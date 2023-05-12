Crowns - Buffalo Grove 241 West Dundee Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
241 West Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Pizza - Buffalo Grove - 217 W. Dundee Road
No Reviews
217 W. Dundee Road Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View restaurant
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
No Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurant