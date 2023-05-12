Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crudos Doral

review star

No reviews yet

3905 NW 107 AVE #105

DORAL, FL 33178

NA BEVERAGES

NA Beverage

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Evian

$8.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$9.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Sugar Cane Lemonade

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Americano Coffee

$4.50

Expresso

$3.50

Expresso Double

$4.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Cappuccio

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Hot milk

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Paleta

$2.00

Liquor Corkage Fee

$35.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$30.00

CRUDOS FUSION ART ONLINE MENU

Crudos

Tuna Pizza

Tuna Pizza

$18.00

Crispy tortilla, Boursin, truffle oil, masago, aji Amarillo sauce.

Crudos Cebiche

Crudos Cebiche

$21.00

Tuna, has avocado, crispy quinoa, ponzu sauce, nori.

Geisha Cebiche

Geisha Cebiche

$22.00

Corvina, cilantro, sweet potato, corn.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Tuna, crispy quinoa, spicy mayo, avocado matcha aioli, masago.

Wynwood Cebiche

Wynwood Cebiche

$24.00

Shrimp, Corvina, octopus, crispy calamari, Corn, sweet potato.

Snacks

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$17.00

Pork Belly: Pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, crispy sweet potato.

Salmon Buns

Salmon Buns

$17.00

Salmon: Pico de gallo, aji amarillo, crispy sweet potato.

Gyozas Dumplings

Gyozas Dumplings

$13.00

Steamed or crispy pork with ponzu sauce.

Krab Salad

Krab Salad

$14.00

Wakame, Crab, Scallions, spicy mayo, ponzu, tempura flakes.

Edamame

Edamame

$11.00

Regular or spicy.

Truffle Shrimp Casserole

Truffle Shrimp Casserole

$19.00

Grill Shrimp, Truffle Corn Casserole, Scallions, Crispy Shallots.

Specialty Rolls

Art Basel Roll

Art Basel Roll

$32.00

Masago, tempura crab stick Osaki, cream cheese, Scallions, crab salad, avocado, topped whit fry salmon and shrimp tempura, honey mustard, scallion aioli, ell sauce, tempura flakes.

Crudos Roll

Crudos Roll

$28.00

Salmon, tuna, krab salad, scallions, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, masago, mamenori, topped whit avocado, truffle oil, aji amarillo sauce, eel sauce, tempura flakes.

Pop Roll

Pop Roll

$26.00

Shirmp tempura, krab salad, cream cheese, sriracha, pop rocks, nori, avocado, ají amarillo aioli, ponzu aioli, crispy quinoa.

Chistorra Roll

Chistorra Roll

$23.00

Chistorra, avocado, Boursin Cheese, Hibiscus sauce, mamenori, crab salad, Aji Amarillo, crispy quinoa.

Mana Roll

Mana Roll

$24.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab salad, mamenori, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions, crispy rice.

Red Wedding Roll

Red Wedding Roll

$23.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, masago, tempura flakes, mamenori, topped with krab salad, spicy mayo, hibiscus glaze crispy shallots.

Wynwood Roll

Wynwood Roll

$23.00

Tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, nori, cream cheese, topped with tuna, aji Amarillo, ponzu aioli, crispy quinoa.

Steak Roll

Steak Roll

$24.00

Steak, Boursin cheese, avocado, asparagus, nori, topped with steak, crispy shallots, crispy rice, masago, micro greens, eel sauce.

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$23.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, krab salad, nori, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$22.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrots, hibiscus glaze.

Mira Shrimp Roll

Mira Shrimp Roll

$23.00

Tempura shrimp, masago, avocado, cream cheese, mamenori, topped with salmon, honey glazed almonds, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Cebiche Roll

Cebiche Roll

$25.00

Avocado, masago, cucumber, topped with cebiche, micro cilantro,mamenori, crispy sweet potato, aji amarillo aioli, crispy corn.

Eel Sauce Side

Eel Sauce Side

$0.75
Spicy Mayo Side

Spicy Mayo Side

$0.75

Rice and Noodles

Vegetable Rice

Vegetable Rice

$18.00

Classic vegetable rice.

Chicken Rice

Chicken Rice

$18.00

Chicken, bok choy, carrots, red peppers, ginger-soy sauce.

Steak Rice

Steak Rice

$18.00

Steak, mushrooms, haricot vert, scallions, ginger-soy sauce.

Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$18.00

Shrimp, bok choy, carrots, red peppers, ginger-soy sauce.

Steak Noodle

Steak Noodle

$18.00

Steak, mushrooms, haricot vert, scallions, ginger-soy sauce.

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$18.00

Chicken, bok choy, carrots, red peppers, ginger-soy sauce.

Vegetable noodles

Vegetable noodles

$18.00

Classic mixed vegetable noodles.

Shrimp Noodles

Shrimp Noodles

$18.00

Shrimp, bok choy, carrots, red peppers, ginger-soy sauce.

From The Grill

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$43.00

Japanese marinade, charred spring onions.

Ginger Pork Belly

Ginger Pork Belly

$27.00

Crispy shallots and scallions.

Ramen Noddle Burger

Ramen Noddle Burger

$27.00

Goat cheese, caramelized onion, mixed greens, tomato, spicy mayo.

Ramen Salmon Burger

Ramen Salmon Burger

$23.00

Salmon filet, avocado aioli, mixed greens, tomato.

Vegetables

Corn Casserole

Corn Casserole

$11.00

Parmesan crust, truffle oil.

Glazed Mushrooms

Glazed Mushrooms

$11.00

Brown butter, sesame seeds, scallions.

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$1,100.00

Basil butter, sesame seeds.

Ponzu Fingerling Potatoes

Ponzu Fingerling Potatoes

$11.00

Crispy fingerling potatoes, ponzu sauce, cheese Boursin.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, quinoa crispy, bok choy ponzu.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Ponzu, sesame seeds.

Desserts

Nutella Roll

Nutella Roll

$16.00

Mamenori, nutella, oreo, condensed milk, strawberries.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3905 NW 107 AVE #105, DORAL, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

