Combo of 3

$20.85

14" Deluxe - 5 Toppings Pizza

$24.00

14" Sausage pep

$18.90

14" Pep Mush Sausage

$20.85

14" Peperoni

$16.95

14" Meat lovers pep bac ham sausage

$24.00

14'' Stuffed Bread Stick pizza

$22.95

Top Cheese

$0.65

16" Cheese Pizza

$21.40

16" 1 Topping Pizza

$21.40

16" Combo of 2

$23.85

16" Combo of 3

$26.30

16" Deluxe - 5 Toppings Pizza

$29.95

16" Sausage pep

$23.85

16" pep mush sausage

$26.30

16" Peperoni

$21.40

16 " Meat lovers pep bac ham sausage

$29.95

16'' Stuffed Bread Stick pizza

$26.95

Top Cheese

$0.75

Specialty Pizza

7" BBQ Chicken

$10.25

7" BLT

$10.25

7" Buffalo Chicken

$10.25

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.25

7" Half BBQ Chicken

$10.25

7" Half BLT

$10.25

7" Half Buffalo Chicken

$10.25

7" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.25

7" Half Hawaiian

$10.25Out of stock

7" Half Taco Pizza

$10.95

7" Hawaiian

$10.25

7" Taco Pizza

$10.95

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.95

10" BLT

$14.95

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

10" Half BBQ Chicken

$14.95

10" Half BLT

$14.95

10" Half Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

10" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

10" Half Hawaiian

$14.95Out of stock

10" Half Taco Pizza

$14.95

10" Hawaiian

$14.95

10" Taco Pizza

$14.95

10" BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.95Out of stock

10" BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.95Out of stock

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.45

14" BBQ Pulled Pork

$20.45Out of stock

14" BLT

$20.45

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.45

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.45

14" Half BBQ Chicken

$20.45

14" Half BBQ Pulled Pork

$20.45Out of stock

14" Half BLT

$20.45

14" Half Buffalo Chicken

$20.45

14" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.45

14" Half Hawaiian

$20.45Out of stock

14" Half Taco Pizza

$23.45

14" Hawaiian

$20.45

14" Taco Pizza

$23.45

16 " BBQ Pulled Pork

$25.35Out of stock

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.35

16" BLT

$25.35

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.35

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.35

16" Half BBQ Chicken

$25.35

16" Half BBQ Pulled Pork

$25.35Out of stock

16" Half BLT

$25.35

16" Half Buffalo Chicken

$25.35

16" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.35

16" Half Hawaiian

$25.35

16" Half Taco Pizza

$26.95

16" Hawaiian

$25.35

16" Taco Pizza

$26.95

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Coffee

$2.55

Milk

$2.95

Coke

$2.85+

Diet Coke

$2.85+

Sprite

$2.85+

Cherry Coke

$2.85+

Mr. Pibb

$2.85+

Rootbeer

$2.85+

Vanilla Coke

$2.85+

Lemonaid

$2.85+

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Directions

