- Arlington Heights
- United Airlines ASC - 1421 West Shure Drive
United Airlines ASC 1421 West Shure Drive
No reviews yet
1421 West Shure Drive
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
BREAKFAST
Forks Breakfast
- FEATURED - Buenos Dias$5.00
cage free eggs, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, chipoltle crema, crispy tostada
- Weighted Breakfast$0.60
- Oatmeal$3.00
- Two Egg Omelette$5.75
- Spinach & Mushroom$6.00
two cage free eggs with baby spinach, mushrooms, onions & feta cheese
- Denver Omelet$6.00
two cage free eggs with ham, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese
- Picado Omelet$6.00
two cage free eggs with pico de gallo, jack cheese, avocado & bacon
- All American Sandwich$4.50
cage free scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, american cheese, sourdough bread $4.25 | 510 CALS
- Sausage Tecate Wrap$5.50
cage free scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers on a wheat wrap $5.50 | 550 CALS
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.95
chopped steak, cage free eggs, jack cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, seasoned potatoes, wheat tortilla, green salsa $6.50 | 670 CALS
- Sweet Potato Burrito$6.00
impossible sausage patty, sweet potato, spinach, green pepper, pico de gallo, avocado, spinach tortilla $5.50 | 520 CALS | VG
- Tomato Basil Avocado Toast$4.95
avocado, basil vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, 9 grain bread $5.00 | 260 CALS | V
- Cream Cheese$0.50
- Butter$0.25
- Bacon (2)$2.25
- Sausage Links (2)$1.75
- Turkey Sausage (2)$2.25
- Breakfast Potatoes$2.25
- Griddled Egg (2)$2.25
- Griddled Egg White (2)$2.25
- Toast$1.50
ALL DAY
Brew Menu
Smoothie Menu
Beverage
- Fountain Drink$2.25
- Absopure Water$1.50
- Cherry Coke$3.25
- Coke$3.25
- Coke Vanilla$3.25
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Dunkin French Vanilla$4.75
- Dunkin Iced Coffee$4.75
- Dunkin Mocha$4.75
- Gold Peak Green Tea$3.75
- Gold Peak Raspberry$3.75
- Gold Peak Sweet$3.75
- Gold Peak Unsweetened$3.75
- La Croix Berry$1.50
- La Croix Lime$1.50
- Minute Maid Aguas Hibiscus$3.00
- Minute Maid Aguas Mango$3.00
- Minute Maid Aguas Strawberry$3.00
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.95
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened$3.95
- Simply Orange$3.75
- Sprite$3.25
- Vitamin Water Acai Tropical Mango$3.75
- Vitamin Water Blueberry Acai$3.75
- Vitamin Water Dragon$3.75
- Vitamin Water Lemonade Flavor$3.75
- Tropicana Cranberry$3.75
- Monster$5.50
- Monster Zero Ultra$5.50
- Jarritos Tamarind$3.25
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.25
- Jaritos Strawberry$3.25
- Smart Water$3.50
Grab & Go
- Assorted Pound Cake$3.50
- Bacon Egg and Cheese English Muffin$5.00
- Bagel$2.50
- BBQ Chicken Pinwheel$5.00
- Berry Cheesecake Parfait$3.75
- Cajun Snack Mix$3.95
- Cauliflower Chickpea Shawarma$8.50
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
- Chocolate Fudge Pudding Cup$1.50Out of stock
Crumbled Gingerbread with Spiced Whipped Cream
- Cinnamon Roll$3.25
- Classic Turkey Sandwich$7.75
9 grain bread, turkey, white cheddar, lettuce & tomato
- Cookie Chocolate Chip$2.00
- Cookie Oatmeal Raisin$2.00
- Cookie Sugar$2.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad$8.50
- Donut$2.50
- Egg and Cheese English Muffin$5.00
- Fruit Cup SM$3.75
- Grape Cup SM$3.50
- Gummy Bears$3.75
- Ham Cheddar Sandwich$7.75
- Hummus Snacker$4.75
- Keto Egg Salad$3.75
- Lemon Raspberry Chia$3.75
- Mediterranean Chickpea$4.50
- Muffin$2.95
- Peanut Buter & Jelly Sandwich$5.00
9 grain bread, peanut butter, grape jelly
- Pineapple Cup SM$3.75
- Power Greens Salad$8.50
- Pretzel Yogurt$3.95
- Pretzels Chocolate$3.95
- Protein Box Bento$5.95
- Rainbow Quinoa$4.50
- Sausage Egg and Cheese English Muffin$5.00
- Southwest Salad$8.50
- Spicy Thai Chicken$4.50
- Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats$3.75
- Trail Mix$3.95
- Tuna Protein Bento$5.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.50
- Turkey Classic Sandwich$6.50
- Whole Fruit$1.25
- Yogurt Parfait$3.75
- Yogurt Parfait$3.95