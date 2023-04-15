Divieto Ristorante - Doral

Restaurant info

Home to the first Divieto opened in 2012, our flagship restaurant is located on Doral Blvd., in the heart of Doral’s residential community. ​ A favorite among locals and visitors alike! ​ Some of our top picks include our renowned Ruota di Parmigiano, our impressive 40oz. Tomahawk Steak and our signature Caramello al Latte for dessert. ​ Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails

Website