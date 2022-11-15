Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Pita - Palatine

1278 E Dundee Rd

Palatine, IL 60074

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Meat
1 PC Falafel
Lg Hummus

Lunch Favorites

Meat Combo

Meat Combo

$11.25

A combination of 5 types of meat served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

$11.00

A combination of 3 types of chicken served with Rice, Arabic Salad, Grilled Onion and Tomato.

Meat and Veggie (L)

Meat and Veggie (L)

$11.25

Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and Rice

Veggie Plate (L)

Veggie Plate (L)

$11.00

3 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 3 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and your choice of salad.

Sauteed Chicken and Veggie (L)

Sauteed Chicken and Veggie (L)

$11.25

Tender cuts of chicken sautéed with tomatoes, peppers and onions mixed with spices in a tomato base.

Entrée

Mixed Meat

$15.00

Combination of Shish Kebab, Beef Kufta , Chicken Shish Tawook and Beef/Chicken Shawarma served with a grilled tomato and onion, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shawarma

$14.00

Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Shish Kabab

$14.50

Pieces of tender beef marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Beef Kufta

$14.00

Ground beef and lamb mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Mixed Chicken

$14.50

A combination of Shish Tawook, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Kufta, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma

$13.50

Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Shish Tawook

$13.50

Pieces of tender chicken marinated in a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Chicken Kufta

$13.50

Ground chicken mixed with a variety of Mediterranean spices and grilled on an open fire, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.

Meat & Veggie

$13.50

Chicken and Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Arabic Salad and rice.

Veggie Plate

$13.00

4 pieces of Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 4 pieces Stuffed Grape Leaves and Arabic salad

Falafel Plate

$11.40

6 pieces of Falafel served with rice and salad.

Talapia Plate

$14.50

A Filet of Tilapia Grilled to perfection served with lemon and topped with creamy tahini sauce sautéed with chopped tomatoes and parsley. Served with rice, salad and pita bread.

Kids Meal

$8.25

3 Pieces of Tawook, Rice, and Fries

Pick 2

$14.15

Your Choice of 2 Meats served with rice, salad, grilled tomato, and grilled onion.

Sautéed Dishes

$14.00

Chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions, and eggplant sautéed together with garlic and spices in a tomato base. Make it Vegan - Substitute Rice with Hummus or Baba Ghannouj.

Pita Pita Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$11.25

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Chicken Shawarma and Arabic Salad.

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$12.25

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Beef Shawarma and Arabic Salad.

Falafel Bowl

$11.00

A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Falafel and Arabic Salad.

Sandwiches

Wrap Sandwich (Most Popular)

$8.90

Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini

Pita Sandwich

$7.80

Beef: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini Chicken: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Garlic Spread, Tahini Falafel: Arabic Salad, Pickles, Hummus, Tahini

Soup/Salad

Sm Arabic Salad

$3.95
Lg Arabic Salad

$7.25

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.

Sm Fatoush Salad

$3.95
Lg Fatoush Salad

$7.25

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, mixed with baked pita chips and dressed with fresh lemon and olive oil.

Sm Jerusalem Salad

$4.15
Lg Jerusalem Salad

$7.80

Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, parsley and mint, dressed with tahini and topped with olive oil.

Sm Tabouleh Salad

$5.20
Lg Tabouleh Salad

$9.00

Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes and onions, mixed with mint, cracked wheat and dressed with lemon and olive oil.

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pick your salad, pick your chicken.

Beef Salad

$15.00

Pick your salad, pick your beef.

Cup Lentil Soup

$3.90
Bowl Lentil Soup

$6.25

Made with red lentils, onions and spices, garnished with lemon, cumin and parsley.

Appetizer

Sm Hummus

$4.15
Lg Hummus

$6.75

Chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice and topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

Sm Baba Ghanouj

$4.40
Lg Baba Ghanouj

$6.75

Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

Sm Muthawama (Garlic Dip)

$4.14
Lg Muthawama (Garlic Dip)

$6.75

Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon, topped with a drizzle of olive oil.

1 PC Falafel

$0.90

Chickpeas ground with parsley, onions, garlic and spices shaped into balls and deep fried to perfection.

3 PC Falafel

$2.60

6 PC Falafel

$5.10

12 PC Falafel

$8.75
Loaded Fries

$6.75

Crispy fries topped with choice of fresh beef or chicken shawarma-drizzled with hot sauce, tahini, muthawama (Garlic dip), and cheese.

Sm Stuffed Grape Leaves

$4.15
Lg Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.10

Rice mixed with spices, garlic and lemon, wrapped in individual grape leaves. Small is 5 Grape leaves

Fries

$3.50

Thinly sliced potatoes deep fried and seasoned.

Sides

Rice

$2.85

8oz portion of yellow rice

Hummus Side

$1.40

Chickpeas pureed with tahini

Side Hummus (No Pita)

$1.40
Muthawama Side

$1.40

Pureed garlic potato dip mixed with yogurt and lemon.

Side Muthawama (No Pita)

$1.40
Baba Ghanouj Side

$1.55

Grilled eggplant pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and yogurt. of olive oil.

Side Baba Ghanouj (No Pita)

$1.40
Pita

$0.95

One Pita cut in half

Pickles and Olives

$1.70

Arabic cucumber pickles and green olives

Side Tahini 1.5 oz

$0.40

A sauce consisting of pureed sesame seed and yogurt

Small Tahini 8 oz

$3.90

Yogart and Sesame based sauce 8oz

Large Tahini 16 oz

$6.00

Yogart and Sesame based sauce 16oz

Side Hot Sauce 1.5 oz

$0.40

A chili and tomato based sauce

Small Hot Sauce 8 oz

$3.40

Hot sauce made with chili paste 8oz

Large Hot Sauce 16 oz

$5.70

Hot sauce made with chili paste 16oz

Small Dressing 8 oz

$4.40

Lemon jucie and Olive oil based dressing

1 PC Chicken Tawook

$1.75

2 oz Chicken Shawarma

$2.30

1 PC Chicken Kufta

$2.65

1 PC Beef Shish Kabab

$1.95

2 oz Beef Shawarma

$3.10

Side Grilled Onion and Tomatoes

$1.55

1 PC Beef Kufta

$2.75

Desserts

Baklava Square

$3.90

Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup

Baklava Assorted

$7.50

Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup

Baklava Tray

$75.00

Layers of pastry, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. 35pc to a tray

Sweet Rice

$4.95

Sweetened rice dipped in milk drizzled with cinnamon

Family Feast (Feeds 4-5 People)

Family Feast (Feeds 4-5 People)

$52.00

24 Falafel, Rice, Salad, 2 Large Appetizers, Lentil soup, and Assorted Baklava. Complementary Pita and sauces.

Drinks

Fountain

$2.90

Soda Can

$1.75

Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite

Organic Teas

$3.05

Black Tea, Green Tea, Peach Tea, Mango Juice

Canned Sparkling Water

$2.10

Lemon, berry, plain

Organic Ginger Ale

$3.05

Original Ginger Ale, Passion Fruit Ginger Ale, Pomegranate Ginger Ale,

Water

$1.80

Yogurt Drink

$3.90

Coconut Water

$3.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Informal dining room serving Middle Eastern Mediterranean plates, from shawarma to hummus.

1278 E Dundee Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

