Crowns - Buffalo Grove 241 West Dundee Road

Desi chop

Appetizers

Chicken 65

$15.99

Chicken lollypop

$15.99

Chilli chicken

$15.99

Chicken manchurian

$15.99

Chicken szechwan

$15.99

Kung pao chicken

$15.99

Orange chicken

$15.99

Chicken & broccoli

$15.99

Chicken mangolian

$15.99

Dragon chicken

$15.99

Panner chilli

$14.99

Panner schezwan

$14.99

Chilli bean egg plant

$14.99

Panner kungpao

$14.99

Veg Manchurian

$14.99

Gobi65

$14.99

Veg springroll

$9.99

Chilli fish

$19.99

Salt & pepper fish

$19.99

Chilli shrimp

$19.99

Salt & pepper shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp spring roll

$9.99

Soup

Chicken hot & sour

$5.99

Chicken manchow

$5.99

Chicken sweet corn

$5.99

Hot & sour

$4.99

Manchow

$4.99

Sweet corn

$4.99

Fried rice

Veg fried rice

$14.99

Veg schezwan fried rice

$14.99

Veg burnt garlic fried rice

$14.99

Chicken fried rice

$15.99

Chicken schezwan fried rice

$16.99

Chicken burnt garlic fried rice

$15.99

Chilli chicken fried rice

$18.99

Shrimp fried rice

$21.99

Egg fried rice

$15.00

Noodles

Veg Hakka noodles

$14.99

Veg chilli garlic noodles

$14.99

Chicken Hakka noodles

$15.99

Chicken chilli garlic noodles

$15.99

Egg noodles

$15.49

Shrimp Hakka noodles

$21.99

Dessert

Cheese cake

$3.99

Strawberry cheese cake

$3.99

Chocolate fudge cake

$3.99

Carrot cake

$3.99

Gravy

Schezwan gravy

$2.50

Manchurian gravy

$2.50

Crowns

Fish

1pc catfish fillet

$4.00

2pc catfish fillet

$6.50

3pc catfish fillet

$9.00

4pc catfish fillet

$12.00

4pc catfish fillet with fries

$14.99

1pc talapia

$4.00

2pc talapia

$6.50

3pc talapia

$9.00

4pc talapia

$12.00

4pc talapia with fries

$14.99

5pc talapia with fries

$19.99

9pc shrimp

$10.99

19pc shrimp

$19.99

10pc shrimp with fries

$14.99

8pc catfish nuggets

$9.99

10pc catfish nuggetswith fries

$14.99

2pc catfish nuggets

$3.00

2pc perch

$6.00

4pc perch

$10.00

1 pc perch

$3.00

5pc perch with fries

$14.99

Chicken

Leg

$2.50

Thigh

$2.50

2pc leg & thigh

$4.99

3pc leg & thigh

$6.99

3pc leg & thigh with fries

$6.99

4pc leg & thigh

$8.79

5pc leg & thigh

$9.99

10 pc leg & thigh

$17.99

10pc leg & thigh special

$12.99

Breast

$3.49

Wing

$1.99

2pc breast & wing

$5.99

3pc breas & wing

$7.99

3pc breast & wing with fries

$7.99

4pc breast & wing

$9.49

5pc breast & wing

$10.99

6pc breast & wing

$12.99

8pc breast & wing

$15.99

10pc breast & wing

$18.99

4pc mix chicken

$8.99

5pc mix chicken

$10.99

6pc mix chicken

$12.99

8pc mix chicken

$14.99

10pc mix

$17.00

Chicken fingers or tenders

1 pc finger

$3.00

2pc fingers

$5.49

3pc fingers

$7.99

4pc fingers

$9.99

4pc fingers with fries

$9.99

3pc fingers with fries

$7.99

6pc fingers

$12.00

8pc fingers

$14.00

10pc fingers

$16.00

Chicken nuggets

4pc chicken nuggets

$3.99

8pc chicken nuggets

$7.99

12pc chicken nuggets

$11.99

4pc chicken nuggets spicy

$3.99

8pc chicken nuggets spicy

$7.99

12pc chicken nuggets spicy

$11.99

Sandwich

Classic chicken sandwich

$5.99

Spicy chicken sandwich

$5.99

Parmesan chicken sandwich

$5.99

Asian sweet chicken sandwich

$5.99

Buffalo chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Classic Sandwich with fries& drink

$8.99

Spicy sandwich with fries& drink

$8.99

Parmesan sandwich with fries& drink

$8.99

Asian sweet sandwich with fries& drink

$8.99

Buffalo sandwich with fries& drink

$8.99

Favourites

Mushroom

$6.99

Okra

$6.99

Gizzard

$6.99

Liver

$6.99

Speciality sides

Fries

$2.99

Cheese fries

$3.99

6 breadsticks

$5.99

Onion rings

$4.99

Mozerella sticks

$5.99

Corn fitters 10pc

$6.99

Broccoli & cheese

$6.99

Coleslaw

$6.99

Mostaccioli

$6.99

Mac & cheese

$6.99

Mashpotatoes & gravy

$6.99

Speciality bowls

Baked mostaccioli

$7.99

Buffalo Mac & cheese

$8.99

Spaghetti with chicken parmesan

$8.99

Korean BBQ chicken & rice bowl

$6.99

Home style chicken over mashpotato

$6.99

Chicken wings

4pc wings

$7.99

6pc wings

$11.99

8pc wings

$15.99

10pc wings

$19.99

10pc wings special

$12.99

Drinks

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet pepsi

$1.00

Pepsi zero

$1.00

Starry lemon lime

$1.00

Mountain dew

$1.00

Orange crush

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

241 West Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

