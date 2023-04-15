Restaurant header imageView gallery

Divieto Ristorante - Doral

No reviews yet

10650 NW 41ST Street

Doral, FL 33178

Food

Antipasti

Antipasto Misto

Antipasto Misto

$29.95

Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.

Bruschetta Siciliana

Bruschetta Siciliana

Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.

Burrata

Burrata

Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.

Divieto Polpo

Divieto Polpo

$21.95

Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.

Eggplant Parmiginana

Eggplant Parmiginana

$15.50

Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$17.95

Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.

Spinach Formaggio

Spinach Formaggio

$15.50Out of stock

A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.

Zuppe

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

Our unique version of this Italian classic, with chicken, a touch of cream and fresh spinach.

Insalate

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.95

Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$22.95

Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Divieto Pear Salad

Divieto Pear Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$17.95

Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.

Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

$21.95

Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.

Pasta

Ruota Di Parmiggiano

Ruota Di Parmiggiano

Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.50

Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.

Mascarpone Pasta

Mascarpone Pasta

Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.

Lasagne Bolognese

Lasagne Bolognese

$22.50

Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.

Frutti di Mare

Frutti di Mare

$28.95

Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.

Fiocchi di Pera

Fiocchi di Pera

$22.50

Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$21.50

Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$22.50

Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fusilli Salmone

Fusilli Salmone

$21.50

Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.

Gnocchi Pesto

Gnocchi Pesto

Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.

Ling Sicilia

Ling Sicilia

$23.95

Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.

Ling Vongole

Ling Vongole

$22.50

Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$29.95

Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.

Mushroom Capellini

Mushroom Capellini

Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.

Risotto al Funghi

Risotto al Funghi

Italian style rice with a touch of cream, tossed with sautéed wild mushrooms and asparagus, in a mushroom gravy. Drizzled with truffle oil.

Pollo

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.

Carne

Divieto Steak

Divieto Steak

$39.95

Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.95

Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$41.95

Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.

Pork Ossobuco

Pork Ossobuco

Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.

Rustic RibEye

Rustic RibEye

$41.95

Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.

Veal Madeira

Veal Madeira

$28.95

Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.

Veal Scallopini

Veal Scallopini

$28.95

Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.

Pesce

Branzino

Branzino

$41.50

Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.

Divieto Tuna

Divieto Tuna

$29.95

Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.

Grouper Scampi

Grouper Scampi

$29.95

Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.

Lemon SeaBass

Lemon SeaBass

$45.95

Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.

Tuscan Salmon

Tuscan Salmon

$29.95

Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.

Pizza

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$21.50

Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Nonos Extravaganza

Nonos Extravaganza

Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Toscana Pizza

Toscana Pizza

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

GF Bianca Pizza

GF Bianca Pizza

$20.50

Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

GF Burrata Pizza

GF Burrata Pizza

$21.50

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$17.50

Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

GF Prosciutto Pizza

GF Prosciutto Pizza

$19.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

GF Nono's Pizza

GF Nono's Pizza

$20.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

GF Toscana Pizza

GF Toscana Pizza

$20.95

Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.50

A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.

Tuxedo Bombe

Tuxedo Bombe

$13.95

Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.

Divieto Cannoli

Divieto Cannoli

$9.50

Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.

Caramello Latte

Caramello Latte

$9.95

A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$11.50
Side Risotto

Side Risotto

$7.50
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$7.50
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.50
Side Sauteed Veggies

Side Sauteed Veggies

$7.50
Side Grilled Asparagus

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.50
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.50
Side Roasted Potatoes

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.50
Side Steam Broccoli

Side Steam Broccoli

$6.50
Side Sauteed Spinach

Side Sauteed Spinach

$6.50
Side Polenta

Side Polenta

$6.50

Side Dressing

S-Cheese

$3.00

Side Protein

Side Chicken

$7.95

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Side Steak

$12.95

Side Salmon

$12.95

Side Prosciutto

$7.00

Side Mushroom Mix

$5.95

Side Sweet Peas

$4.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$11.50

Side Crispy Bacon

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Can Coke

$3.75

Can Diet Coke

$3.75

Can Coke Zero

$3.75

Can Sprite

$3.75

Water

LG Pellegrino

$8.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.50

LG Panna

$8.00

SM Panna

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Home to the first Divieto opened in 2012, our flagship restaurant is located on Doral Blvd., in the heart of Doral’s residential community. ​ A favorite among locals and visitors alike! ​ Some of our top picks include our renowned Ruota di Parmigiano, our impressive 40oz. Tomahawk Steak and our signature Caramello al Latte for dessert. ​ Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails

Website

Location

10650 NW 41ST Street, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

