- Home
- /
- Arlington Heights
- /
- Taco Maya - Arlington Heights
Taco Maya Arlington Heights
No reviews yet
1257 North Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
- Al Pastor Taco*$3.75
Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Signature Taco*$4.95
Our most popular Signature taco is served in a warm tortilla with a mix of steak, bacon, pineapple and grilled onions, topped with melted cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo, with a pinch of cilantro and a slice of avocado.
Taco Maya
Appetizers
- Freshmade Guacamole$9.00
Made with freshly mashed hass avocados, mixed with chopped onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime juice, served with a side of chips
- Queso Blanco Dip$9.00
Creamy queso dip made with melted white cheese garnished with cilantro served with a side of chips.
- Cheesy Nachos$9.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with Maya signature queso
- Nachos Supreme$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.
- Fries a la' Mexicana$12.00
Crispy breaded waffle fries topped with Maya signature queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and drizzled with sour cream.Add your choice of protein to load this delicious fries!
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Quesadilla$11.00
12-inch tortilla grilled with house blend Mexican cheese and your choice of protein!
- Tostada$5.00
Crispy fried tortilla topped with a spread of refried beans, house blend Mexican cheese, fresh lettuce, garnished with tomatoes.
- Tamales$4.00
Cooked homemade masa filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in corn leaf and steam cooked.
- Elotes$5.00
Cooked sweet corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, sprinkled with house chili powder, served in a cup garnished with cilantro and lime.
- Chips & Salsa*$5.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with house seasoning and served with a side of warm house salsa
- Maya Fries$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Fiesta Cup Beans$3.00
- Cajun Fries$4.00
Salads
- Burrito Bowl$11.00
A loaded bowl filled with Mexican rice, black beans, choice or protein, lettuce, Mexican blend cheese and tomato.
- Maya Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, with choice of protein, elotes pico de gallo, cotija queso, chipotle mayo, lemon cilantro vinaigrette sauce, and strips of tortilla llulian chips
- Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh Spring mix, with choice of protein, chopped tomatoes, sautéed red and green peppers, freshly chopped avocados, sour cream and house blend Mexican cheese served in crispy flour tortilla bowl
- Protein Bowl$11.00
Guilt free pleasure! Loaded with spring mix, Black beans, grilled veggies, pico de gallo and a scoop of our delicious guacamole!
Tacos
- Samosa Taco*$3.75
- Chili Potato Taco*$4.35
Warm tortilla served with spicy potatoes and fajita pepper mix, topped with cotija Cheese and with a drizzle of sour cream and a pinch of cilantro
- Paneer Taco*$4.35
Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoor spices and cooked with grilled onion and green peppers, with a drizzle of mint sauce and topped with cilantro.
- Nashville Hot Cauliflower Taco*$4.35
Crispy cauliflower, tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Veggie Fiesta Taco*$4.35
- Grilled Veggie Taco*$2.95
- *Limited Time* Veggie Chorizo Taco$5.25
Beyond Meat vegan chorizo cooked with special house blend seasoning, topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of avocado, a sprinkle of cilantro
- Chile Relleno Taco*$4.35Out of stock
Warm corn tortilla served with cooked chile Relleno , topped with suizo sauce, drizzled with sour cream and and a pinch of cilantro
- Filet Mignon Steak Taco*$5.25
- Grilled Steak Taco*$4.95
Tender grilled steak meat topped with grilled onions and cilantro
- Korean Beef Taco*$5.25
Wok-seared Asian marinated beef steak topped with red cabbage, jalapeños onion mix, and cilantro
- Ground Beef Taco*$2.95
Minced beef simmered and seasoned with house blend sauce
- Cabeza Taco*$4.35
- Birria Taco & Soup*$5.25
- Nashville Hot Chicken Taco*$5.25
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce for a major kick, topped with coleslaw and cilantro
- Grilled Chicken Taco*$3.75
Chicken breast marinated with house seasoning, grilled to perfection on char broil
- Chicken Tinga Taco*$4.35
Warm tortilla served with shredded chicken and topped with pico de gallo, with a drizzle of sour cream and a slice of avocado
- Chicken Tikka Taco*$4.35
- Shrimp Taco*$4.35
Delicious cooked shrimp, mixed with chipotle mayo topped with a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
- Cajun Shrimp Taco*$5.25
Blackened shrimp marinated and cooked with cajun spice blend, drizzled with white wine sauce and topped with mango pico de gallo
- Dorado Taco*$4.35
Golden fried mahi mahi topped with chipotle mayo, a slice of fresh avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro garnish
- Al Pastor Taco*$3.75
Pork marinated in adobada sauce cooked on flat grill and topped with chopped pineapple
- Carnitas Taco*$3.75
Simmered pork cooked in lard
- Chorizo Taco*$3.75
Spanish style spiced pork, cooked with authentic Mexican flavors
- Pork Belly Taco*$5.25
Slow-cooked, smoked pork belly seasoned with special house seasoning, topped with fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo