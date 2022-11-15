Pita Pita - Palatine
1278 E Dundee Rd
Palatine, IL 60074
Popular Items
Lunch Favorites
Meat Combo
A combination of 5 types of meat served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.
Chicken Combo
A combination of 3 types of chicken served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.
Meat and Veggie (L)
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and Rice
Veggie Plate (L)
3 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 3 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and your choice of salad.
Sauteed Chicken and Veggie (L)
Tender cuts of chicken sautéed with tomatoes, peppers and onions mixed with spices in a tomato base.
Entrée
Mixed Meat
Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shawarma
Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Shish Kabab
Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Beef Kufta
Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Mixed Chicken
A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shish Tawook
Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kufta
Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Meat & Veggie
Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.
Veggie Plate
4 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 4 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic salad
Falafel Plate
6 pieces of Falafel served with rice and salad.
Talapia Plate
A Filet of Tilapia Grilled to perfection served with lemon and topped with creamy tahini sauce sautéed with chopped tomatoes and parsley. Served with rice, salad and pita bread.
Kids Meal
3 Pieces of Tawook, Rice, and Fries
Pick 2
Your Choice of 2 Meats served with rice, salad, grilled tomato, and grilled onion.
Sautéed Dishes
Chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, and eggplant sautéed together with garlic and spices in a tomato base. Make it Vegan - Substitute Rice with Hummus or Baba Ghannouj.
Pita Pita Bowls
Sandwiches
Wrap Sandwich (Most Popular)
Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini
Pita Sandwich
Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini
Soup/Salad
Sm Arabic Salad
Lg Arabic Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
Sm Fatoush Salad
Lg Fatoush Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, mixed with baked pita chips and dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.
Sm Jerusalem Salad
Lg Jerusalem Salad
Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with tahini and topped with olive oil.
Sm Tabouleh Salad
Lg Tabouleh Salad
Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes and onions, mixed with mint, cracked wheat and dressed with lemon and olive oil.
Chicken Salad
Pick your salad, pick your chicken.
Beef Salad
Pick your salad, pick your beef.
Cup Lentil Soup
Bowl Lentil Soup
Made with red lentils, onions and spices, garnished with lemon, cumin and parsley.
Appetizer
Sm Hummus
Lg Hummus
Chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice and topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
Sm Baba Ghanouj
Lg Baba Ghanouj
Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
Sm Muthawama (Garlic Dip)
Lg Muthawama (Garlic Dip)
Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.
1 PC Falafel
Chickpeas ground with parsley, onions, garlic and spices shaped into balls and deep fried to perfection.
3 PC Falafel
6 PC Falafel
12 PC Falafel
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with choice of fresh beef or chicken shawarma-drizzled with hot sauce, tahini, muthawama (Garlic dip), and cheese.
Sm Stuffed Grape Leaves
Lg Stuffed Grape Leaves
Rice mixed with spices, garlic and lemon, wrapped in individual grape leaves. Small is 5 Grape leaves
Fries
Thinly sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned.
Sides
Rice
8oz portion of yellow rice
Hummus Side
Chickpeas pureed with tahini
Side Hummus (No Pita)
Muthawama Side
Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon.
Side Muthawama (No Pita)
Baba Ghanouj Side
Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt. of olive oil.
Side Baba Ghanouj (No Pita)
Pita
One Pita cut in half
Pickles and Olives
Arabic cucumber pickles and green olives
Side Tahini 1.5 oz
A sauce consisting of pureed sesame seed and yogurt
Small Tahini 8 oz
Yogart and Sesame based sauce 8oz
Large Tahini 16 oz
Yogart and Sesame based sauce 16oz
Side Hot Sauce 1.5 oz
A chili and tomato based sauce
Small Hot Sauce 8 oz
Hot sauce made with chili paste 8oz
Large Hot Sauce 16 oz
Hot sauce made with chili paste 16oz
Small Dressing 8 oz
Lemon jucie and Olive oil based dressing
1 PC Chicken Tawook
2 oz Chicken Shawarma
1 PC Chicken Kufta
1 PC Beef Shish Kabab
2 oz Beef Shawarma
Side Grilled Onion and Tomatoes
1 PC Beef Kufta
Desserts
Baklava Square
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup
Baklava Assorted
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup
Baklava Tray
Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. 35pc to a tray
Sweet Rice
Sweetened rice dipped in milk drizzled with cinnamon
Family Feast (Feeds 4-5 People)
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Informal dining room serving Middle Eastern Mediterranean plates, from shawarma to hummus.
1278 E Dundee Rd, Palatine, IL 60074