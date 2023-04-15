Divieto Ristorante - Doral
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Home to the first Divieto opened in 2012, our flagship restaurant is located on Doral Blvd., in the heart of Doral’s residential community. A favorite among locals and visitors alike! Some of our top picks include our renowned Ruota di Parmigiano, our impressive 40oz. Tomahawk Steak and our signature Caramello al Latte for dessert. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails
Location
10650 NW 41ST Street, Doral, FL 33178
