Crusade Burger Bar Crusade - Crest Hill

20631 W Renwick Rd

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Weekly Items

Burger of the Week

$18.00

Mac of the Week

$18.00Out of stock

Shake of the Week

$15.00

Appetizers & Salads

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with ranch and house buffalo sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Pretzels

$11.00

Baked pretzel sticks served with our house-made cheese sauce and jalapeño honey mustard

Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos with our house-made nacho cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream and your choice of protein.

House-Made Chili

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Wings

$16.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Quinoa Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, pickled grapes, crispy quinoa, green beans, red onion and goat cheese with a black pepper honey vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

Broccoli Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Macaroni in our house cheese sauce with broccoli, bacon bits and parmesan

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Macaroni in our house cheese sauce with fried buffalo chicken, celery and bleu cheese crumbles

Traditional Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni in our house-made three cheese sauce with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese served with toast

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Signature Burgers

Bite the Flesh

$18.00

Aged white cheddar, grilled onions, BBQ brisket, mac & cheese, bacon bits

Get 'Em a Body Bag

$16.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, cheese curds, pickled onion and dijonnaise

Phony Tough, Crazy Brave

$16.00

Aged white cheddar, house BBQ sauce, maple bacon spread, onion ring

The Dirty

$16.00

Aged white cheddar, PBR braised onions, onion straws, chipotle aioli

The Hangover

$18.00

American cheese, bacon, hash browns, fried egg and mayonnaise

The Vegan

$16.00

Impossible Patty, vegan mozzarella, pineapple guacamole, vegan brioche bun

You're the One For Me, Fatty!

$18.00

Aged white cheddar, cilantro cream, ancho brisket and an avocado pico de gallo

Sandwiches

George Likes His Chicken Spicy!

$14.00

Build-Your-Own

Build-Your-Own Burger

$13.00

Go for it! All add-on items are available à la carte.

Build-Your-Own Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Go for it! All add-on items are available à la carte.

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$7.00

Hamburger with your choice of toppings and side

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings and side

Cheesy Mac & Cheeseburger

$8.00

Corndog

$7.00

Corndog with your choice of toppings and side

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese with your choice of toppings and side

Noodles

$7.00

Your choice of butter noodles or mac & cheese with your choice of toppings and side

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Green Beans & Heirloom Tomatoes

$4.00

Chipotle Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Signature Shakes

Heart Where Cookie Is

$15.00

TOASTY!

$15.00

Wolves at Night

$15.00

Regular Shakes

Small Milkshake

$6.00

Large Milkshake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Soda + More

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00

Straight Mountain Water from the Alps

Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water

$4.00

Straight Sparkling Water from the Alps

Liquid Death Berry it Alive Sparkling Water

$4.00

Berry flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw Sparkling Water

$4.00

Mango flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar

Liquid Death Severed Lime Sparkling Water

$4.00

Lime flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Slushies

Knockout

$10.00

Bohemian Raspberry

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A gourmet burger restaurant featuring responsibly sourced clean food, house ground beef, craft beer and small batch spirits.

20631 W Renwick Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403

